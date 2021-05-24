10 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

With a summer of staycations on the horizon, now could be the perfect time to invest in a pizza oven for your garden that will deliver delicious, restaurant quality food in next to no time.

To do that, you need a product that can efficiently produce a high heat (over 500C), so your dough quickly cooks through without drying out and has a crisp base with oozing, melted cheese and well-cooked toppings.

There are a number of ways to achieve this with ovens fuelled by wood, charcoal and gas, so you need to think about which is going to be the most convenient and economical heat source for you.

The only other things you really need to consider are where your oven is going to live and how big you want your pizza bases to be.

Ovens come in all sizes, so if you don’t have the space to make it a permanent fixture it might be better to consider one that is portable and can be set up at a moment’s notice.

The size of the pizzas you can produce will be dictated by the size of the oven’s opening, so if you’re used to chowing down on 16in pizzas you need to shop accordingly.

All the ovens which made it onto our list produced consistent Neapolitan style pizzas with ease and made us confident that they would make the most of our hard-worked dough every time.

Ooni koda 16 Ooni has come up with a good looking and innovative gas-powered oven that heats up in just 20 minutes, and will turn out crisply bottomed, perfectly cooked pizzas in just under a minute. The large opening and spacious oven design meant that we could really get experimental with our pizza cookery and get generous 16in bases smothered in family favourite toppings. The L-shaped burner runs at a 90-degree angle down one side and the back of the oven, so that it's hotter the closer you are to the back left corner. This meant that we were fully in control of the cooking process and could perfect our Neapolitan bases so that they had a delicious bite to them and just enough charring around the edges to add another level of flavour. Another big advantage of this oven is the powder coated steel shell, which retains the searing heat while staying cool to the touch, even when the fire is burning. Gozney roccbox No matter what your fuel of choice, this versatile oven has it covered and can be heated with propane gas for convenience, wood for authenticity or charcoal briquettes for a bit of both. All options produce an impressive flame that licks across the top of the oven chamber and heats the oven to 480C in just over half an hour. This meant that we were turning out 11in margheritas in 80 seconds, and the flame crisped the bases without turning them into cardboard while lightly charring our meat toppings. One of the things that we really liked about it was that because of the overhead flame we didn't have to worry about turning our pizzas too much. Ooni karu wood fired portable pizza oven Powered with real wood or charcoal, this oven produced quality 13in pizzas every time and was up to temperature in around 17 minutes. The cordierite stone floor gave us a base with a nice crispy bite and the well-designed opening made it easy to retrieve the pizza the fire and turn so that we avoided the dreaded burned crust. It is also portable – only 12kg and has legs that fold out to raise it off your cooking surface – which adds to its appeal. You can also easily turn the oven into a gas-powered option by purchasing an Ooni gas burner for an additional £64.99. DeliVita the bespoke oven If you're looking to make a statement with your purchase, then the wood fired DeliVita matches form with function with an oven that wouldn't look out of place in a Neapolitan trattoria. The clay lined oven reached cooking temperature quickly (23 minutes) and the nice design includes an opening that will fit a 12in pizza with ease and made it easy to rotate the pizza inside so that we had an all-round bake, good crispiness and perfectly cooked meat and veggie toppings. The waterproof shell also means that the oven is hardy enough to withstand even the wettest of British summers and the fibre-glass outer comes in seven different, powder-coated, colours. There is also an option to have one made bespoke using a colour of your choice – but it will add £300 to the usual price tag.

Gozney stone core Feeling ambitious? Then Gozney has just made it easier for you to build your own pizza oven with this home project that is designed to serve as the internal core for any external design that you might have in mind. The modular kit is delivered in one box; all you have to provide is the base and the external finish. Taking around 35 minutes to get up to temperature you can guarantee that no one is going to go hungry as the cooking floor can produce three 12in pizzas at a time.

Clementi family wood fired outdoor pizza oven If you're prepping for a large family gathering with folk you haven't seen for a while, then this wood-fired Clementi with a huge 100x80cm oven means that you can cook four 12in pizzas in one go. After setting the fire in a wood grate in the centre of the oven, you easily push it to one side using a fire-retardant glove to let the fire bricks soak up the heat of the flames. It took 15-20 minutes to get to the correct cooking temperature and the bricks retained the heat nicely and crisped the base so that you never have to worry that your pizza will end up stuck to the oven's floor. The fire whipped over the dome and we found that we could lift the pizza up with the peel to take it closer to the heat and give the cheese a nice, final browning before serving. Firepod lava pizza oven Another propane powered portable oven with an easy read thermometer that lets you know when you're in the "cooking zone". We were up to temperature and cooking in just over 10 minutes, and our 10in margherita cooked in just a shade under four. The oven produces a nice even bake across the whole crust without having to turn it and it cooked the toppings well without burning the base. Igneus classico pizza oven A stainless steel wood fired oven that was up to cooking temperature in just 14 minutes after lighting. This oven really comes into its own as soon as you push the wood to the back of the oven to reveal a large cooking surface that was easily big enough to cook two 10in pizzas side-by-side. The heat was extremely easy to maintain too, and we only had to feed the fire at the back with a couple of larger logs to keep the heat at a constant 430C to 450C, which was the sweet spot for well baked crusts and evenly cooked pepperoni and mozzarella.

BioLite basecamp pizzadome bundle Just because you've decided to spend your day hiking through the woods doesn't mean you should be without wood-fired pizza. Once you've worked up an appetite erecting the tent and collecting firewood, this ingenious burner utilises it to feed a furnace which fires up a thermoelectric generator that, in turn, fans the furnace to generate more heat. It took a while for the integrated thermometer on the pizza dome to tell us we were up to temperature, but the efficient ceramic stone turned out a crisp 12in base, with an evenly cooked top layer of cheese and tomato, in around seven minutes. Bar-Be-Quick charcoal kettle pizza BBQ Obviously not your traditional oven, this kettle converts into a pizza producer with the addition of an aluminium steel ring and a pizza stone (sold separately) that rests on the grill. It turned out a nice crisp base thanks to good all-round heat from the charcoal beneath with nice fresh vegetable toppings and well-cooked pepperoni.

The verdict: Pizza ovens The most versatile pizza oven that we tested was the new Ooni koda 16 because of the convenience of its gas flame that produced quality pizza that was perfectly crisp on the bottom and oozing on top. Combined with its portability and the ability to produce large 16in pizzas, Ooni has come up with a premium oven that’s well worth the dough.

