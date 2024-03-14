Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of us who enjoy a glass of vino also love a bargain. With myriad online and high street retailers offering fantastic wines for less than £20, there’s no need to break the bank when it comes to enjoying a tempting tipple.

However, with supermarket shelves heaving with budget bottles from around the world, it can be difficult to know where to start. When picking an affordable wine, you want to be sure producers are crafting the vino without cutting corners. As a rule of thumb, we avoid spending less than £8 on a bottle of wine. With the cost of production, labour, bottles and tax, it’s hard to see how a producer is profiting on a wine sold for less, without compromising quality.

Also be wary of large supermarkets that may hike up the price of a wine before putting on a great “offer”, making it look like a larger price drop. We can thank the internet for making it easy to look up prices.

That said, there are still some wonderful wines available with reasonable price tags, and we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop when it comes to the best wines you can buy for less than £20. From quaffable reds and refreshing whites to champagnes that will help you celebrate special occasions, our picks don’t compromise on quality.

How we tested the best wines under £20

We scoured the shelves of our favourite retailers to test out a range of wines that tick the boxes of accessibility, quality and, of course, flavour. We looked for great offers, industry tips, alternative varieties and producers, with wines for every occasion in mind.

We taste tested a variety of vinos (Beth Brickenden)

When tasting the wines, we kept balance in mind. Did everything marry together well with acidity, sugar, alcohol and tannins? Did the wine linger pleasantly on the palate, without one of the elements sticking out awkwardly? We tasted the wines with food and on their own, to bring you the best of the bunch.

The best wines under £20 for 2024 are: