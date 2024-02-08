Jump to content

This £40 facial tool that attaches to the end of a toothbrush gives me smooth, bouncy skin

It may sound a little quirky but it’s one of the easiest facial tools I’ve ever used

Mia Lyndon
Thursday 08 February 2024 12:24
<p>Micro-vibrations are delivered to the skin, courtesy of your electric toothbrush</p>

Micro-vibrations are delivered to the skin, courtesy of your electric toothbrush

(The Independent)

When I discovered Celf, a facial massage tool that attaches to the end of an electric toothbrush, I was intrigued. My complex skincare routine was already the butt of constant jokes from my boyfriend, so throwing a toothbrush into the mix was sure to worsen matters. However, Celf promised to boost both the health and appearance of my skin, so I had to give it a go.

The tool works by harnessing the micro-vibrations from your electric toothbrush to stimulate your skin. When used alongside Celf’s compatible Glide serum – a cocktail of hydrating aloe vera and hyaluronic acid – these vibrations are said to slough away dead skin cells and help stimulate collagen production for firmer, more luminous skin.

This facial massager can be used by anyone – with any skin type – and the brand claims that results can include reduced redness, blurred fine lines, boosted radiance, and plumper, smoother skin.

Celf was thought up by medical aesthetic experts Joern Kluge and Charles Weatherstone, after the latter bought himself a new toothbrush. “When my dentist recommended I upgrade to the Oral B iO toothbrush, I found it used low-frequency micro-vibrations at 145Hz, which is the ideal frequency for skin stimulation,” Weatherstone said.

My aspiration before using Celf was to see a reduction in red spots around my chin, which have been caused by hormonal breakouts. I also wanted to achieve better texture on my forehead and around my nose, which are susceptible to redness and enlarged pores. With its bold claims and patented design, I had high hopes. Keep scrolling to see how I got on.

How we tested the Celf regeneration station

I used the tool every night over a two-week period

(Mia Lyndon)

During my two-week trial, I used the tool on each of my target areas (nose, chin and forehead) for one minute every night. I followed my normal skincare routine but swapped my typical nighttime serum for the Celf glide serum. I paid close attention to existing areas of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture, documenting my results each day.

Celf regeneration station, three months' supply

Celf regeneration station, three months supply review indybest
  • Dimensions: 3.8cm x 2.1cm
  • Compatibility : Oral B iO electric toothbrush models
  • What’s inside?: Celf massage head, Celf glide serum (30ml)
  • Serum key ingredients: Aloe vera and hyaluronic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use
    • Visible results
    • Suitable for all ages and skin types
  • Take note
    • Not compatible with all toothbrushes
    • Requires replacing after three months
Design

Compatible with Oral B iO electric toothbrushes (from £75, Oralb.co.uk), Celf is so unassuming that, at first, I thought I had just been sent its lid. However, on closer inspection, the polycarbonate tool was indeed there, featuring intricate, skin-stimulating spurs on its tip.

The tool attaches to your toothbrush with a satisfying click and then oscillates in an upward motion when switched on. Alongside the tool, the kit includes the Celf glide serum, which is a thick, cushioning formula designed to lubricate your skin while using the device. Celf needs replacing every three months and is currently only compatible with Oral B iO toothbrush models, but the brand has plans to expand this over the next year.

Performance

Celf is one of the easiest facial tools I’ve ever used. Before bed, you simply cleanse your skin, apply the glide serum, and sweep the tool over your target areas for one minute each.

When I first applied the glide serum, I was put off by its heavy, syrupy texture. However, it did an effective job of reducing friction from the Celf tool, which feels like an old, scratchy towel. While it’s not overly painful, I did find it unpleasant to use for the first few nights.

I learnt that pipetting three drops of glide serum directly onto my target areas, followed by sweeping the tool in gentle circular motions over the skin, provided the best results. Celf’s precise tip allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas, which was perfect for the contours of my nose and mouth.

Usually, facial devices leave my skin feeling sensitised and tingly. However, my skin always felt calm and balanced after a Celf session. Following each treatment, you’re advised to pat the remaining serum into your skin and then head straight to bed. However, my thirsty, dehydrated skin still needed an extra hydration hit, so I applied my normal moisturiser each night before hitting the hay.

Results

The first treatment left my skin looking red and inflamed, but this faded after around 10 minutes. I was surprised (and delighted) to discover that the skin around my nose looked plumper and firmer, and my smile lines appeared visibly blurred. Sadly, by the next morning, my skin was back to its typical appearance.

Over the next few days, I saw small, incremental improvements to the redness around my nose. After one week, this redness began to fade more noticeably and my skin seemed smoother. However, there was still no improvement to the texture of my forehead or the red spots around my chin.

After two weeks, a colleague commented on how healthy my skin looked and I took great pleasure in telling her that it was all thanks to my toothbrush. The redness around my nose had visibly faded by this point and the area appeared plumper and bouncier. My forehead had developed a noticeable, non-greasy glow and my pores were less enlarged, too. While the red spots around my chin were still visible, they didn’t seem quite as inflamed.

  1. £39 from Celf.beauty
Prices may vary
The verdict: Celf regeneration station

Celf scores big points for its simplicity. Not only is it fool-proof to operate, it actually simplified my skincare routine. Prior to using Celf, my evening routine comprised five steps but, since using Celf, it’s been stripped down to three – I now just cleanse, use Celf with the glide serum, then moisturise. While it won’t transform your overall complexion, Celf is great for tackling specific areas, so I’d recommend it to anyone who has particular areas of concern.

Celf’s biggest downfall is its cost. If you haven’t already got the compatible toothbrush, it’s a big investment, made worse when you consider that you have to repurchase a Celf kit every three months. However, each top-up comes with a full-size serum, which would set you back £40 alone.

I often fall foul of forgetting to use facial tools, but this isn’t a problem when using Celf. During my testing period, I went away for a weekend and not only packed, but continued to use the tool. However, it’s no surprise really, as remembering to use Celf is just as easy as remembering to brush your teeth.

