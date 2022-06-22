With summer underway and social calendars filling up, elevate your next get-together with a sophisticated white wine that stands out from the crowd.

While some of the classic varieties – chardonnay, pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc – remain some of the best represented on supermarket shelves, According to Anjali Douglas, wine educator at Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the perfect summertime white will depend on how hot (or not) the weather is.

“Younger, lighter wines are crowd pleasers and perfect on a warm day – dry riesling is a great option or look out for whites from the Alpine region of Savoie in France. These wines will be bone dry, zesty and a little lower in alcohol,” she says. “England and Wales are also making some fantastic whites. Plantings of chardonnay are increasing and the resulting wines are crisp with aromas of green apple and lemons – think English chablis.”

When it comes to matching white wine to food, Douglas is an advocate for “what grows together, goes together” and choosing wines that are local to the dish you are eating. “Some summery examples to try out are tomato and mozzarella salad with falanghina from Campania, Italy; goats cheese salad with Sancerre from France and grilled octopus with albariño from Galicia,” she says.

To do any of your chosen wines justice, she advises avoiding narrow glassware to allow the aromas to shine through and – rather than serving straight from an ice bucket, which can reduce the intensity of flavour – keep it out for a few minutes before serving, allowing you to taste the wine with clarity.

Read more:

How we tested

We sampled a wide selection of white wines across a range of price points, grape varieties, geographies and styles, with each served at the ideal recommended temperature. We contrasted each wine’s key characteristics and experimented with different food pairings to establish which bottles worked best in particular settings before compiling the following list of summer hits.

The best white wines for 2022 are:

Best Australian white wine – Port Phillip Estate red hill chardonnay 2019: £19.95, Jeroboams.co.uk

– Port Phillip Estate red hill chardonnay 2019: £19.95, Jeroboams.co.uk Best entry-level excellence – Filos Estate assyrtiko: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

– Filos Estate assyrtiko: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk Best for mussles – Departement 44 muscadet: £14.95, Red-white.co.uk

– Departement 44 muscadet: £14.95, Red-white.co.uk Best French white wine – Olivier Merlin mâcon-la roche vineuse ‘les cras’, 2018: £29.95, Bbr.com

– Olivier Merlin mâcon-la roche vineuse ‘les cras’, 2018: £29.95, Bbr.com Best partner for soft cheese – Villebois sancerre 2020: £19.99, Nakedwines.com

– Villebois sancerre 2020: £19.99, Nakedwines.com Best dry white wine – Tesco Finest tingleup riesling: £9, Tesco.com

– Tesco Finest tingleup riesling: £9, Tesco.com Best Italian white wine – Pasqua hey french you could have made this but you didn’t: £32, Harrods.com

– Pasqua hey french you could have made this but you didn’t: £32, Harrods.com Best British chardonnay – Bolney Estate chardonnay 2020: £24.95, Slurp.co.uk

– Bolney Estate chardonnay 2020: £24.95, Slurp.co.uk Best alternative to charonnday – Co-op irresistible gavi broglia: £8.50, Coop.co.uk

Port Phillip Estate red hill chardonnay 2019 Best: Australian white wine Rating: 9/10 ABV: 13.5%

13.5% Size: 75cl As Australia’s most widely planted white grape, chardonnay grows right the way across the country’s 60-odd wine regions to incredibly diverse effect. This particularly graceful offering hails from the Port Phillip Estate on the Mornington Peninsula, where sea breezes and a cool climate result in wines defined by high acidity. And while there’s certainly a steely quality behind this medium-bodied white, there’s plenty more to excite the palate, too, with stone fruit and grapefruit prominent as well as toasty accents of vanilla and oak, which add a savoury edge that lingers long into the finish. A really impressive wine to open with friends this summer. Buy now £ 19.95 , Jeroboams.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Filos Estate assyrtiko Best: Entry-level excellence Rating: 9/10 ABV: 13%

13% Size: 75cl According to Aldi, around 100 bottles of its Greek assyrtiko sold every hour following its launch a couple of summers ago and – judging by this single-vineyard offering from the mountains of northern Greece – it’s easy to see why. Extremely well priced, this charismatic wine showcases all the hallmarks of Greece’s flagship white grape – a racy, high alcohol content offset balanced by high acidity – which is given extra finesse with the addition of a touch of 10 sauvignon blanc. Big on citrus with a touch of passionfruit and an enduring salinity, it pairs beautifully with seafood and is sure to add pep to any summer gathering. Buy now £ 6.99 , Aldi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Departement 44 muscadet Best: For mussels Rating: 8/10 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Size: 75cl Having fallen out of fashion for several decades, muscadet – produced in the west of France’s Loire Valley from Melon de Bourgogne grapes – has come roaring back of late. And it’s all thanks to a new wave of winemakers who have upped the quality of a region that saw its reputation hit by overproduction. This particularly zesty wine comes big on salinity, with its tart citrus and apple notes providing plenty of bite, while a production process that sees the wine spend time in contact with its lees (the sediment produced during fermentation) ensures it has depth and texture. We found its minerality a natural partner for both cooking and drinking with moules marinière, giving a great platform for the quality of the mussels to shine through. Buy now £ 14.95 , Red-white.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Olivier Merlin mâcon-la roche vineuse ‘les cras’, 2018 Best: French white wine Rating: 9/10 ABV: 13%

13% Size: 75cl We loved this brilliant white burgundy from the region’s Mâconnais district by Olivier Merlin, who – with more than 30 years of experience of these slopes to his name – has become one of the region’s best loved producers. Made using chardonnay grapes from old vines, this is a complex, well-balanced white with a wonderful depth of flavour. Expect vibrant notes of peach and apple on the nose, a zesty acidity and plenty of juicy fruit on the palate, which is offset by a touch of oak, and – owing to a terroir defined by a high limestone content – there’s a bracing minerality that shines through on its lengthy finish. Buy now £ 29.95 , Bbr.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Villebois sancerre 2020 Best: Partner for soft cheese Rating: 9/10 ABV: 13%

13% Size: 75cl A luscious white from the Loire Valley, this sophisticated sancerre is a vibrant expression of the sauvignon blanc grape from one of the region’s best producers, Joost de Villebois. Line this wine up for summer picnics of goats cheese salads and oysters – both great food pairings thanks to its super-crisp acidity and distinct minerality, which stems from the grapes’ flinty terroir in the upper Loire. We loved this elegant wine’s bold citrus and gooseberry aromas, well-balanced fruit-forward palate and lengthy finish – all of which add up to a worthy warm-weather favourite at a competitive price. Buy now £ 19.99 , Nakedwines.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tesco Finest tingleup riesling Best: Dry white wine Rating: 7/10 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Size: 75cl Another super-competitive supermarket wine offering plenty of bang for the buck, this bone-dry riesling from Western Australia’s Howard Park is a mouth-watering option for summer that’s as fresh as it is aromatic. Made with just a touch of chardonnay, there’s a zippy presence of lime and apple on the nose and an intense, fruit-forward palate with racy citrus and a hint of pepper that’s delivered with a jolt of acidity and a surprisingly lengthy finish. A true easy-drinker for summer, it’s tailor-made for grilled fish but would also complement fragrant Thai dishes. Buy now £ 9 , Tesco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pasqua hey french you could have made this but you didn’t Best: Italian white wine Rating: 8/10 ABV: 13.5%

13.5% Size: 75cl This cheekily titled Italian wine comes courtesy of Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, the family-run Italian winery founded by the Pasqua brothers in Verona in 1925. Rather than sticking to a single vineyard, grape or vintage, they’ve opted to team three varietals together – garganega, pinot blanc and sauvignon blanc – across four vintages grown in the Soave Clasico region to deliver this deliciously complex wine. Coming with a pale golden hue, it offers citrus, chamomile and floral notes on the nose and a structured palate that brings a good hit of minerality, which evolves to provide a beautiful balance of oak and fruit. Buy now £ 32 , Harrods.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bolney Estate chardonnay 2020 Best: British chardonnay Rating: 7/10 ABV: 12%

12% Size: 75cl An indicator of just how far the British wine industry has come in recent years, this impressive white from the Bolney Estate in Sussex was the product of the 2020 harvest, which saw warm weather create the perfect ripening conditions for its chardonnay grapes. The result? A zingy, charismatic wine that’s fresh and fruit-forward with enough texture and body to leave a lasting impression. There’s citrus and cut grass on the nose alongside a hint of brioche, a palate of apple, stone fruit and a touch of spice and a crisp, bright finish, making it a great partner for seafood and soft cheese. Buy now £ 24.95 , Slurp.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Co-op irresistible gavi broglia Best: Alternative to chardonnay Rating: 8/10 ABV: 12.5%

12.5% Size: 75cl Piedmont’s most exciting white wine region finds a keenly priced expression in this standout effort from the Broglia family, which – clocking in at under £10 – offers a rewarding alternative to chardonnay. Made from 100 per cent cortese grapes, it’s a dry and refreshing wine with ripe peach on the nose and a well balanced palate defined by apple and a hint of almond, whose depth on the finish makes it an incredibly sophisticated aperitif, while it also pairs very well with pesto pasta and grilled vegetables. Buy now £ 8.50 , Coop.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}