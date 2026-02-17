The 8 best supermarket sourdough loaves, tried and tested by a food editor

From weekend neighbourhood bakery trips to homemade loaves made from a family starter that’s been passed down through generations, sourdough is a bread that has reached cult status. While the artisanal version is easy to romanticise, most of us keep things simple, picking up a dependable loaf during the weekly supermarket shop.

As a food and drinks writer, I’ve been tasked with finding the best sourdough loaves on the supermarket shelves – because we don’t all have easy access to a specialist bakery or the time to perfect our own loaf. The first order of business? To eliminate the posers. As Swie Joo, head baker at The Palmerston, points out, “sourdough isn't a legally protected term, so technically any bread can currently be called sourdough.” This means that “rustic” looking loaf in your trolley might just be standard yeasted bread disguised with flavourings to mimic the tang of the real thing.

For a loaf to genuinely be considered sourdough, it has to be made with a live starter – a naturally developed blend of wild yeast and bacteria, rather than commercial yeast. It must be given enough time to ferment slowly, too. Joo advises checking the label before you buy. If “yeast” is listed among the ingredients, it’s not a true sourdough, as a traditional loaf depends entirely on natural fermentation, without any added yeast.

Sourdough is a naturally leavened bread, which means it rises thanks to the activity of wild yeast rather than added raising agents, giving it those airy pockets we all know and love. A properly crafted loaf should have a soft, springy crumb (the term used for the inside texture) with bubbles that are evenly spread throughout. When the fermentation or baking process isn’t quite right, it can result in what bakers call “tunnelling,” where overly large, uneven holes form inside the bread.

The best supermarket sourdough bread for 2026 is:

Best overall – Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com

– Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com Best for toast – Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for flavour – Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com Best gluten-free – Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com

– Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com Best for evenly distributed crumb – Co-op irresistible slow crafted white sourdough bloomer: £2.50, Coop.co.uk

How I tested

I taste-tested more than 20 sourdough loaves and whittled them down to my favourites ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

First and foremost, I kept the advice from head baker Swie Joo in mind, analysing the ingredient list of each loaf. I then tasted more than 20 loaves, including pre-sliced and non-sliced loaves from all the major supermarkets’ own range. I also tested some well-known branded and higher-end options that are available in supermarkets. Where available, I chose a white loaf, so each sample was as similar as it could be. I ate it plain, in sandwiches and as toast with butter. When taste-testing, I considered the crumb (I wanted the bread to be spongy, fairly open with evenly sized and well-distributed air pockets), crust, taste and shelf life. But you can read my full testing methodology at the end of the review.

Read more: We taste-tested the best supermarket olive oils