If you’ve ever hosted a party or small gathering with beer drinkers, you might have come across the struggle of having to drag numerous bottles, cans or six packs back home from your supermarket trip. And let’s be honest, having everyone drink from a can just doesn’t give the same vibe as a pint glass in hand.

Luckily, multiple breweries have saved the day with another option: the mini keg. This under-appreciated party saver hosts 5l of beer and should provide at least eight pints. You can find all types of beers in this handy format, from lager to IPA, blonde and more.

Relatively easy to operate – you don’t need any equipment in the process – a couple of kegs should easily get you through your next soirée. They also create much less waste in comparison to the same amount in cans or bottles, and can be recycled when empty. Do pay close attention though, as there’s also mini kegs that need to be used in combination with a draft machine.

Our only qualm with this party-hack was storage. We prefer our beers to be properly cold and in the middle of a heatwave, it proved difficult to achieve this. If you only have a couple of them, you can (temporarily) remove a shelf from your fridge and stash them there but othewirse, if you’re planning on having a big blowout, do think about where you’ll put them.

There were two different types of taps on the kegs we tried, most came with a twist system on the top and tap you simply pull out, turn, and pour at the bottom, while two of them had a shift with a tap on top and a handle you’d pull towards you (similar to an actual tap) to pour. Both were easy enough to operate and all kegs came with instructions on how to use them. Once opened, they do only last about three to four days, so you’d want to make sure you open them one by one.

How we tested

While flavour was of course important, we appreciate that not everyone has the same taste when it comes to this golden tipple and while we go crazy for a blonde, others might prefer their IPAs. So, for the sake of research, we tried a mix of different types of beer and found us a little test panel to sample with us and compare.

We also paid special attention to how clear the instructions to open the kegs were, how easy they were to follow and how well the tap system functioned – we were looking for a strong pour rather than a sad drizzle of course. These are the ones we’d recommend.

The best mini beer kegs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Timothy Taylor landlord mini keg: £34, Timothytaylorshop.co.uk

– Timothy Taylor landlord mini keg: £34, Timothytaylorshop.co.uk Best blonde – Delerium tremens mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com

– Delerium tremens mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com Best bitter – Adnams broadside mini keg: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

– Adnams broadside mini keg: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk Best hoppy pils – Rothaus pils mini keg: £25, Beermerchants.com

– Rothaus pils mini keg: £25, Beermerchants.com Best weizen – Paulaner hefe-weizen mini keg: £24.99, Beermerchants.com

– Paulaner hefe-weizen mini keg: £24.99, Beermerchants.com Best Belgian beer – La Guillotine mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com

– La Guillotine mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com Best for accessibility – Adnams ease up IPA: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

– Adnams ease up IPA: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk Best imperial lager – Fiftytwo North: £17.38, Amazon.co.uk