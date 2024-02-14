Skin Rocks the gentle acid
- Key ingredients: Lactic acid, mandelic acid, gluconolactone
- Size: 150ml
- Vegan: Yes
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Gentle on skin
- Suitable for most skin types
- Take note
- Might be too gentle for some people
The first of two new toners from Skin Rocks, this one is aptly named the gentle acid because, well, it’s exactly that. Formulated with a blend of lactic and mandelic acid (which both belong to the alpha hydroxy acid family) alongside gluconolactone (a polyhydroxy acid) to help with exfoliation and improved skin texture, it’s a great entry point for anybody new to acids. This is the one we’ve been using the most.
The instructions say to use it once or twice a day, three times per week, and while we did stick to that at the beginning, we found we could apply it more often without unwanted irritation. That said, we would always recommend following the on-pack instructions at first.
Since using it, we’ve noticed great results. Firstly, we loved that it sloughs away dead skin cells and imparts a natural-looking glow without causing dryness. We’re also partial to the bright yellow bottle and enjoyed that it stood out on our dressing table among a sea of fairly plain packaging. Overall, this is a great entry-level acid that we think just about anybody would benefit from incorporating into their routine.