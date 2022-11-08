Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Thanks to her experience and matter-of-fact approach to just about everything, Caroline Hirons has garnered a cult following of fans who loyally listen to her sound advice and recommendations – and for good reason.

Hirons recently added app founder to her long list of accolades, following the launch of Skin Rocks. The app and website is the destination to know, if you’re looking to access information and guidance on what products you should (and shouldn’t) be using. Founded on the premise of demystifying the skincare world, it helps you understand your skin type, as well as recommends products based on science, routines and everything in between.

But her success doesn’t stop there, because the first launch from the Skin Rocks brand has just dropped. Hirons is a huge advocate for using vitamin A (retinoid), which is known to stimulate cell turnover and collagen production, and it also works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so it’s hardly a surprise she’s chosen it as her first product launch.

Kicking off its treatment category, Skin Rocks has released two new retinoid products – retinoid 1 (£65, Skinrocks.com) and retinoid 2 (£75, Skinrocks.com). Promising to make your skin look brighter, smoother and more even, this powerful serum may just level up your routine. The products have been described as effective, with a resurfacing yet moisturising formula – and we can’t wait to try them.

If you too want a more even complexion, read on for everything there is to know about the new product launches from Caroline Hirons’s Skin Rocks.

Read more:

Skin Rocks retinoid 1: £65, Skinrocks.com

(Skin Rocks)

It’s no secret Caroline Hirons is a huge fan of using retinoids, so, undoubtedly, she’ll have nailed the formula for her debut product launch.

If you’re new to using vitamin A, or are prone to sensitivity, this beginner-strength retinoid is the perfect option for you, as it contains a relatively small amount of the active ingredient (hydroxypinacolone retinoate (0.02%), which works to reduce the look of fine lines, dark marks and breakouts. The serum is also packed full of some seriously hydrating ingredients, notably squalane and vitamin E, so your skin should feel nourished while it renews itself.

The brand recommends you use this as part of your night-time regime, and apply it to the skin after cleansing. Introduce it slowly, using it twice a week, before increasing usage to three to four times a week. If you trust Hirons’s skincare advice, you’re going to love this.

Buy now

Skin Rocks retinoid 2: £75, Skinrocks.com

(Skin Rocks)

For those who have tried and tested retinoids and know their skin gets on well with them, this one has been formulated for you. The maintenance product works in a similar way to the retinoid 1 serum, in that it exfoliates the outer layer of skin while keeping everything nice and moisturised, but it’s packed full of a higher potency of hydroxypinacolone retinoate (0.5%), as well as 0.05% of retinal.

In terms of how to use it, it’s recommended it is applied in the evening after cleansing. While your skin gets used to it, it’s best to use it twice weekly, but this can be increased to three times per week once your skin has acclimatised.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on skincare and other beauty products, try the links below:

Looking for more skincare recommendations? Read our review of the best retinol serums