Nothing beats a picnic for turning a casual catch-up into a special occasion. It’s the perfect way to mark summer birthdays, while away a lazy weekend and cut the cost when travelling with a family to the beach or an outdoor event.

You could just sling everything in a carrier bag and go, but investing in an attractive picnic hamper makes even a few sarnies feel like a real event.

A wicker basket can include all the essentials you need to enjoy a proper meal outdoors or simply serve as a dedicated container to prevent squashed quiche.

Some are more family-friendly and include plastic plates and glasses, while others are seriously luxurious hampers, too good to save for the occasional day out. All are guaranteed to make your picnic the envy of the park.

How we tested

We lugged our hampers on days out in the countryside, to the local park and even feasted alfresco in our own back garden to discover the most brilliant basket. We judged each one on its weight, contents and style, plus how much room we had inside for our food and an obligatory bottle of wine.

We considered how easy it was to carry and keep clean, if it kept our food fresh, how family-friendly it was and whether it gave our picnic a little pizazz.

The best picnic baskets for 2022 are: