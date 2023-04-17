Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rosé once had a terrible rap. Wine buffs believed it was an overly sweet drink with a high sugar content that was closer to a glass of juice than a decent vino. However, most wine lovers have now woken up to the fact that rosé doesn’t need to mean a bright pink zinfandel, with it since becoming the must-have drink of the summer.

Though rosé wines are made all over the world, it’s the pale pink Provençal style that has won over even the hardest to please wine drinker. Made by gently pressing red grapes to add a touch of colour and flavour, this style of rosé is crisp and dry with a beautiful blush colour and fruity flavours of summer berries or blossom.

But there are other rosés to consider too. From New Zealand to the UK, wine makers are producing increasingly complex rosé wines that work just as well with food as they do served solo on a summer’s day. To try something new, think of a wine you already like and try a rosé from the same area – for example an Italian rosata from Abruzzo if you love Montepulciano or a rosado Rioja if you’re a fan of Spain’s best-loved wine.

Don’t be too swayed by the colour either. While we often believe paler wines indicate a dryer drop, it’s not always the case and darker wines may be fruitier or fuller bodied than their blush pink counterparts, ideal if red wine is your usual go-to or you want a more robust rosé to pair with food. Better still, deeper coloured rosés are more versatile than the palest pink vinos so you might even feel inclined to drink it year-round rather than waiting until the sun’s out.

Whichever one you prefer, bear in mind that rosé is usually best drunk almost immediately and won’t improve on keeping as its fruitiness will soon fade. Enjoy a bottle within a year or two of its vintage, then chill gently – but not excessively – and raise a toast to the pink stuff.

How we tested

We ensured every rosé was perfectly cooled, then sniffed and sampled a range of pink wines to find our favourite, tasting each on its own and then with a range of foods to see which ones paired well with various dishes. For each wine, we considered its price, flavours and aromas and if we’d happily sip it all summer long and beyond.

(Siobhan Grogan)

The best rose wines for 2023 are: