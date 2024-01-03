A UK-born brand founded by Dame Anita Roddick in 1976, The Body Shop was decades ahead of the Gen Z beauty game. Focusing on ethically sourced, natural ingredients, cruelty-free products and social activism from the very beginning, its business model included refillable packaging, too.

Now, The Body Shop is making new waves by becoming the world’s first beauty brand to have 100 per cent of its product formulations certified by the Vegan Society. With the news being announced on 3 January, it’s one way to kickstart Veganuary in style.

The Body Shop’s global range is more than 1,000 products strong, including throwbacks and bestsellers, from the cult classic body butters and nostalgia-inducing scents to tea-tree-infused skincare and a full make-up line. So, to gain this new brand-wide vegan accreditation, a whopping 4,000 ingredients had to be officially validated.

Everything comes in vibrant signature packaging – think colourful bottles with fun patterns and recyclable pots. Price points are affordable to mid-range, too. Whether you’re keen to switch to an all-vegan beauty routine or are a fan of this iconic brand, we’ve got the lowdown on which buys to try and why.

Keep reading for our tried and tested pick of the best The Body Shop products.

How we tested

A selection of the products we tried and tested (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We spent several months testing a selection of products, looking at the formulas, ingredients and packaging. Spanning skincare, shampoo, fragrance, body buys and even pillow sprays, read on for our full verdict.

The best The Body Shop products for 2024: