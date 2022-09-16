Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When considering the best lagers on the market, we generally tend to look to Europe, and with good reason. It’s no secret that Bavarian, Austrian and Czech lagers are some of the best in the world, yet a slew of British brewers are getting in on the action. And while hazy, high ABV India pale ales have been a huge talking point in Britain for years, lager remains king.

The term “lager” literally comes from the German for “to store”. Fermenting beer at cooler temperatures with lager yeast ultimately suppresses esters, producing clean-tasting beer with yeast-derived flavours.

Although tarnished with an unfair reputation, lager is actually one of the more refined beer styles, and countless producers in the UK have begun to focus on brewing high-quality tipples. Some breweries have even been set up with the specific aim of flying the flag for exceptional lager – reminding us the wide world of lager goes far beyond Stella Artois and Heineken.

A wide range of styles are readily available, all of which are worth trying if you haven’t already: especially if your perception of lager has been dominated by mass produced, household name options. Some of the most popular lager styles include light, effervescent pilsners with firm bitterness; pale Munich-style Helles lagers with bright flavours and lower bitterness; amber Vienna lager with caramel notes; or dark lagers brewed with dark malts, boasting rich flavour profiles.

This guide to the best British lagers covers many available styles from a collection of brewers reminding us why lager remains so popular after all these years.

How we tested

Certain beers taste better in certain glasses, so when tasting the various lager styles we made sure to pour the beers into glasses suitably matched to their respective styles. All were served chilled and poured into the glasses with a decent amount of foam before being blind tasted, on which tasting notes were made and each beer was scored out of ten based on taste, aroma, finish and quality.

The best British lagers for 2022 are: