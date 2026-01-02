There was a time when you could glug olive oil into a pan without thinking of your bank balance. But with prices for a standard bottle jumping by more than 110 per cent in recent years, this “liquid gold” has gone from cooking staple to a premium product. When a litre of the finer stuff can set you back nearly £20, you want to be absolutely certain you aren't just paying for a fancy label.

So what are you actually paying for? Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) sits at the top of the hierarchy. Unlike lighter or “pure” oils, EVOO is essentially pure olive juice, extracted using a cold-press method that ensures temperatures never exceed 27C. To maintain freshness and preserve flavour and nutrients, the olives must also be pressed within 72 hours of harvesting.

To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Much like wine, it reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.

Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods like avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

However, with olive oil prices continuing to climb, choosing the right bottle matters more than ever. That’s why I set out to identify the best supermarket olive oils that genuinely justify their cost. Elsewhere, the IndyBest team has reviewed the best supermarket wines, best supermarket whiskies and best supermarket pizzas.

The best supermarket olive oils for 2026 are:

Best overall – Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7, Asda.com

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets to whittle it down to the best seven. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting by pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top and then taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth too. But I also tried each one by dipping bread into it.

Alongside taste and aroma, I considered versatility and value for money. I also noted quality and whether they had PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status (they have a very specific taste, owing to the region they’re made in).

