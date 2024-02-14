Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Caroline Hirons launches new Skin Rocks acid toners – and we were among the first to try them

Are the latest launches worth adding to your skincare stash?

Lucy Partington
Wednesday 14 February 2024 17:36
<p>The Skin Rocks line-up now includes moisturisers, a cleanser and two new acid toners </p>

The Skin Rocks line-up now includes moisturisers, a cleanser and two new acid toners

(The Independent)

Anybody with even the slightest interest in skincare is likely to have heard of Caroline Hirons. Having been educating the general public on every aspect of skin since she launched her eponymous blog back in 2010, she’s since been dubbed the skincare queen by her legions of devoted fans – and for good reason.

Known and loved for her no-nonsense approach to skincare, and the beauty industry as a whole, Hirons is a true authority on everything from retinoids and moisturisers to acids and cleansers.

Alongside winning various industry awards, writing a bestselling skincare book, launching an app, raising more than £500,000 for charity through the sales of her skincare kits, spearheading the Beauty Backed trust, and being on the board of The British Beauty Council, Hirons has also, somehow, found time to launch her own brand: Skin Rocks.

Skin Rocks came to life in November 2022 and was designed to take the guesswork out of skincare. The brand initially launched with two retinoid creams but, speaking at the time of launch, Hirons said the full range would eventually span five categories: cleanse, tone, treatment, moisturise and protect. The line-up is steadily growing, and it now includes an oil, two moisturisers, one cleanser and, as of today (15 February), two acid toners.

Given that Hirons is truly the pioneer of acid toning, it makes sense that she would eventually launch her own toners. But how do they fare? What ingredients has she chosen and do they work? We put them to the test to find out.

Related stories

16 best sunscreens for your face 2024: Daily SPF protection, from sensitive to non-greasy formulas
14 best CBD skincare products to have on your radar, from face creams to serums and balms
This £40 facial tool attaches to the end of a toothbrush and simplified my skincare routine
14 best cleansers to help you achieve your skincare goals
13 best moisturisers for dry skin that offer instant hydration

How we tested the Skin Rocks range

We put Skin Rocks’s products to the test

(Lucy Partington)

We were lucky enough to get our hands on pre-launch samples of the new Skin Rocks toners, and have spent a few weeks incorporating them into our routine to test whether they deliver on their promise of exfoliation and improved skin texture. However, because there are two, we have focussed our efforts on the gentle acid but, given our breakout-prone skin, we have also occasionally used the control acid. We have also been using other products within the Skin Rocks range over the past few months, to bring you our honest thoughts.

Skin Rocks the gentle acid

Skin Rocks the gentle acid review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Lactic acid, mandelic acid, gluconolactone
  • Size: 150ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle on skin
    • Suitable for most skin types
  • Take note
    • Might be too gentle for some people

The first of two new toners from Skin Rocks, this one is aptly named the gentle acid because, well, it’s exactly that. Formulated with a blend of lactic and mandelic acid (which both belong to the alpha hydroxy acid family) alongside gluconolactone (a polyhydroxy acid) to help with exfoliation and improved skin texture, it’s a great entry point for anybody new to acids. This is the one we’ve been using the most.

The instructions say to use it once or twice a day, three times per week, and while we did stick to that at the beginning, we found we could apply it more often without unwanted irritation. That said, we would always recommend following the on-pack instructions at first.

Since using it, we’ve noticed great results. Firstly, we loved that it sloughs away dead skin cells and imparts a natural-looking glow without causing dryness. We’re also partial to the bright yellow bottle and enjoyed that it stood out on our dressing table among a sea of fairly plain packaging. Overall, this is a great entry-level acid that we think just about anybody would benefit from incorporating into their routine.

  1. £49 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the control acid

Skin Rocks the control acid review
  • Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, niacinamide and glycerin
  • Size: 150ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Will help clear blemishes
    • Good mix of ingredients
  • Take note
    • Could dry some skin types out

The second of two new acids, this one is formulated specifically for acne-prone, congested and oily skin types. With a blend of two per cent salicylic acid and niacinamide, this toner works to help unclog pores and regulate oiliness as well as working to help reduce redness and support the skin barrier.

While we didn’t use this one quite as often as the gentle acid, we did notice it helped to leave skin looking clearer and feeling smoother quite quickly, especially when our dreaded hormonal breakouts decided to hit. Unlike with other beta-hydroxy acid toners, we’ve tried in the past, we didn’t notice much – if any – dryness, and it didn’t irritate our skin, either. Just like the gentle toner, we loved the colour of the bottle.

One thing worth noting is that while we had both toners to try, there’s no need for you to invest in both. As per the packaging, the control acid should only be used by those with blemish-prone, oily skin, or those who suffer from hormonal breakouts. As Hirons herself says, there’s no need to use it if your skin isn’t oily and you don’t tend to have breakouts.

  1. £45 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the cream cleanser

Skin Rocks the cream cleanser review
  • Key ingredients: Amino acids, squalane, jojoba seed oil
  • Size: 125ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle
    • Nourishing
    • Suits-all formula
  • Take note
    • Small tube won’t last very long if using twice a day

This cream cleanser comes in two variants: fragrance-free and scented. For reference, we have been using the fragrance-free option, but it’s down to personal preference. Despite launching little more than a year ago, this cleanser has already won awards, and we can see why.

Incredibly gentle and great for all skin types, this product works to cleanse the skin, leaving it feeling fresh, balanced and hydrated. The creamy formula feels luxurious and nourishing to use, and we found that it did not strip our skin or leave it feeling dry or tight.

While we used it in the morning and as a second cleanse in the evening, Hirons says it can be used to remove light make-up, too. We also like that it’s formulated with a blend of ingredients that help support the delicate skin barrier, and our only minor complaint is the bottle isn’t very big, so we’re manifesting a jumbo-sized tube at some point in the future.

  1. £32 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the support oil

Skin Rocks the support oil review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower oil, jojoba oil, macadamia oil, squalane
  • Size: 30ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Nourishing
    • Not too oily
  • Take note
    • Quite a small bottle

While oils aren’t always our favourite skincare products, we did actually quite enjoy occasionally incorporating this into our evening routine. The main issue we usually have with oils is that they can often be too greasy, however, we were pleasantly surprised to discover this one is nice and lightweight, with a great consistency and an excellent texture.

Not too thick, not too runny, it massaged into skin well and absorbed quickly, without leaving too much of a residue. It left skin looking plump and nourished, and, if we can get into the habit of using it regularly, it’s bound to work wonders when it comes to reinforcing the skin’s barrier.

Formulated with jojoba and macadamia oil to condition and support skin; sunflower oil to soothe; and squalane to hydrate, it would be good to keep on hand if your skin is sensitive, easily irritated or just in need of a little bit of TLC.

  1. £60 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks retinoid 1

Skin Rocks retinoid 1 review indybest
  • Key ingredients: HPR, bakuchiol, vitamin E
  • Size: 30ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great entry-level retinoid
    • Suitable for most skin types
    • No irritation
  • Take note
    • Could take a while to see results

Ideal for the retinoid curious, this entry-level vitamin A serum is great for anyone who either wants to start using it but doesn’t know where to begin, or for those with sensitive skin. Formulated with 0.2 per cent hydroxypinacolone retinoate (HPR – a relatively new, gentle but effective form of vitamin A), it also combines bakuchiol and soybean extract to help boost efficacy.

It’s no secret retinoids can cause unwanted dryness but, by slowly incorporating this serum into your routine (start using it every second or third night and slowly build up usage), you can avoid that.

Over time, it will help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dullness, breakouts and uneven skin tone. While we can’t yet vouch for the long-term benefits, we have no doubt, if used regularly, it will work as promised. In the short term, we found that the serum itself was lightweight and hydrating, it didn’t cause irritation and it was very much a pleasure to use.

  1. £65 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks retinoid 2

Skin Rocks retinoid 2 review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Retinaldehyde, HPR
  • Size: 30ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Extra strength formula will guarantee results
    • Absorbs quickly
  • Take note
    • Could dry some skin types out if overused

Retinoid 2 has all the same positive attributes as retinoid 1: it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly and easily into the skin and is generally a joy to use. However, this one is a stronger formula that’s best saved for those who are already on their retinoid journey and are looking to add a stronger product to their routine. Hirons describes it as a “maintain retinoid”, so, if you’re a vitamin A newbie, this one isn’t for you.

Combining 0.5 per cent HPR with 0.05 per cent retinal, there’s no denying this is a powerhouse serum that will deliver results, with continued use. The brand suggests using this twice a week until your skin is fully acclimatised, and we would advise that – if you’re using it to maintain results previously achieved through using vitamin A – there’s no need to use it more often.

While we did experience a little bit of dryness using this product, that was likely more down to the fact our skin wasn’t quite ready to move onto retinoid 2, rather than because of the product itself.

  1. £75 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the moisturiser

Skin Rocks the moisturiser review .png
  • Key ingredients: Pro-vitamin D3, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane
  • Size: 50ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Packed with great ingredients
    • Whipped formula
    • Absorbs well
  • Take note
    • It’s expensive

The first moisturiser in the Skin Rocks range, this really is a suits-all product that promises to boost hydration and condition skin. The light-as-air, whipped formula is satisfying to use, and it absorbs beautifully into the skin. We found it worked well under make-up on those days when our skin just needs a little bit of extra love.

The formula is made up of pro-vitamin D3, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane and a blend of antioxidant-rich superfruits that help protect skin. It’s great to layer either before or after retinoids if you feel like your skin needs a bit of extra moisture, too. The only small downfall is we wish it was a little bit cheaper.

  1. £58 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Rocks the rich moisturiser

Skin Rocks the rich moisturiser review
  • Key ingredients: Ceramides, essential fatty acids, oat kernel oil
  • Size: 50ml
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Rich and nourishing
    • Non-greasy formula absorbs quickly
    • Absorbs well
  • Take note
    • You’ll never want to use another moisturiser again

It’s safe to say this is not only one of our favourite products in the Skin Rocks range, it’s one of our favourite moisturisers full stop. Rich and nourishing but not at all greasy, it sinks into skin like a dream and it keeps our skin healthy, happy and hydrated. In fact, we love it so much that we’re already halfway through our second pot.

Combining a blend of ceramides and oils that work in tandem to protect and reinforce the skin barrier while reducing sensitivity and improving skin’s ability to retain water, this moisturiser really does do it all. It’s also a great one to incorporate into your routine if your skin is feeling a little dry or sensitive following the use of retinoids, or if it just needs a little bit of extra moisture following a harsh winter.

  1. £65 from Skinrocks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Skin Rocks

Having tried the brand’s range, there really isn’t a product we don’t like or that we wouldn’t recommend trying. Each product feels considered and well thought out, the brightly coloured packaging is pleasing, and the easy-to-follow instructions alongside the “use this much” indicators found on the lids of each product are a nice touch.

It’s worth noting the products aren’t cheap, but effective skincare is always an investment. From the new toners to the moisturisers and cleanser, if used properly and consistently, Skin Rocks’s products are bound to deliver the results you want.

We tried Hailey Bieber’s rhode, and these are the products that come beauty editor-approved

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Up to 7% off all online bookings at TUI
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything with this ASOS app discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in