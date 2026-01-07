I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop

Served slathered in avocado at a cosy cafe, still warm on the counter of your local artisan bakery, or perhaps bubbling away in your bread maker at home, sourdough is the bread du jour (insert pun about its rise to cult status here). But to support a long term love affair with the loaf, we’re probably more likely to be found re-stocking on the weekly supermarket shop.

As a food and drinks writer, I’ve been tasked with finding the best sourdough loaves on the supermarket shelves. The first order of business? To eliminate the posers. As Swie Joo, head baker at The Palmerston, points out, “sourdough isn't a legally protected term, so technically any bread can currently be called sourdough.” This means that “rustic” looking loaf in your trolley might just be standard yeasted bread disguised with flavourings to mimic the tang of the real thing.

Generally, to be considered a sourdough, the bread must be made with a live sourdough starter (a culture made from natural yeast, not shop-bought, and bacteria) and go through a slow fermentation process. Joo advises checking the ingredients list of a sourdough loaf before you buy, because if it has ‘yeast’ listed, it’s not a genuine sourdough, as yeast should not be added.

Sourdough is a leavened bread, meaning the dough naturally rises as a result of the natural yeast, creating the distinct air pockets. A well-made sourdough has a good spongy ‘crumb’ (the bread's internal structure) with evenly sized and distributed air pockets. If fermentation or the bake goes wrong, it can lead to ‘tunnelling’, where the holes are too large and frequent.

The best supermarket sourdough bread for 2026 is:

Best overall – Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com

– Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com Best budget option – Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for flavour – Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com Best gluten-free – Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com

– Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com Best for toast – Co-op irresistible slow crafted white sourdough bloomer: £2.50, Coop.co.uk

How I tested

I taste-tested more than 20 sourdough loaves and whittled them down to my favourites ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

First and foremost, I kept the advice from head baker Swie Joo in mind, analysing the ingredient list of each loaf. I then tasted more than 20 loaves, including pre-sliced and non-sliced loaves from all the major supermarkets’ own range. I also tested some well-known branded and higher-end options that are available in supermarkets. Where available, I chose a white loaf, so each sample was as similar as it could be. I ate it plain, in sandwiches and as toast with butter. When taste-testing, I considered the crumb (I wanted the bread to be spongy, fairly open with evenly sized and well-distributed air pockets), crust, taste and shelf life. But you can read my full testing methodology at the end of the review.

