9 best orange wines to raise a glass to this summer

Forget rosé this summer – a chilled glass of the pink stuff may be your ultimate go-to drink for the sunshine, but this year the hottest option is to sip its slightly redder cousin.

Orange wine is made using white grapes, which are fermented in the same way as red wine, with the skins left on. They are then crushed with the flesh remaining in contact with the skin before being pressed off. This fermentation can last anything from a few hours to up to a year. How long the grape is macerated with the skin intact makes all the difference to the colour of the wine – the longer the contact, the richer the colour. Shades span from a pale pinot grigio to an oaky chardonnay, depending on what you buy.

And you could find that orange wine offers some health benefits. It contains vitamin C, along with higher levels of flavonoids and antioxidants, than can be found in a glass of red. It’s also classed as a more “natural” or “low intervention”, as it uses little or no additives during the fermentation process and it’s a niche more popular with winemakers that follow biodynamic principles.

Orange wines normally offer a fruity yet bold flavour with savoury notes. Due to the complex tastes, they can complement a wide range of dishes.

The category is quickly growing in popularity, thanks to mentions in the hit Netflix series Dead to Me and how good it looks on Instagram. But orange wine is one of the oldest winemaking styles in the world, with a history dating back to at least 5,000 BC in Georgia. These days, countries such as Italy, Spain and even the UK all make great orange wines that will brighten up your summer.

Read more:

We tested nine varieties from countries across the globe. We wanted to find the ideal orange wine for every event, taste and budget. Each was tasted at the recommended serving temperature and tried with a selection of food, from spicy to salty, and on its own. We also looked at how each wine was harvested and produced in line with best biodiversity practices, which can greatly impact the environment. So whether you’re looking for a bottle to enjoy after a long day at work or to take with you on your next picnic, here are some of our favourites.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best orange wines for 2021 are:

Best overall – Bodegas Moraza Rioja viura moraza 4 caminos 2018, 11%: £24, Buonvino.co.uk

– Bodegas Moraza Rioja viura moraza 4 caminos 2018, 11%: £24, Buonvino.co.uk Best with pizza – Calcarius orange Puglia 2020, 11%: £23.00, Juicedwines.co.uk

– Calcarius orange Puglia 2020, 11%: £23.00, Juicedwines.co.uk Best for BBQ – Winzer Krems ‘orange’ gruner veltliner 2019, 13%: £10.99, Majestic.co.uk

– Winzer Krems ‘orange’ gruner veltliner 2019, 13%: £10.99, Majestic.co.uk Best with spicy dishes – Sicus a wine work orange, 11%: £13.77, Decantalo.com

– Sicus a wine work orange, 11%: £13.77, Decantalo.com Best with seafood – La Maceration du Soula blanc no 19, 13%: £35, Fortnumandmason.com

– La Maceration du Soula blanc no 19, 13%: £35, Fortnumandmason.com Best for casual drinks – Rigal vin orange, 12%: £10, Groceries.morrisons.com

– Rigal vin orange, 12%: £10, Groceries.morrisons.com Best English wine – Litmus orange bacchus 2020, 12.5%: £14.99, Grapebritannia.co.uk

– Litmus orange bacchus 2020, 12.5%: £14.99, Grapebritannia.co.uk Best for drinks on the patio – Lambert Spielmann this is muska, 12.5%: £33, Lowintervention.com

– Lambert Spielmann this is muska, 12.5%: £33, Lowintervention.com Best vegan wine – Macerao naranjo orange, 13.5%: £8.99, Waitrose.com

Bodegas Moraza Rioja viura moraza 4 caminos 2018, 11% Best: Overall It’s no surprise we’ve picked Bodegas Moraza’s Rioja viura moraza 4 caminos as our best buy. It’s the type of wine that fits in with any occasion, from a casual afternoon in the sun to a fancy sit-down dinner. It’s made using 100 per cent viura grapes grown at high altitudes. The skin stays in contact for just a few days, giving it a light, delicate colour with subtle savoury notes of honey, almonds and apple. It’s made in the Rioja region of Spain known for its clay and limestone soils, which greatly influence the way the grapes are grown as no herbicides, pesticides or chemicals are used during the cultivation, with the grapes certified organic. We found that it paired well with salty foods such as olives, cheese and seafood, but would also go well with spicy dishes. Buy now £ 24 , Buonvino.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Calcarius orange Puglia 2020, 11% Best: With pizza When you think of orange wine, the colour of the Calcarius will most likely fit in with your expectations. It is sunshine in a bottle with a blend of citrus and stone fruit flavours mixed with a hint of honey and caramel. This fresh and easy-to-drink wine is low on alcohol, at around 11 per cent, and so is ideal for hot summer nights. Calcarius orange is produced in Apricena, in the northern region of Gargano, Puglia, on a working farm that has 80 hectares of vines, fruits and vegetables. All of Calcarius wines are farmed using biodynamic methods, with the owner, Valentina Passalacqua, being a leader in biodynamic agriculture. This wine is made from falanghina grapes, which thrive in the volcanic soils of southern Italy. Calcarius orange Puglia is produced using stainless steel for fermentation and bottled unfiltered, so be aware there is a lot of sediment. It’s perfect for drinking on its own with a few salty snacks, and it pairs well with pizza and shellfish. Buy now £ 23 , Juicedwines.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Winzer Krems ‘orange’ gruner veltliner 2019, 13% Best: For BBQ Winzer Krems ‘orange’ gruner veltliner 2019 is a light, dry orange wine from the small Austrian town of Krems, which is situated in the Danube valley. It’s produced from gruner veltliner grapes which are left for around 18 days to develop, giving this wine a rich, golden colour. Despite its darker shade, it’s surprisingly fresh, with peach, apricot and green apple notes. If you like chardonnay, then we think you’ll love this orange wine. And we were surprised how light it tasted, considering the 13 per cent ABV. It is slightly acidic and has a tannic aftertaste, so it can cut through more complex flavours and spices. It’s an ideal wine to drink at your next barbecue as it goes well with meat-based dishes such as pork or beef. That being said, this is a vegan wine, and it does pair well with vegetarian meals such as Thai curries or spicy vegetables. Buy now £ 10.99 , Majestic.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sicus a wine work orange 2018, 11% Best: With spicy dishes Sicus’s a wine work orange is made using the macabeo grape, which comes from vines planted in the Bonastre massif valley at 170m above sea level. They are cultivated without the use of any fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides. The maceration period ranges from 8 to 90 days, before being aged in amphora for 40 days. It then spends eight months in stainless steel tanks which results in a deep-orange-coloured wine. It’s full of flavour, including hints of orange, grapefruit and apple. It also has a slightly sparkling acidity and marked tannins giving it a long finish. This wine is without a doubt juicy and fresh, and it does take a while for the palate to catch up with complex flavours. We found it went wonderfully with heavily spiced East-Asian dishes. Buy now £ 13.77 , Decantalo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Maceration du Soula blanc No 19, 13% Best: With seafood If you’re a fan of very dry white wines, this La Maceration du Soula blanc no 19 will hit the spot. It’s made using a blend of macabeu and vermentino grapes, with a short, 15-day maceration period that produces a warm golden colour. It is produced in the Roussillon wine region, which hosts some of the oldest planted vineyards in France. The grapes used to create this wine are up to 52 years old – it’s a blend of five vintages from 2014 to 2019. Each year is aged separately in French oak to produce the unique taste of the no 19 edition. The two-week contact period results in a wine that is smooth, dry and fruity, with hints of citrus, bergamot, fennel and apricot aromas. We found it worked well with seafood dishes, but it is so well balanced that it’ll stand up to most types of food. Buy now £ 35 , Fortnumandmason.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rigal vin orange, 12% Best: For casual drinks Rigal vin orange, from southwest France, is made using gros manseng grapes from Gascony. It has aromas of apple, apricot and spice accompanied by a zingy, nutty, citrus flavour. The taste reminded us of a chablis, which is extremely good value when you consider the price of this bottle. The wine has been made with wild yeasts and has minimal sulphites added, which helps give it a sharp, tangy flavour. We found this to be really drinkable – perfect for a get-together with your friends or as a glass after work. It goes well with vegetarian dishes such as roast vegetables, but equally works well with hard cheeses such as parmesan. It can also hold up well with spices such as cumin and coriander. Buy now £ 10 , Morrisons.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Litmus orange bacchus 2020, 12.5% Best: English wine This orange bacchus 2020 wine is an English drink made using a blend of hand-harvested bacchus (90 per cent) and pinot noir (10 per cent). The bacchus grape is fermented for around 18 weeks with the skins on and without the addition of sulphur dioxide, while the pinot noir is fermented without skin contact and then aged in oak. This produces a light golden wine with orange hues that is deliciously crisp and dry with an exciting mix of mandarin, grapefruit, marzipan and fennel aromas. It has a unique taste with pepper, vanilla spice and fruit flavours and offers a smooth finish. It pairs really well with meat dishes, so it is the ideal accompaniment to a summer picnic or late-afternoon barbecue. Buy now £ 14.99 , Grapebritannia.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lambert Spielmann this is muska, 12.5% Best: For drinks on the patio This is muska is a blend of three kinds of muscat; à petits grains blanc and rouge, and ottonel. The grapes are fermented as whole bunches with the skin on for around three weeks, giving it a lovely orange yet slightly cloudy hue. This wine is produced in the Alsace, France, by Lambert Spielmann, who has been tending to his vines by hand for more than 20 years. He follows biodynamic principles to create aromatic and textured wine like this. This wine has an amazingly zesty and herby aroma that, before you even taste it, lets you know it’s a refreshing drink. It also has a lot of texture, making it great to drink with food – nutty and spicy cuisine is the ideal accompaniment. We also found that it goes really well with some cheese and olives, making it a great aperitif. Buy now £ 33 , Lowintervention.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Macerao naranjo orange, 13.5% Best: Vegan wine Macerao naranjo orange comes from the Itata Valley in Chile, which is known for its cool climate. It’s made using moscato grapes, so if you like chardonnay, then chances are you’ll enjoy this wine too. It is a very dry example with a pleasant aroma of orange blossom, peach and apricots. It has strong pear, melon and grapefruit flavours combined with a hint of honey and blossom. This is a vegan wine and has been produced organically, with a lot of attention being taken to ensure the local wildlife is protected. It’s both a light and intense beverage that goes really well with cheese. But it is also a wine that can stand alone, and doesn’t need food to help it come alive. Buy now £ 8.99 , Waitrose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.