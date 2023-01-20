Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are all sorts of reasons why it makes sense to watch your alcohol intake. Whether you’re hoping to improve your health or just want to keep a clear head for the following morning, low-alcohol drinks mean you don’t have to give up raising a glass completely.

It can be confusing when choosing low-alcohol wine, though. In the UK, the government advises that drinks marked alcohol-free should contain no more than 0.05 per cent ABV, de-alcoholised ones should have no more than 0.5 per cent and those labelled low-alcohol should have a maximum of 1.2 per cent ABV. Some imported drinks may be marked differently, so it’s important to check the label carefully if you’re allergic to alcohol or keen to avoid it completely. When testing low-alcohol wine here, we considered only drinks with an alcohol content between 0.05 and 1.2 per cent.

If you’re just trying to cut back on your alcohol intake, low-alcohol wine is an easier switch than one with no alcohol at all. Unlike alcohol-free wine, which is often sweetened grape juice that has never been fermented, low-alcohol wine is usually made using the same process as wine, with the alcohol removed at the final stage.

“In the past, low- and no-alcohol wines have had a reputation for being sweet and not resembling wine,” says Sophie Barnard, assistant wine buyer at UK wine merchant Adnams. “However, spinning cone technology now allows us to make these wines in the gentlest way possible, retaining the aromatics and flavour profile of the wine. The wines can then showcase all the characteristics of the grape variety.”

As a result, many established winemakers and big supermarkets now produce their own versions. Generally, white and rosé wines are easier to replicate because they have the same fruity or floral flavours and can tolerate being a little sweeter. Anything with bubbles works well too, as the fizz masks the lack of alcohol but allows the wine to have a similar flavour profile. Choose carefully and you’ll barely miss the booze at all.

How we tested

We tasted a range of low-alcohol wines between 0.05 per cent and 1.2 per cent, testing a wide range of white, red, rosé and sparkling to find the best vino for every occasion. We tested each as we would ordinary wine, judging the smell, look and taste of each one. We also considered how similar each one was to its more alcoholic alternative and if it could be paired with food or was better enjoyed on its own.

We tasted a range of low-alcohol wines before choosing our favourites (Siobhan Grogan)

The best low-alcohol wines for 2023 are: