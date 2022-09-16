When considering the best lagers on the market, we generally tend to look to Europe, and with good reason. It’s no secret that Bavarian, Austrian and Czech lagers are some of the best in the world, yet a slew of British brewers are getting in on the action. And while hazy, high ABV India pale ales have been a huge talking point in Britain for years, lager remains king.
The term “lager” literally comes from the German for “to store”. Fermenting beer at cooler temperatures with lager yeast ultimately suppresses esters, producing clean-tasting beer with yeast-derived flavours.
Although tarnished with an unfair reputation, lager is actually one of the more refined beer styles, and countless producers in the UK have begun to focus on brewing high-quality tipples. Some breweries have even been set up with the specific aim of flying the flag for exceptional lager – reminding us the wide world of lager goes far beyond Stella Artois and Heineken.
A wide range of styles are readily available, all of which are worth trying if you haven’t already: especially if your perception of lager has been dominated by mass produced, household name options. Some of the most popular lager styles include light, effervescent pilsners with firm bitterness; pale Munich-style Helles lagers with bright flavours and lower bitterness; amber Vienna lager with caramel notes; or dark lagers brewed with dark malts, boasting rich flavour profiles.
This guide to the best British lagers covers many available styles from a collection of brewers reminding us why lager remains so popular after all these years.
How we tested
Certain beers taste better in certain glasses, so when tasting the various lager styles we made sure to pour the beers into glasses suitably matched to their respective styles. All were served chilled and poured into the glasses with a decent amount of foam before being blind tasted, on which tasting notes were made and each beer was scored out of ten based on taste, aroma, finish and quality.
Lost & Grounded running with sceptres India pale lager
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 10/10
- ABV: 5.2%
- Size: 44cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Bristol
Fascinated by the precision of German brewing and the idiosyncratic nature of Belgian beers, Lost and Grounded produces a selection of outstanding lagers. One particularly interesting beer is the Bristol brewery’s “running with sceptres” – an India pale lager. Brewed with pilsner, Vienna and caramalts, the beer is dry-hopped and fine-tuned using traditional techniques.
Citrus notes of orange juice, lemon and grapefruit rind are joined by dank pine presence and some light malt and additional grass notes. On the palate, firm bitterness develops with juicy fruit savours of peach and orange, plus sweet-spiciness and back notes of pine, grainy barley and fine herbal notes which transpire before a dry, bitter finish takes hold.
Geipel Brewing aloha from Bala dry hopped pilsner
- Best: Welsh lager
- Rating: 9/10
- ABV: 4.4%
- Size: 50cl
- Style: Bottle
- Region: North Wales
Specialising in lagers, Geipel Brewing strives to reinvent British lagers, focussing on flavour rather than heavy branding and industrial production methods. From a barn on a hillside in rural North Wales, Geipel produces a strong range of beers. Here traditional brewing methods are used, beers are carbonated naturally and conditioned for at least one month at near-freezing temperatures.
Initially brewed as a collaborative effort with nearby Heavy Industry Brewing, aloha from Bala is a modern take on a classic pilsner, with new world hops incorporated to deliver bold aromas complemented by some sourness. Tropical notes more typical of India pale ales are prominent, including savours of melon, pineapple and papaya. And of course there’s the classic lager notes of cereal, toasted grains and pale malts. A gorgeous, unusual pils.
Donzoko Brewing Company Vienna lager
- Best: British Vienna lager
- Rating: 9/10
- ABV: 5%
- Size: 50cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Leith
Leith-based Donzoko Brewing Company was set up with an aim to fulfil a niche sorely lacked in the UK craft scene: Germany-inspired lager. Sharing a love of classic lager styles with Braybrooke Beer Co, Donzoko’s Vienna lager is a true collaboration. It’s originally brewed by Reece Hugill and Mario Canestrelli – the owner and head brewer of Donzoko and Braybrooke respectively. Vienna malt and caramel malt are joined by classic German hops which impart a light bitterness and floral hop presence to this excellent take on the amber lager style.
Baron manhunt pilsner
- Best: British pilsner
- Rating: 9/10
- ABV: 5.2%
- Size: 50cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Hertfordshire
Based on a farm in Great Hormead, East Hertfordshire, Baron Brewing focuses on brewing modern styles, with a particular emphasis on highly hopped ales and fresh lagers. There’s a slightly experimental approach, also, as no two batches are exactly the same, with the brewery’s website describing Baron Brewing as “a playground for beer”.
With each style pushed to its limits, with the evolution and development of new flavours, the Baron Manhunt is a Bavarian-style pilsner, hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, including a light dry-hopping. It’s then lagered for six weeks for optimum freshness. Zippy orange and tangerine notes dominate the nose alongside bready malt and grassy hop aromas, while marmalade, biscuit and a grassy bitterness develop on the palate, complete with a pleasant drying finish.
