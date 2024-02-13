I was never a big fan of foundation until I tried this one

Glossier stretch fluid foundation
- Size: 30ml
- Number of shades available: 32
- Shades tested: Medium 2, medium 5
- Key ingredients: Squalane, glycerin, amino acids, wild rose berry and plankton extract
- Why we love it
- Impressive ingredients list
- Long-lasting
- Hydrating
When it comes to beauty products, reviews are going to be rather subjective. There’s a whole host of factors that go into finding make-up (foundation in particular) that’s the perfect pick for you: skin tone, type and finish preference included.
As someone with dehydrated, dry skin, a caucasian complexion and a love of fake tan, I’m a huge fan of this foundation. It appears I’m not alone, either – with more than 380 reviews, the product has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five on the brand’s website. So, I’d encourage anyone to give it a go, so long as you like a dewy, skin-like finish and a foundation that steps into skincare, too.
Shade match
With 32 different shades, Glossier has given us quite an impressive range to choose from. Split into 12 ‘G’ shade categories with three or four options within each one, the brand claims there’s something to suit (almost) everyone.
Each shade has been photographed on a model with the corresponding skin tone, to make it easier to work out which is the closest match to your own. Plus, there’s a handy find your shade tool on the brand’s website.
For me, anything between shade ‘medium 2’ to ‘medium 5’ seems to work quite well, mainly due to slight shade shifts while fake tanning. Glossier does describe each option as a ‘flexible shade’, meaning you may find two or three will suit your complexion equally as well.
Formula
The main pull of the Glossier stretch fluid foundation is that it’s packed full of skincare ingredients. Featuring heavily in the formula are squalane and glycerin, for a good hit of hydration; wild rose berry and plankton extract, which are said to moisturise, soothe and manage shine; and the pigments are coated in amino acids, which should help bind the product to the skin cells, giving it its ‘stretch’ capacity. The brand has even dubbed it “an 89 per cent skincare-based gel-cream foundation”, which should prove just how much of a priority the skin-loving ingredients list takes.
So, it’s safe to say there’s definitely no dry or tight feeling, and I’ve found it doesn’t even get cakey, no matter how much product you apply, making it pretty perfect for dry, dehydrated and normal skin types.
Finish
In true Glossier fashion, this foundation will leave you with a slightly dewy, ‘your skin but better’ finish, typical of the brand’s clean girl aesthetic. Plus, as it’s packed with a whole host of moisturising ingredients, it does feel more like a lightweight moisturiser when it’s applied, giving a soft and gentle glow that doesn’t fade throughout the day.
Personally, I like to pop a little bit of powder across my T-zone, to stamp out the shine just a little and add concealer to any blemishes or under-eye dark circles. However, the foundation’s coverage is buildable to around a medium weight.
When it comes to how long it lasts, the brand promises 12 hours of wear and I’ve found this to be true. However, it isn’t completely sweat-proof, as proved by one intense HIIT class, but it has seen me through typical non-body-pumping days with no problem at all.