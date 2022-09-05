Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The weather has started to cool off and kids are returning to their classrooms, but summer is not officially over yet. So, we’re holding on to those final days of bliss as tightly as we can, by bringing those sunny vibes into our home.

One way to do that is with a summery drink. For us, nothing says holiday like an alfresco dining experience – whether that’s on your balcony, patio or in your garden – followed by an ice-cold digestif in the form of limoncello.

Just the smell of this fresh, zesty Italian tipple transports us back to a terrace on a bustling square or at a beach-view restaurant after stuffing ourselves with pizza and pasta, living la dolce vita.

The liqueur, made from lemon zest (and sometimes juice), sugar and neutral alcohol, is as much a part of the Mediterranean country’s cuisine as some of its most well-known dishes, and many recipes have been around for more than 100 years, passed down from generation to generation. You can drink it straight from the freezer – which is the most common way of consuming it – or fridge when served in an ice-cold glass, over ice or as part of the refreshing limoncello spritz.

It’s usually between 28 to 32 per cent alcohol, so not the strongest but also definitely not the lightest of drinks. Most give a nice tingle down the throat, while still being very refreshing and zesty. While it’s served in a shot glass, it’s definitely meant to be sipped, enjoying every drop as a digestif after a heavy meal.

How we tested

While it’s perfect paired with Italian desserts such as panna cotta, tiramisu and ricotta pie, we prefer our limoncello on its own – and ice cold – so that’s how we’ve tasted the ones featured in this round-up.

Taste can be quite personal and while some prefer their digestif to give a little tingle to the throat, others might want a more citrussy limoncello. This is why we’ve made sure to include something for all, while still considering the most important things that make a good limoncello: sweet (but not too sweet) with an intensely citrus flavour, leaving the tongue fresh and clean.

The best limoncellos for 2022 are: