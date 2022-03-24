The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
9 best fire pits for evenings spent in the garden
Get your glow on with a furniture piece for the patio
Who doesn’t love a crackling fire to gather around when the sun goes down? A fire pit allows us to prolong gatherings in the garden, giving off light and warmth.
But while both of these things can be easily achieved with outdoor lighting and an electric patio heater, there’s nothing quite like the ambient glow of a real fire – not to mention the intoxicating smell – to create a cosy atmosphere.
Unlike its fancier cousin, the chiminea, the humble pit tends to be a more functional product. That said, its simple design often lends itself to doubling up as an impromptu (and in fact really rather effective) barbecue.
If you’re keen to get your fire pit working double time, look for one with an adjustable grill and cooking utensils.
Or, if you’ve already got your barbecue setup sorted, we’ve found some beautifully decorative fire pits designed to be a centrepiece for the patio. No less user-friendly, these are also incredibly simple to use: just arrange the kindling, load up the logs, get the fire started, and sit back and enjoy the display.
How we tested
We put a range of fire pits to the test, from the simple and functional to the design-led and decorative. We tried each one on the grounds of quality of make and materials, their dimensions versus heat output, ease of use – including cleaning up when the fire went out – affordability and overall aesthetic.
The best fire pits for 2022 are:
- Best overall – La Hacienda fasa oxidised cast iron fire pit with stand: £99.99, Robertdyas.co.uk
- Best for versatility – Cook King Haiti fire bowl: £145, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk
- Best square fire pit – Ivyline outdoor Windermere rust iron fire bowl: £129, Dunelm.com
- Best stylish centrepiece – La Hacienda leaf outdoor fire globe: £149, Homebase.co.uk
- Best functional design – Garden Trading barrington fire pit: £150, Gardentrading.co.uk
- Best crafty fire pit – Amazon Basics 34in natural stone fire pit with copper accents: £296.91, Amazon.co.uk
- Best decorative fire pit – Fallen Fruits globe fire pit, woodland: £399, Aplaceforeverything.co.uk
- Best for sculptural interest – ArpeStudio yanartas fire pit: £429, Etsy.com
- Best value for money – La Hacienda tripod fire pit: £85, Argos.co.uk
La Hacienda fasa oxidised cast iron fire pit with stand
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
- Dimensions: H 40cm x W 56cm x D 56cm
With its dramatic chalice bowl shape and oxidised finish, which gives the fire pit an attractive gilded look, this is one striking patio piece. Crafted from cast iron with a steel stand, the pit comes in two, easily put together pieces and is designed to withstand the elements, due to its already wonderfully weathered surfaces. The fasa boasts in-built log storage, which is handy if you want to keep the fire consistently lit. And, thanks to its shaping and materials, this one gives off some serious heat.
Cook King Haiti fire bowl
Best: For versatility
Rating: 9/10
- Dimensions: H 30cm x W 80cm x D 80cm
Contemporary in design, this functional fire pit is made from steel. Its trio of tubular legs supports its straight-sided bowl. Unlike most curved fire pits, this one is designed to be protected from the wind. It’s also low-sitting but very generous in diameter, which allows for more people to gather around and keep warm when the sun goes down. But what we loved best was its versatility. Optional add-ons comprise a grill plate with grate, a mesh screen, and a lid with rings, taking it from basic fire pit to modern barbecue in minutes.
Ivyline outdoor Windermere rust iron fire bowl
Best: Square fire pit
Rating: 8/10
- Dimensions: H 36cm x W 50cm x D 50cm
We loved this fire pit for its pleasing juxtaposition of contemporary design and its raw and rustic finish. Crafted from a frost-resistant and UV stabilised metal, the piece boasts an integrated cubic stand and attractively curved edges, despite its overall boxy shaping. It is also nice and deep, which allowed us to load it up with extra logs without any danger of them spilling over. This is a product that looks much more expensive than it is, and it promises to age well, too, thanks to its already weather-worn rust iron colourway.
La Hacienda leaf outdoor fire globe
Best: Stylish centrepiece
Rating: 8/10
- Dimensions: H 62cm x W 50cm x D 50cm
Designed to take centre stage at the garden party is this sculptural, spherical fire pit from La Hacienda. Fashioned from steel with a natural rust oxidised finish, the piece features an intricately laser-cut leaf design, which has the ability to enclose the flames and draw our attention to them at the same time. We loved the way the fire glows through the cut-outs, while the opening allows for easy access to the pit itself. So much more than purely decorative, this one gives off a nice even heat, and of course it can be appreciated from any angle.
Garden Trading barrington fire pit, small
Best: Functional design
Rating: 8/10
- Dimensions: H 55cm x W 49.5cm x D 49.5cm
This unusual basket-shaped fire pit allows for a deep, roaring fire, while its slatted design emits heat outwards as well as up. The barrington is crafted from raw metal and, despite its slender legs and detachable body, feels reliably strong and sturdy with no wobbles. While it arrives in an original dark metal shade, it is designed to turn an attractive rusty hue over time, especially if left out in the elements. The fire pit is also available in a large size for those who boast a bigger patio space to heat up.
Amazon Basics 34in natural stone fire pit with copper accents
Best: Crafty fire pit
Rating: 8/10
- Dimensions: H 59.9cm x W 86.1cm x D 86.1cm
There’s nothing basic about this well-designed patio piece from Amazon Basics. Functional and decorative in equal measure, it features a mosaic outer ring with natural stone and copper diamond-shaped accents, while its central fire bowl is made from durable black steel. We loved the neat, dome-shaped fire screen which fits perfectly over the bowl without compromising the mosaic pattern, while the curved metal legs are finished with stabilising feet for extra support.
Fallen Fruits globe fire pit, woodland
Best: Decorative fire pit
Rating: 9/10
- Dimensions: H 66cm x W 58cm x D 58cm
This is another spherical fire pit which, once lit, transforms into an enchanting centrepiece on the patio. It’s crafted from iron with a weather-worn rusty finish and boasts a theatrical woodland scene, which has been delicately laser cut to allow the glowing flames to peep through. This one comes in two sections: the bowl-shaped fire pit itself, and the decorative top, which securely twists onto the bowl. One advantage of this is easy access for cleaning. It feels sufficiently sturdy and can be used as a portable patio heater but comes with pre-drilled screw holes if you do want to secure it further.
ArpeStudio yanartas fire pit
Best: For sculptural interest
Rating: 9/10
- Dimensions: H 39cm x W 79cm x D 79cm
Bringing the wow factor to the garden party is this contemporary fire pit from Arpe Studio. There’s so much to love about this product: its sculptural, angular base, which securely cradles the fire bowl; its generous width, which allows for an ample roaring fire; and its attractive mix of finishes. The smooth, silver coloured base contrasts beautifully with the raw bowl. Hand-crafted from solid steel, this is one artfully designed.
La Hacienda tripod fire pit
Best: Value for money
Rating: 8/10
- Dimensions: H 150cm x W 80cm x D 80cm
Made from 100 per cent steel, this modern firepit and barbecue setup offers excellent bang for your buck, without scrimping on either style or safety. Comprising a simple, shallow but generously wide fire bowl and a tall tripod frame, it’s designed so you can hang the adjustable grill at whichever height you need. Of course, once the outdoor feast is over, this one works perfectly as a standalone firepit, with its sleek modern design and its trio of angled legs.
Fire pits FAQs
Fire pit safety tips
Keep your fire small – The larger the fire, the easier it is to get out of control, and therefore there is a bigger risk of accidents happening.
Check the weather conditions – Before you light your fire pit, check the weather, as a strong wind can blow hot, burning embers across your garden and beyond.
Have water nearby – To avoid accidents happening and to quickly reduce the damage if they do, keep a bucket of water nearby at all times.
Never leave the fire unattended – To avoid flames growing or spreading beyond your control, keep a close eye on it at all times.
Consider the location of your fire pit – When choosing where to put your fire pit, make sure there is enough space for chairs and other seating, but also don’t place it too near any branches, foliage or trees that could catch fire. As a rule of thumb, try to keep a minimum of three metres of space around it.
What material is best for a fire pit?
Fire pits can be constructed from steel and copper to cast iron. The benefits of steel include being able to easily mould it into any shape, though your fire pit will be prone to rust over time, so be sure to purchase one that’s coated.
Copper is similarly lightweight but better at radiating heat. It is, however, more costly and requires regular maintenance.
If you’re after a more budget-friendly option, cast iron tends to be cheaper, as well as sturdy and very durable. Though a downside is its heavier, making it more difficult to manoeuvre.
The verdict: Fire pits
La Hacienda’s fasa cast iron fire pit proved a great-quality product as well as an arresting patio piece. We loved its oxidised finish and sculptural form. We found its large log storage capacity was useful for keeping our fire going, and we found it both easy to use and clean. We were also won over by Garden Trading’s barrington fore pit for its unusual but functional design.
