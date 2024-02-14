Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anybody with even the slightest interest in skincare is likely to have heard of Caroline Hirons. Having been educating the general public on every aspect of skin since she launched her eponymous blog back in 2010, she’s since been dubbed the skincare queen by her legions of devoted fans – and for good reason.

Known and loved for her no-nonsense approach to skincare, and the beauty industry as a whole, Hirons is a true authority on everything from retinoids and moisturisers to acids and cleansers.

Alongside winning various industry awards, writing a bestselling skincare book, launching an app, raising more than £500,000 for charity through the sales of her skincare kits, spearheading the Beauty Backed trust, and being on the board of The British Beauty Council, Hirons has also, somehow, found time to launch her own brand: Skin Rocks.

Skin Rocks came to life in November 2022 and was designed to take the guesswork out of skincare. The brand initially launched with two retinoid creams but, speaking at the time of launch, Hirons said the full range would eventually span five categories: cleanse, tone, treatment, moisturise and protect. The line-up is steadily growing, and it now includes an oil, two moisturisers, one cleanser and, as of today (15 February), two acid toners.

Given that Hirons is truly the pioneer of acid toning, it makes sense that she would eventually launch her own toners. But how do they fare? What ingredients has she chosen and do they work? We put them to the test to find out.

How we tested the Skin Rocks range

We put Skin Rocks’s products to the test (Lucy Partington)

We were lucky enough to get our hands on pre-launch samples of the new Skin Rocks toners, and have spent a few weeks incorporating them into our routine to test whether they deliver on their promise of exfoliation and improved skin texture. However, because there are two, we have focussed our efforts on the gentle acid but, given our breakout-prone skin, we have also occasionally used the control acid. We have also been using other products within the Skin Rocks range over the past few months, to bring you our honest thoughts.