First launched in 2014 by a couple from their York home, Veganuary is now a global movement with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Paul McCartney among those who support the 31-day challenge.

Co-founded by Matthew Glover and Jane Land, their non-profit organisation encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet throughout the month of January, helping to promote and educate about veganism.

Each year, participation has increased with 2023 seeing more than 700,000 people sign up. To keep pace with this increasing demand for meat-free alternatives, supermarkets, brands and restaurants have expanded their offerings in recent years, particularly during January.

As for this year, you’re spoiled for choice. Burger King has relaunched its popular bean burger, M&S has introduced meat-free mince and Pizza Hut has teamed up with Beyond Meat for a pepperoni pizza. Meanwhile Greggs has brought back its vegan steak bake and Wagamama has unveiled a mushroom steak udon dish.

In short, there’s no better time to try veganism – and for 2024, Veganuary has even launched an official cookbook for those attempting to cook meat-free meals at home. Whether you’re dabbling in veganism or taking the plant-based pledge for January and beyond, here’s how to buy the Veganuary cookbook.

The official Veganuary cookbook: Was £22, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re lacking inspiration when it comes to mealtimes, Veganuary’s official cookbook could be the perfect solution. From one-pot wonders and traybakes to sweet and savoury breakfasts, burgers, salads, pastas and warming pies, the roster of veg-centric recipes span breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

As well as step-by-step guides, there’s also a handy list of store cupboard essentials and zero-waste inspiration to make mealtimes as eco-friendly and economical as possible.

Better yet, Amazon has just slashed this cookbook’s price by 45 per cent in time to smash your Veganuary 2024 goals.

