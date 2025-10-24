The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
11 best supermarket wines, chosen by experts and sommeliers
From orange wine to champagne alternatives, these are the bargain bottles to buy
Whether you’re after a crisp French rosé for a late-summer dinner party, a zesty Chardonnay to enjoy at a barbecue or a bottle of bubbly for a special occasion, the wine selection from supermarkets has never been better.
From the viral “chicken wine” (La Vieille Ferme rosé) and Asda’s tongue-in-cheek alternative to Whispering Angel, Screaming Devil, to Aldi’s £9.99 orange wine, social media has helped democratise the wine world.
“Wine is a whole aisle now, as people want more variety as well as value, and supermarkets have wisely chosen to invest in their wine buyers and relationships with producers – because this is how most of us buy our wine,” says Libby Brodie, wine consultant and columnist.
This means that supermarkets are catering to more refined tastes, explains Sinead Murdoch, sommelier and co-founder at Tasca. “Now top wine buyers are working for supermarkets, and the growing competition is raising the standard of what ends up on the shelves.”
But discovering a truly great bottle at a supermarket is still tricky, so I went to the experts. From sommeliers to wine influencers, these are the best vinos from the local shops, as chosen by industry heavyweights.
Meet the experts
I spoke to qualified wine consultants, restaurant sommeliers, TikTok-viral influencers and wine critics to find the best bottles to sip in summer 2025.
Libby Brodie is a qualified wine consultant with years of experience in the industry. She is the founder of Bacchus & Brodie Wine Consultancy, which personally curates wine selections for individuals or events.
Katie Brook is a journalist with a specialism in wine and a decade of experience as a wine reviewer. She is the founder of Run To Wine – a London- and Surrey-based running club that ends its sessions with a wine tasting.
Sinead Murdoch is a sommelier and co-founder of Tasca, a restaurant in London. Following a formal training, she headed up front of house at Shoreditch restaurant Bistro Freddie. She then spent time in Provence at Gallifet Art Centre, where she curated the wine list.
Lucy Hitchcock is the wine enthusiast behind the @Partnerinwineuk social media account. She has nearly 100k on Instagram and 65k on TikTok, with her reviews of Aldi or M&S bottles regularly going viral.
1Altos de Torona Albariño
- Best: Crisp white wine
- ABV : 12.5%
- Country: Spain
“If you like crisp and fresh wines, like sauvignon blanc or pinot gris, then this Albariño is one to try,” Brook suggests. “It's zesty, with a touch of apricot, lime and even a salty edge.” Perfect for summer, Brook recommends pairing it with seafood – “delicious”.
2M&S Found Lucido
- Best: White wine
- ABV: 12.5%
- Country: Sicily
“From the sunny island of Sicily, this wine blew me away at the £8 price tag,” says Murdoch. “I’m a big fan of saline and sea-driven wines like this. They pair perfectly with lots of different foods like cheeses, vegetables, and fish, but this wine has an eclectic and complex nuttiness to it too, whilst still being fresh and vibrant.”
3Waitrose Loved & Found moschofilero rosé
- Best: Rosé
- ABV: 12.5%
- Country: Greece
“If you love a food-friendly wine, then you're going to love this,” says Hitchcock. “For those who love Côtes de Provence but want to step outside their comfort zone, this dry Greek rosé offers a fragrant, zesty twist with citrus, peach, cherry and a hint of rose.”
At less than £10, it’s an affordable and crowd-pleasing bottle to take to your next dinner party.
4La Balconne organic Provence rosé
- Best: Whispering Angel alternative
- ABV: 12.5%
- Country: France
“This elegant rosé blends seven grapes from across Provence into a silky-smooth wine bursting with raspberry, peach, citrus and a hint of rosemary,” Hitchcock says. She describes it as “The perfect sunshine sipper to make any summer moment feel extra special.” If you’re looking for a Whispering Angel alternative, this is the bottle to buy.
5LB7 vinho verde
- Best: Vinho Verde
- ABV: 10%
- Country: Portugal
“Not only is this wine just 10% ABV, it's aromatic, zesty, and has a tiny spritz, too,” Brook explains. “Vinho verde is Portugal's flagship white, and it's possibly one of the most refreshing wines on a warm day.”
6Oxney Organic Estate brut rosé NV
- Best: Sparkling wine
- ABV: 12%
- Country: England
English wine has a bad reputation, but Murdoch describes this bottle from Sussex as “A wonderful fizz.” She adds that “There’s nothing better than enjoying something made closer to home,” Murdoch says. “This sparkling wine has a real energy to it. It’s full of exciting, racy lemon and green apple skin notes that are balanced out perfectly by raspberries and strawberries.”
On top of all that, “It has that classic English countryside orchard feeling to it. I’d recommend it as a summer barbecue aperitif.”
7Morrisons the best vinho verde
- Best: Subtle spritz
“I'm currently obsessed with vinho verde,” says Hitchcock. “It's got a subtle spritz which makes it super refreshing.”
Described as “bright and zesty”, this bottle is just 10% ABV. “The Vinho Verde bursts with lime and pear making it the ultimate refreshing sip for sunny days and laid-back summer lunches.”
8Waitrose Cave de Lugny crémant de bourgogne
- Best: Served with cheese
- ABV: 11.5%
- Country: France
“As close to champagne as you can get, this Cremant blanc de blanc is made the same way, from the same grape, but from just down the road in Burgundy,” Brodie says. “Fresh, flavourful with a creamy effervescence – this is heaven with a baked camembert.”
9Gerard Bertrand Genora orange wine
- Best: Orange wine
- ABV: 12.5%
- Country: France
“If you're curious about orange wine but don’t know where to start, this is a fantastic introduction,” Murdoch says. “A blend of chardonnay, roussanne, viognier, and grenache blanc, it’s a true southern French mix. The white grapes are macerated on their skins, giving the wine a lightly spiced, citrusy character with a bright tangerine hum. It’s aromatic, textured, and a joy to drink alone or pair with grilled pork or fish.”
10Visio Vintners we the people Cape blend 75cl
- Best: For barbecues
- ABV: 13%
- Country: South Africa
“It's barbecue season, and if there's anything the South Africans know how to do, it's cook over a fire,” Brook says. “This South African red blend is predominantly Pinotage - a bold grape native to the country. You'll find a bottle at every BBQ.”
Brook describes the bottle as smooth, fruity and a little smoky. “Pop yours in the fridge for 20 minutes then serve alongside your grilled lamb chops, burgers and charred veggies.”
11Codorníu gran crémant eco vintage brut
- Best: Alternative to Champagne
- ABV: 11.5%
- Country: Spain
“Cava offers exceptional value when you're looking for an alternative to champagne,” says Brook. “Made with the same method as champagne – a second fermentation in the bottle to get those vibrant bubbles – it's a refreshing alternative, and this one's rich, creamy, and delicious.” This cava from Co-op is perfect for a celebration.
What are the best supermarket wines for 2025?
If you’re after a crisp white wine for anything from barbecues to dinner parties, the Found Lucido from M&S is a steal at only £8, while Loved & Found moschofilero rosé from Waitrose offers something more innovative. For celebrations, opt for Codorníu gran crémant cco vintage brut from Co-op. Bright and fresh, M&S’s La Balconne Organic Provence rosé lives up to the social media hype.
