It may be surprising for some to learn that, despite it being a predominantly male-orientated industry today, it was actually women who started brewing beer.

For centuries, female brewers – namedly “Brewsters” – used hops for religious ceremonies and medicines, and brewed beers to accompany dinner and to be sold at marketplaces. Sadly, thanks to the Reformation, strict gender roles were instilled and rumours spread about brewsters being in fact witches brewing potions which meant that being a female brewer became dangerous work.

That’s why, until fairly recently, men have taken the lead on brewing and drinking beer. Now, women are coming back to the forefront, brewing award-winning beer once again.

With 8 March globally recognised as International Women’s Day and International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day (a day when women gather and make a beer together in respective breweries worldwide), there’s no better time than the present to add a female-brewed beer – or two – to your fridge.

“International Women’s Day in craft beer has a very special and unique history, as a way to both celebrate and educate women in the industry,” Jaega Wise, head brewer at Wild Card Brewery, London, told us. “Considering all the issues that have come to light in recent years concerning misogyny in this environment, it feels even more important that we celebrate and honour the positive (and inclusive) elements of the industry.” Cheers to that!

How we tested

We tested a selection of beers brewed by women, or chosen from female owned and female founded breweries, determining the nose (smell) of the beer, as well as the beer’s notes (its taste) and mouthfeel (how it feels on the tongue, or in the mouth). As well as this, we considered each beer’s value for money, its design – as, let’s be honest, we’re all sucker for a nice-looking can – the beer’s body and colour; as well as any unique characteristics and campaigns the brewery boasted.

Over the course of a number of weeks, we sniffed, sipped and savoured our way through a range of different beer styles, from breweries across the length and breadth of the UK, to find the eight best beers brewed by women in 2022. And here they are...

The 8 best beers brewed by women for 2022 are:

Best overall – Queer Brewing Co existence as a radical act: £4, Cloudwaterbrew.co

Best NEIPA – Wild Card Brewery magonia fresh hop NEIPA: £5.20, Wildcardbrewery.co.uk

Best IPA – Coalition Brewing always with a twist IPA: £21.50, Coalitionbrewing.co.uk

Best lager – St. Austell Brewery korev Cornish lager: £6, Morrisons.com

Best cask beer – Nomadic Beers little wanderer: £13.50, Nomadicbeers.co.uk

Best alcohol-free beer – Merakai Brewing Co this is a thirst trap: £2.55, Merakaibrewing.com

Best gose – The First & Last Brewery hedgerow gose: £21, Firstandlastbrewery.co.uk

Best dark beer – Brewster's Brewery dragon street porter: £29, Brewstersbrewery.com