Braybrooke Beer Co helles lager
- Best: Helles lager
- Rating: 9/10
- ABV: 4.2%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Bottle
- Region: Harborough
Launched by the restaurateurs behind London’s 10 Greek Street, Braybrooke Beer Co’s founders have been hard at work to develop a range of lagers brewed to exacting German principles. Malts are imported from Bamberg, hops are sourced from a farm in Tettnang, while yeast is delivered from Augsburg, all brewed with British water that has gone through reverse osmosis to make it perfect for brewing.
Braybrooke’s take on a traditional Bavarian helles lager is malt-forward and easy drinking, brewed with pilsner and Munich malts, gently hopped with Hallertau tradition. Cereal, floral hops and malty notes are joined by a clean, light bitter finish.
Brick Brewery Peckham helles
- Best: Gluten-free lager
- Rating: 8/10
- ABV: 4.2%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Peckham Rye, London
The south London brewery’s first gluten-free beer to join the core foundation range, Peckham helles is a solid addition to the line-up. To remove the gluten, newly developed enzymes are used, without the use of non-traditional brewing grains such as sorghum or maize. German pilsner malt is joined by Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops for Brick Brewery’s take on a classic Bavarian helles lager.
Once brewed, the beer is fermented, slowly conditioned and filtered for crystal clear clarity. Light malt aromas are joined by some white bread and fruity yeast esters, while pleasant malt notes continue on the palate alongside herbal spice and soft bitterness which lingers on the crisp finish with further malt presence.
Manchester Union Brewery after dusk dark lager
- Best: Dark lager
- Rating: 8/10
- ABV: 4.5%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Manchester
Manchester Union Brewery is the city’s only brewery solely dedicated to craft lager and uses a decoction mashing technique when producing its beers. Ultimately moving portions of the mash from tank to tank, heating the mixture far more than typical brewing methods, this process releases melanoidin due to the Millard reaction, which also releases a small amount of tannins. These tannins are present in the brewery’s after dusk – an eminently refreshing black lager with a silky mouthfeel, a touch of caramel sweetness, bread and dark fruit notes, complete with a dry, bitter finish typical of Saaz hops.
Wiper and True York street helles
- Best: German-style lager
- Rating: 8/10
- ABV: 4.7%
- Size: 44cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Bristol
Initially launched with a focus on barrel-aged and mixed fermentation beers, Wiper and True has recently opened a new headquarters in Bristol’s Old Market, with room to increase the brewing operations using a custom-designed German-engineered brewkit. Inspired by the brand’s head brewer and his time as master brewer at Doemens, the York street helles is a Munich-style lager. It’s crisp and dry with some herbal notes alongside smooth malt, cereal, lemon rind, some jammy sweetness and restrained bitterness which lingers on the finish with a hint of black pepper. A refreshing, easy-drinking Munich-style lager.
People’s Captain stereotype lager, pack of 12
- Best: Celebrity-endorsed lager
- Rating: 8/10
- ABV: 4.5%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Stratford, London
A new beer range from professional rugby player Greg Bateman, People’s Captain is centred on an ethos of bringing people together over a selection of great beers. Plus, the company donates a portion of proceeds to Bateman’s own charity, The People’s Captain Foundation, which supports Britain’s mental health.
From the People’s Captain core range of five beers, Stereotype is an English-style lager, unlike pilsner which requires far more pressure to allow the Hellertau hops to do their work. The result is a crisp, refreshing lager with delicate earthiness and plenty of fruit aromas.
Signature Brew studio lager, pack of 6
- Best: Session lager
- Rating: 7/10
- ABV: 4%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Walthamstow, London
Since launching in 2011, Signature Brew has been on a mission to unite people through the power of fresh beer, great music and unforgettable experiences. Based in Walthamstow, the brewery has a strong core range, but has also famously brewed a selection of beers in collaboration with various musicians and bands, including the likes of Hot Chip, The Darkness, IDLES and Mastodon. From the brewery’s core range, the vegan-friendly studio lager is brewed with Hallertau tradition hops. With plenty of pilsner malt on the nose, flavours of bread and citrus are complete with some feint pine notes, concluded with a dry bitter finish which lingers.
Salcombe Brewery Co breeze, pack of 12
- Best: British-hopped lager
- Rating: 7/10
- ABV: 4%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Devon
Operating from the Estuary View brewery in the Devon countryside, Salcombe Brewery Co. has introduced breeze, a new session lager, to its discovery range. Joining the range’s beers such as island street porter and Salcombe pilsner, breeze has been specifically designed to appeal to the brewery’s growing fan base, using two contrasting British hops – jester and boadicea. While the jester lends a tropical fruit savour to the lager, boadicea brings subtle spicy notes and hints of orchard blossom to the table. Ultimately, it’s a well-balanced, highly quaffable and elegant lager.
Five Points lager
- Best: Mini keg
- Rating: 7/10
- ABV: 4.1%
- Size: 5l
- Style: Mini keg
- Region: Hackney, London
Hackney’s largest independent brewery, The Five Points Brewing Company has been committed to craft beer and the local community since 2013. Joining standout beers such as Five Points railway porter, the brewery has recently introduced Five Points lager to its range.
A British-hopped lager with goldings from fifth-generation family hop farm Hukins Hops in Kent, Five Points lager is currently only available in mini kegs, which hold 5l. Easy drinking with grassy and spicy aromas, it has a slightly sweet character with bread notes from the malt used and is completed with a refreshing, crisp and balanced finish.
The Goodness Brewing Co sunshine kölsch lager
- Best: Newcomer
- Rating: 7/10
- ABV: 4.7%
- Size: 44cl
- Style: Can
- Region: London
A small, fully independent brewery in Wood Green, London, The Goodness Brewing Co. launched just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but has doubled turnover year-on-year and tripled tank capacity in just 48 months. Sunshine is one of the brewery’s most popular beers and is a vegan and gluten-free kölsch style lager.
A lager style originating from Cologne, kölsch lager is warm fermented and conditioned at cold temperatures, generally referred to as a hybrid between ale and lager. The Goodness Brewing Co’s version is eminently drinkable, crisp with low bitterness and some stone fruit hints which develop on the palate and continue on the finish.
The Wild Beer Co rolling pils
- Best: Italian-style lager
- Rating: 6/10
- ABV: 4.7%
- Size: 44cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Westcombe
Somerset-based farmhouse brewery The Wild Beer Co. was born from a love of fermentation and barrel-ageing shared by founders Andrew Cooper and Brett Ellis. Set against the backdrop of the rolling Somerset countryside, the brewery produces its range of beers using nature, science, and “a little Somerset magic”. Modern, creative techniques are combined with often unusual ingredients to produce interpretations of some of the world’s oldest beer styles. Its rolling pils is a crisp Italian-style pilsner, with the brewers having fine-tuned each element of the beer. Ultimately it provides a thirst-quenching pilsner with firm, refreshing bitterness along with bold aromas of lemon, fresh cut grass, lime and herbal notes.
Inness & Gunn lager, pack of 4
- Best: Scottish lager
- Rating: 8/10
- ABV: 4.6%
- Size: 44cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Edinburgh
Although renowned for using innovative techniques such as oak cask maturation, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn’s lager is fairly full-bodied but also restoratively fresh. Produced with a blend of hops including super styrian and styrian goldings, Innis & Gunn lager has a lightly hoppy aroma with faint citrus notes of orange and lemon, plus floral hops. On the palate, a decent pale malt character prevails, followed by a lightly bitter finish with smoothness provided by the use of naked golden oats in the brewing process.
Beartown lager
- Best: For rebrand
- Rating: 6/10
- ABV: 4%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Bottle
- Region: Cheshire
Beartown Brewery was founded in 1994, focussing on a range of traditional and craft styles. The family-run Cheshire-based brewery has recently rebranded and specialises in high-quality craft beers, including its Beartown Lager. A helles style lager, the beer is crisp and refreshing. The flavour profiles are fairly subtle, yet it’s an easy-drinking lager ideal for pairing with various different foods.
Brixton Brewery coldharbour lager
- Best: Everyday lager
- Rating: 6/10
- ABV: 4.4%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- : Brixton, London
Launched by two local couples in 2013, Brixton Brewery has become one of London’s most popular craft brewers, heavily inspired by the part of the city its founders call home. Coldharbour lager, for instance, takes its name from Coldharbour Lane, where travellers to London once found shelter, inspiring the name of the pilsner-style lager with its Bohemian origins. Brewed with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Hallertau blanc hops, Brixton Brewery’s Coldharbour lager is crisp, clean and floral with light hoppiness and some sour citrus presence. It’s not the most exciting lager on the list, but it’s refreshing and quaffable.
Camden Town Brewery unfussy unfiltered lager
- Best: Readily-available supermarket lager
- Rating: 5/10
- ABV: 4.9%
- Size: 33cl
- Style: Can
- Region: Camden, London
Camden Town Brewery has introduced unfussy unfiltered lager to its core range, joining beers such as Camden hells lager, pale ale and off menu IPA. Inspired by German kellerbiers, unfussy is an unfiltered lager designed to have a tank-fresh taste. Aromas of pale malt, toasted grains, lemon and straw join a surprisingly fresh taste with further pale malt and lemon, plus cereal and a hint of hedgerow. Medium-bodied with lightly prickly carbonation, the unfussy unfiltered lager is complete with a dry, clean finish.
The verdict: British lager
Given the wide variety of British lager styles available, it’s difficult to choose just one best buy. Lost and Grounded’s portfolio of lagers is nothing short of exceptional, however. Following traditional German brewing techniques, the Bristol brewery’s running with sceptres isn’t just an interesting style, it’s extremely refined, with a complex flavour profile and dry bitterness thanks to dry-hopping. Unexciting, mass-produced lager this is not.
