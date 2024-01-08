Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With many of us giving booze a wide berth for Dry January, there’s bound to be a bit of a buzz around low- and no-alcohol beers. After all, after water and tea (yes, even beating wine and coffee), beer is said to be the third most popular drink in the world, but it’s taken years for brewers to crack an alcohol-free version that rivals the real deal.

Gone are the days when staying away from the booze meant choosing between fresh OJ or lime and soda on every trip to the pub. Now, breweries are cottoning onto the buzz around all things low ABV, and that’s not only when it comes to serving low- and no-alcohol tipples when Dry January and Sober October roll around – or for those who are pregnant or hungover.

In fact, there’s been an unprecedented rise in consumers choosing non-alcoholic beverages. Younger people especially are interested in alcohol-free (AF) beverages, to help protect their physical and mental health.

The generation of “sober sceptics” has fizzled out, and, increasingly, people are realising you don’t need to drink a high-ABV beer to socialise. This helps to explain why the UK’s “lo ’n’ no” market appears to be on the increase.

Happily, many of these AF beers are as good as – if not better than – the real deal. Far from tasting like soggy cardboard or flat, watered-down lager with no oomph, AF beers boast impressive head retention, sumptuous mouth feels (the sensation on your tongue) and a body that would rival the “full-fat” stuff.

How we tested

Over the course of a month, we tested a range of non-alcoholic beers, all under 0.5 per cent ABV – with the help of a very grateful husband. We used our knowledge as a beer writer to judge each beer on aroma, appearance, taste, mouthfeel and the can’s appearance (we’re a sucker for nice branding).

We judged a range of low ABV beers – including non-alcoholic alternatives to lagers, pale ales, sour beers, IPAs and more – to come up with a list of the best alcohol-free beers you can buy in 2024. We’ll drink to that.

The best alcohol-free beers for 2024 are: