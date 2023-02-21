12 best sauvignon blancs that taste like summer in a glass

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It has been called “summertime in a glass” and its impact has been compared – perhaps a little unkindly – to being hit in the mouth with an old peasant’s shoe.

The vino in question is one of the most immediately recognisable in the wine world – sauvignon blanc. Originating in France, where it is still justly celebrated in wines such as Pouilly fumé and sancerre, it really made its mark in a country that’s about as far away from the Loire Valley as you can find.

It was winegrowers in New Zealand who discovered, in the 1970s, that the grape adapted amazingly well to conditions in the South Island. By the 1980s, the country was producing a sauvignon blanc that, as wine writer Oz Clarke says, was so revolutionary that the world of wine would never be the same again.

As our round-up shows, in the 21st-century, New Zealand is still producing crisp, exuberant and vibrant sauvignon blancs with that bold gooseberry and exotic fruit flavour that almost explodes in the mouth.

But it’s also flourishing elsewhere, in Australia, South Africa, California and closer to home in Romania, Italy and in its original home on the banks of the Loire. With spring nearly here, there’s no better wine with which to welcome the sunshine.

How we tested

Many of the wines were tasted as accompaniments to a light lunch or early supper, some salad-based, including fish or seafood and others slightly spicy. Several were tasted with appetizers such as paté and prosciutto, while others were enjoyed by themselves as an aperitif before lunch or dinner.

The best sauvignon blancs for 2023 are: