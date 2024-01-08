Jump to content

The best non-alcoholic beer 2024: Low ABV lagers, pale ales and more

From fruity-flavoured IPAs to hearty stouts, these taste-tested tipples are as good as the real deal

Emmie Harrison-West
Monday 08 January 2024 15:00
<p>All the beers we tested were below 0.5 per cent ABV</p>

All the beers we tested were below 0.5 per cent ABV

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

With many of us giving booze a wide berth for Dry January, there’s bound to be a bit of a buzz around low- and no-alcohol beers. After all, after water and tea (yes, even beating wine and coffee), beer is said to be the third most popular drink in the world, but it’s taken years for brewers to crack an alcohol-free version that rivals the real deal.

Gone are the days when staying away from the booze meant choosing between fresh OJ or lime and soda on every trip to the pub. Now, breweries are cottoning onto the buzz around all things low ABV, and that’s not only when it comes to serving low- and no-alcohol tipples when Dry January and Sober October roll around – or for those who are pregnant or hungover.

In fact, there’s been an unprecedented rise in consumers choosing non-alcoholic beverages. Younger people especially are interested in alcohol-free (AF) beverages, to help protect their physical and mental health.

The generation of “sober sceptics” has fizzled out, and, increasingly, people are realising you don’t need to drink a high-ABV beer to socialise. This helps to explain why the UK’s “lo ’n’ no” market appears to be on the increase.

Happily, many of these AF beers are as good as – if not better than – the real deal. Far from tasting like soggy cardboard or flat, watered-down lager with no oomph, AF beers boast impressive head retention, sumptuous mouth feels (the sensation on your tongue) and a body that would rival the “full-fat” stuff.

How we tested

Over the course of a month, we tested a range of non-alcoholic beers, all under 0.5 per cent ABV – with the help of a very grateful husband. We used our knowledge as a beer writer to judge each beer on aroma, appearance, taste, mouthfeel and the can’s appearance (we’re a sucker for nice branding).

We judged a range of low ABV beers – including non-alcoholic alternatives to lagers, pale ales, sour beers, IPAs and more – to come up with a list of the best alcohol-free beers you can buy in 2024. We’ll drink to that.

The best alcohol-free beers for 2024 are:

  • Best alcohol-free beer overall – Merakai Brewing Co this is a thirst trap: £3, Merakaibrewing.com
  • Best alcohol-free IPA – Big Drop Brewing Co paradiso citra IPA, pack of four: £5.25, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best alcohol-free pale ale – Mash Gang chug, pack of four: £14, Mashgang.shop
  • Best alcohol-free stout – Nirvana Brewery dark and rich stout, pack of 24: £45, Nirvanabrewery.com

Merakai Brewing Co This is a Thirst Trap

  • Best: Alcohol-free beer overall
  • ABV: 0.28%
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Addresses discrimination and harassment in the beer and brewing industry
    • Incredibly convincing alcohol-free alternative

After tasting this beer for the first time, we were wowed. Our eyebrows shot up into our hairline, and we had to double-check we were definitely drinking an AF pale ale. The rest of the can disappeared quickly. This is Merakai’s first alcohol-free beer, and it’s exceptional. It’s the most convincing alcohol-free alternative we’ve had to date, without scrimping on a thick and juicy body, pale-ale style or taste.

Since it’s brewed with ekuanot cryo and mosaic spectrum hops – plus copious amounts of both mango and papaya puree – the beer is super juicy, hazy on appearance and layered with tropical and stone fruits. It has such a soft, creamy mouthfeel, too.

Merakai is also committed to raising awareness of discrimination and harassment in the beer and brewing industry, and works with the beer community to raise awareness of neurodivergence and mental health. It’s a pretty special beer. This is a thirst trap you’ll want to get stuck into, time and time again.

Big Drop Brewing Co paradiso citra IPA

  • Best: Alcohol-free IPA
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Award-winning
    • Moreish
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free

A very close second in our round-up of the best alcohol-free beers is the stunning Paradiso Citra IPA. The award-winning beer of 2021’s World Beer Awards is impressive – from its amber colour to its flavourful, bitter twist at the very last mouthful.

