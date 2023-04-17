Jump to content

9 best rosé wines to raise a glass to this summertime

Fruity and refreshing, these are the best vinos for sipping when the weather warms up

Siobhan Grogan
Monday 17 April 2023 16:53
<p>We taste tested for flavour and how well the wines paired with food </p>

We taste tested for flavour and how well the wines paired with food

(iStock/The Independent )

Rosé once had a terrible rap. Wine buffs believed it was an overly sweet drink with a high sugar content that was closer to a glass of juice than a decent vino. However, most wine lovers have now woken up to the fact that rosé doesn’t need to mean a bright pink zinfandel, with it since becoming the must-have drink of the summer.

Though rosé wines are made all over the world, it’s the pale pink Provençal style that has won over even the hardest to please wine drinker. Made by gently pressing red grapes to add a touch of colour and flavour, this style of rosé is crisp and dry with a beautiful blush colour and fruity flavours of summer berries or blossom.

But there are other rosés to consider too. From New Zealand to the UK, wine makers are producing increasingly complex rosé wines that work just as well with food as they do served solo on a summer’s day. To try something new, think of a wine you already like and try a rosé from the same area – for example an Italian rosata from Abruzzo if you love Montepulciano or a rosado Rioja if you’re a fan of Spain’s best-loved wine.

Don’t be too swayed by the colour either. While we often believe paler wines indicate a dryer drop, it’s not always the case and darker wines may be fruitier or fuller bodied than their blush pink counterparts, ideal if red wine is your usual go-to or you want a more robust rosé to pair with food. Better still, deeper coloured rosés are more versatile than the palest pink vinos so you might even feel inclined to drink it year-round rather than waiting until the sun’s out.

Whichever one you prefer, bear in mind that rosé is usually best drunk almost immediately and won’t improve on keeping as its fruitiness will soon fade. Enjoy a bottle within a year or two of its vintage, then chill gently – but not excessively – and raise a toast to the pink stuff.

How we tested

We ensured every rosé was perfectly cooled, then sniffed and sampled a range of pink wines to find our favourite, tasting each on its own and then with a range of foods to see which ones paired well with various dishes. For each wine, we considered its price, flavours and aromas and if we’d happily sip it all summer long and beyond.

(Siobhan Grogan)

The best rose wines for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Louis Alix les calanques bleues rosé 2020, Côte de Provence organic: £16.50, Wickhamwine.co.uk
  • Best English rosé – The Bolney Estate lychgate rosé: £20, Bolneywineestate.com
  • Best budget rosé – Villa Maria blush sauvignon: £10.50, Morrisons.com
  • Best South African rosé – Babylonstoren mourvèdre rosé 2022: £16.75, Thenewtinsomerset.com

Louis Alix les calanques bleues rosé 2020, Côte de Provence organic

  • Best: Overall
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin : France
  • Grape: Grenache, Mourvèdre, cinsault, syrah

Stop searching for the perfect Provençal rosé and get this on ice immediately. Perfectly named after “les calanque bleues” (the blue streams) of the Mediterranean coast, this ravishing rosé comes from entirely organic vineyards bathed in Côte d’Azur sunshine and is made by Louis Père & Fils which has been producing dazzlingly refined wines for 160 years.

This one is the softest of pinks in the glass but isn’t lacking in flavour. After the merest hint of juicy white peaches and lemon on the nose, the palate reveals ripe red fruit, an elegant structure and a fresh minerality reminiscent of the salty sea breeze that gave the grapes their flavour. We’ll be drinking this one all summer long.

Continue reading...

The Bolney Estate lychgate rosé

  • Best: English rosé
  • ABV: 12%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin: UK
  • Grape: Pinot noir, dornfelder, muller thargau

There’s no need to look far to find a top-notch rosé. This one is made by one of the UK’s most established winemakers on Bolney’s beautiful estate on the edge of the South Downs. Similar in style to a Provençal rosé, it recently picked up a silver medal at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards and has a fresh, fruity tartness that really wowed us.

If you usually avoid rosé because you prefer something a little more expressive, this is a great one to start with thanks to its intense summer fruit flavours, tingling sherbet notes and a creamy palate that adds a savoury touch. It works surprisingly well with food too, including summery desserts like fruit tart, seafood and even lightly spiced Asian dishes.

Continue reading...

Yves Leccia e croce rosé AOC patrimonio

  • Best: Organic rosé
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin: France
  • Grape: Niellucio, grenache

Don’t make the mistake of thinking all French rosé must come from Provence. Intriguingly, this boldly coloured pink wine is made on the beautiful island of Corsica where Yves Leccia has been crafting single vineyard, entirely organic wines using no oak at all for over two decades.

This one is – pardon the pun – an absolute corker. Not for the fainthearted rosé lover, it’s packed with bold fruit flavours with a sweet nose reminiscent of sherbet fountains and rose petals. Deliciously dry on the palate, it has a good lingering acidity with a touch of citrus-fuelled bitterness that makes this wine far more interesting than some of its near-neighbours in Provence. It’s suitably summery to enjoy in the garden once the sun appears, but will also hold its own alongside red meat, making it ideal with chargrilled sausages and juicy burgers at a barbeque.

Continue reading...

LeftField rosé Hawkes Bay

  • Best: For New Zealand sauvignon blanc lovers
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin : New Zealand
  • Grape: Merlot, pinotage, arneis

Ripened in the New Zealand sun and made from both South African and Italian grapes, it’s no surprise that this delicious rosé tastes like summer in a glass. It’s considerably darker than a Provençal rosé and a whole lot fruitier, packing a lip-smacking punch of cranberry and strawberry freshness.

It’s a winner with food too as the wine was fermented in stainless steel tanks to retain some of the grapes’ sugar. This imparts a trace of silky sweetness that makes this rosé a match made in heaven with a Thai green curry or salmon sizzled in Chinese spices.

Continue reading...

Piquepoul rosé foncalieu 2021, Languedoc

  • Best: Grape to try
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl
  • France: Country of origin
  • Grape: Piquepoul noir

We’re already huge fans of piquepoul white wine so were keen to try this version of the old French grape from the Languedoc-Roussillon area of southern France. The grape – named piquepoul or “hen pecked” after the hens who used to snaffle fallen grapes from the vineyards – fell from popularity in the late Nineteenth century due to its susceptibility to pests and diseases, but it has recently been rediscovered by wine drinkers looking for a refreshing, zingy white.

This one is made using the even harder-to-come-by dark-skinned Piquepoul noir and has all the punchy brightness of the better-known white. Bursting with rose and strawberry flavours, its vibrant acidity and twist of citrus are ideal to go with a heaped plate of seafood under a clear blue sky.

Continue reading...

Villa Maria blush sauvignon

  • Best: Budget rosé
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin: New Zealand
  • Grape: Sauvignon blanc, merlot

There’s nothing nicer than taking a bottle of rosé into the garden the moment the sun hints at an appearance. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your fridge stocked with just-in-case bottles this summer.

This rosé from renowned New Zealand winery Villa Maria is one of the best you’ll find on the supermarket shelves, without spending a fortune or resorting to those dreaded strawberry-pink zinfandels. If you’re already a fan of the brand’s flagship sauvignon blanc, this one will be a no-brainer. It has all the tropical tang of its refreshing white but with a hint of merlot to add its blush pink colour and cranberry juiciness. And at this price, we won’t need to drink anything else all summer.

Continue reading...

Miraval Provence rosé wine

  • Best: For poolside posing
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin: France
  • Grape: Cinsault, grenache, rolle, shiraz/syrah

Few wines have had quite as much publicity as this one. Owned by Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, the estate hosted his wedding to then co-owner Angelina Jolie in 2014 and went on to become a hotly contested asset in their divorce battle. Despite this, we love the fact that Miraval doesn’t flaunt its celebrity connections on the super-chic bottle but instead lets the exceptional wine speak for itself.

Very dry and as smooth as silk, this just-pink rosé is produced using gently pressed grapes that are hand sorted to guarantee only the best fruit make the cut before being fermented in stainless steel with no oak. The resulting wine bowled us over with its moreish strawberry and orange flavours, delicate touches of white blossom and crisp, refreshing acidity that we reckon make it one of the best Provençal rosés money can buy.

Continue reading...

Château Minuty rosé et or

  • Best: To impress
  • ABV: 12.5%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin: France
  • Grape: Grenache, Tibouren

Wow someone this summer by presenting them with the ultimate must-have rosé from Château Minuty. The prestigious estate has been run by the Matton-Farnet family for over 80 years and its acclaimed wines are now sold in 100 countries. The “or” range is Minuty’s signature wine and was first made in 2009 using grape from the winery’s three main terroirs – schist, clay and sand.

A devastatingly elegant drop, it’s perfect proof of why Provençal rosés are so universally adored. Crisp but powerful, it’s full of ripe fruit flavours including melon, peach and the merest hint of citrus. It slips down as easily as ice cold water on a hot day yet has a beautifully biting acidity and long finish that means it also works well with spicy Indian food or a crisp Caesar salad. However, we prefer to pretend we’re drinking it all on its own in a beach club in the South of France.

Continue reading...

Babylonstoren mourvèdre rosé 2022

  • Best: South African rosé
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl
  • Country of origin : South Africa
  • Grape: Mourvèdre

Does anything say summer as perfectly as a chilled glass of rosé in a sun-drenched garden? The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 knows it doesn’t, so have named this stunning South African wine as the official rosé of this year’s show. Even if the closest you get to a garden is a dying pot plant in your living room, this dreamy rosé will definitely bring some instant summer sparkle to your life.

As pale as any Provençal pour, the sophisticated, dry wine is delightfully unpredictable, with hints of watermelon, rose petal and creamy rhubarb, an alluring mouthfeel and a tingling acidity. Serve it with charcuterie, salads and a bowl of ripe summer berries with cream for the ultimate picnic with pizazz.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Rosé wine

We’d happily drink any of these rosés, particularly when the sun’s out. However, the Louis Alix les calanques bleues rosé 2020 is a sophisticated Provençal classic we’d make room in our fridge for year-round. If you prefer something with a little more punch, go straight for Piquepoul rosé foncalieu 2021 Languedoc which works even better with food thanks to its lively acidity.

Read our edit of the best low-alcohol wines that mean you can cut down without missing out

