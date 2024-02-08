Design

Compatible with Oral B iO electric toothbrushes (from £75, Oralb.co.uk), Celf is so unassuming that, at first, I thought I had just been sent its lid. However, on closer inspection, the polycarbonate tool was indeed there, featuring intricate, skin-stimulating spurs on its tip.

The tool attaches to your toothbrush with a satisfying click and then oscillates in an upward motion when switched on. Alongside the tool, the kit includes the Celf glide serum, which is a thick, cushioning formula designed to lubricate your skin while using the device. Celf needs replacing every three months and is currently only compatible with Oral B iO toothbrush models, but the brand has plans to expand this over the next year.

Performance

Celf is one of the easiest facial tools I’ve ever used. Before bed, you simply cleanse your skin, apply the glide serum, and sweep the tool over your target areas for one minute each.

When I first applied the glide serum, I was put off by its heavy, syrupy texture. However, it did an effective job of reducing friction from the Celf tool, which feels like an old, scratchy towel. While it’s not overly painful, I did find it unpleasant to use for the first few nights.

I learnt that pipetting three drops of glide serum directly onto my target areas, followed by sweeping the tool in gentle circular motions over the skin, provided the best results. Celf’s precise tip allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas, which was perfect for the contours of my nose and mouth.

Usually, facial devices leave my skin feeling sensitised and tingly. However, my skin always felt calm and balanced after a Celf session. Following each treatment, you’re advised to pat the remaining serum into your skin and then head straight to bed. However, my thirsty, dehydrated skin still needed an extra hydration hit, so I applied my normal moisturiser each night before hitting the hay.

Results

The first treatment left my skin looking red and inflamed, but this faded after around 10 minutes. I was surprised (and delighted) to discover that the skin around my nose looked plumper and firmer, and my smile lines appeared visibly blurred. Sadly, by the next morning, my skin was back to its typical appearance.

Over the next few days, I saw small, incremental improvements to the redness around my nose. After one week, this redness began to fade more noticeably and my skin seemed smoother. However, there was still no improvement to the texture of my forehead or the red spots around my chin.

After two weeks, a colleague commented on how healthy my skin looked and I took great pleasure in telling her that it was all thanks to my toothbrush. The redness around my nose had visibly faded by this point and the area appeared plumper and bouncier. My forehead had developed a noticeable, non-greasy glow and my pores were less enlarged, too. While the red spots around my chin were still visible, they didn’t seem quite as inflamed.