It’s a close imitation of the much-loved IPA (India Pale Ale) – the aroma permeates the room when you crack it open, and it’s packed with bitter grapefruit and refreshing notes. It’s moreish and resinous, with a little pine and malty, biscuity afternotes.

We love the emerald-green can, and the price, too. This beer is vegan, and Big Drop is doing amazing things when it comes to changing the face of AF beer, and we’re here for it.

Erdinger alkoholfrei grapefruit

  • Best: Alcohol-free fruit beer
  • ABV: 0.3%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Bottle
  • Why we love it
    • Perfectly balances sweet and sour
    • Natural ingredients
    • Isotonic
  • Take note
    • Could have done with a little more fizz

Forget all you know about bitter grapefruit, as this beer will change the face of the fated fruit for you. Pouring a bright, radiant-pink colour, this isotonic wheat beer from the German brand is crisp and summery.

It has a perfectly balanced sweet-to-sour ratio, with a slight bitterness. It’s all pink grapefruit on the nose but is absolutely delicious. We would’ve liked a little more fizz but it still had bite.

According to Erdinger, its alkoholfrei grapefruit beer is all-natural, and contains vitamins B9, B12 and C – as well as being an isotonic, meaning it helps rehydrate you after exercise. It may be the healthiest, most nutritional beer we’ve ever had… if that’s a thing.

Wild Beer Co pineapple IPA soda

  • Best: Alcohol-free pineapple beer
  • ABV: 0.3%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing

If you’re looking for an AF beer that’s refreshing, tasty and perky, this is it. This Shepton Mallet-based brand has hit the alcohol-free jackpot with its series of IPA sodas.

Our favourite was the delicately sweet and sour pineapple IPA soda – perfect for hot weather. It’s essentially like fizzy pineapple juice. It left a satisfying fizz on the tongue but didn’t linger, and the heady sweetness of pure pineapple combatted the tart, acidic lime perfectly.

We didn’t get many classic IPA notes at all – even though the brew is made with citra hops and 85 per cent pale ale, we thought it verged on a sour more than an IPA, but it still tasted amazing.

It’s so easy to drink, too, and a great substitute to a pint or the classic lime and soda, if you’re looking for something a little lighter, yet don’t want to scrimp on taste.

Although it’s currently unavailable, we’ve contacted the brand to find out when the IPA will be restocked.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery easy rinder hefeweizen

  • Best: German-style alcohol-free beer
  • ABV: 0.2%
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Intoxicating notes of sweet banana, vanilla pod and bitter cloves

If you’re not familiar, a “hefeweizen” is a style of German “weiss beer”, meaning “white beer”. It’s one of our favourite go-to beers, and this alcohol-free alternative from Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, is sehr gut (very good).

It transports us right back to Oktoberfest, thanks to its classic amber colour and intoxicating notes of sweet banana, vanilla pod and bitter cloves. The blend of banana and vanilla carries on into the taste at first, then crashes into an intensely comforting malty, wheaty, breadiness that we know and love about classic German styles. A lemony aftertaste lingers alongside the soft, creamy texture of this weiss beer – deserving of a huge, heavy stein to go with it.

For a 0.2 per cent beer, it’s pretty impressive, and one to savour – a true sheep in wolf’s clothing, indeed. It’s no wonder it won Gold in the 2022 European Beer Challenge in the full-strength Bavarian Hefeweizen Category.

Although it’s currently unavailable, we’ve contacted the brand to find out when the hefeweizen will be restocked.

Drynks Unlimited smashed lager

  • Best: Alcohol-free lager for taste
  • ABV: 0.0%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Bottle
  • Why we love it
    • Brilliantly convincing
    • Vegan
    • Free from preservatives, flavourings, colours and sweeteners

“All of the lageriness and none of the booziness” is Drynks Unlimited’s tagline for its smashed lager – and it couldn’t be more right. This AF lager is brilliant. It’s so convincing, even though it’s one of the lowest ABV ratings on this list, clocking in at 0.0 per cent. It smells like holiday drinks by the pool, and tastes just as refreshing.

It’s pale and golden on appearance, complex and floral on the nose, and boasts that classic, unique lager crispness on the tongue. Barley and malts shine through to round it all off.

Smashed lager is also vegan and totally free from preservatives, flavourings, colours or sweeteners. All great reasons to get smashed, then.

Infinite Session IPA

  • Best: Alcohol-free beer for a session
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • It's very drinkable

Sometimes, all you want is a crate of tinnies to take to the park on a warm day. But how about no hangover the next day and without scrimping on the taste? Infinite Session’s IPA does what it says on the tin and has been awarded our most sessionable AF beer.

It’s classic in terms of style and appearance but we think it’s a little more West Coast IPA in taste. The brand double dry hops its IPA with citra and amarillo, giving it its classic citrus flavour – so that could be why. It had the bold, tropical fruitiness of classic IPAs but was perhaps more on the malty side.

The beer had a nice mouthfeel and was very drinkable – infinitely so. “More hops, less hangover” is a tagline we can stand by, too.

Mash Gang chug

  • Best: Alcohol-free pale ale
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Size: 440ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Oh-so-cool branding
    • Vegan

There’s no denying Mash Gang is changing the face of the “lo ’n’ no” movement by making AF beers cool. The brand has nailed the face and image of its brewery. It’s modern, it’s on-trend, it’s trippy – and its alcohol-free beer is just as impressive.

We loved chug, its vegan XPA (extra pale ale: a type of pale born in the US that isn’t quite a classic pale or an IPA) from its core range. We expected a lot from its impressive hop list – including galaxy, citra, el dorado, amarillo and vic secret – and, if anything, chug’s big taste exceeded our expectations.

It pours a hazy gold, with a flash of frothy white head and a boisterous pineapple, fruity nose. Pineapple continues when it comes to taste, bringing passionfruit along to the party before being joined by a citrus, almost grassy, bitterness.

Nirvana Brewery dark and rich stout

  • Best: Alcohol-free stout
  • ABV: 0.0%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Bottle
  • Why we love it
    • Decadent and chocolatey
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free

With the term “nirvana” meaning an idyllic state of mind or place, Nirvana Brewery has created just that with its alcohol-free stout. Dark, rich and decadent, it’s all chocolate.

First, it pours a gorgeous chocolate brown, then it’s heady milk chocolate and inviting roasted coffee aromas on the nose, finishing with a sweet, smooth chocolate coating the tongue while you sip it. It’s one to savour as a dessert beer or for a lazy Sunday night (some people call it “Stout Sunday” after all).

It’s unbelievably comforting, thanks to its malty backbone, and is vegan, gluten-free and proudly AF – like all of the independent, family-run Leyton-based brewery’s beers. This is a beer to enjoy and savour in peace.

Bellfield and Jump/Ship Brewing Ship’s Bell dry hopped lager

  • Best: Alcohol-free beer collaboration
  • ABV: 0.5%
  • Size: 330ml
  • Style: Can
  • Why we love it
    • Gluten-free
    • Vegan
    • Sweet and super fresh

Edinburgh breweries Bellfield and Jump/Ship Brewing have joined forces to brew a pretty impressive AF collaboration bev. The Ship’s Bell dry hopped lager from the duo is gorgeous – it’s refreshing, light and sweet – yet it’s totally sugar- and gluten-free.

Pouring a striking amber colour, this vegan-friendly lager pops with ripe, juicy peach and pineapple on the nose, thanks to the addition of mosaic and cryo hops – with sumptuous, fuzzy peach rolling into the taste. Though we’re not usually a fan of lagers, this one is uniquely sweet, without being too dry on the mouthfeel, and super fresh.

This beer is now out of stock unfortunately, but if you want to know when it’s back, sign up to be notified by email.

The verdict: Alcohol-free beers

Forget everything you think you know about alcohol-free beers – these alternatives to the trusty pint are as great as the prospect of not having a hangover. They’re tasty, full of body and assertive aromas, so there’s no need to feel you’re missing out when opting for a “lo ’n’ no” drink.

We’d recommend Merakai’s impressive this is a thirst trap pale ale, closely followed by Big Drop’s convincing classic IPA. Mash Gang is a brewery worth having on your AF radar, too, with exclusive drops of funny and funky “out-there” beers on limited runs.

Want beer on tap? Check out our round-up of the best home beer dispensers

