Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I was never a big fan of foundation until I tried this one

Glossier’s stretch fluid foundation is my must-have make-up buy

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 13 February 2024 16:13
<p>The beauty buy is available in 32 shades </p>

The beauty buy is available in 32 shades

(The Independent)

Foundation is probably one of the most finicky beauty products to buy. No matter who you ask, almost everyone has a different favourite. Right now, a quick search on social media will show you a whole host of reviews on the current trending trio: Laura Mercier’s real flawless foundation, Armani’s luminous silk foundation and the L’Oréal Paris true match foundation.

But, as someone with dry, dehydrated skin, TikTok’s trending beauty buys aren’t always best suited for my skin type, and I’m sure I’m not alone. So, after years of trying – and failing – to find the perfect product, I almost gave up on getting a flawless, non-cakey, natural-looking option. That was until I stumbled upon the Glossier stretch foundation.

The latest Glossier foundation launch is packed with skin-boosting benefits, delivers a dewy (not shiny) glow and comes in an impressive 32 shades. If that wasn’t enough, it conceals without looking cakey, and I promise I’m not exaggerating.

In fact, if it has converted a previous foundation loather into someone who loves applying this product, it has to be pretty special, and I’m not one to say many products are a must-try. So, if you’re searching for your next foundation, allow me to tell you why you’ve got to give Glossier a go.

Keep scrolling to see my full review and a deep dive into the ingredients list.

Related stories

Laura Mercier’s real flawless foundation shot to fame on social media but is it worth the hype?
27 best foundations for every skin type and budget
11 best concealers for brightening dark circles and covering blemishes
Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes
14 best tinted moisturisers for lightweight coverage and skincare benefits

How we tested the Glossier stretch fluid foundation

The Glossier stretch fluid foundation launched in August 2023, meaning it’s still relatively new in the beauty world, and I’m now on my third bottle. With 32 shades, there are a fair few to choose from but “medium 2” seemed to suit my skin tone the best.

I’ve been using Glossier’s stretch fluid foundation for months

(The Independent)

After applying my serums and moisturiser with SPF, I applied one pump of the stretch foundation to each corner of my face (forehead, each cheek and chin), using the Morphe 2 face foundation brush (£7.20, Superdrug.com). What I really wanted to see was how well it would sit on my dry, dehydrated skin and if the brand’s marketing of key hydrating ingredients would actually leave a dewy, non-drying, non-cakey finish. Keep reading to find out how well the foundation blends and lasts, and if it would help to hydrate my face.

Glossier stretch fluid foundation

Glossier stretch fluid foundation.png
  • Size: 30ml
  • Number of shades available: 32
  • Shades tested: Medium 2, medium 5
  • Key ingredients: Squalane, glycerin, amino acids, wild rose berry and plankton extract
  • Why we love it
    • Impressive ingredients list
    • Long-lasting
    • Hydrating

When it comes to beauty products, reviews are going to be rather subjective. There’s a whole host of factors that go into finding make-up (foundation in particular) that’s the perfect pick for you: skin tone, type and finish preference included.

As someone with dehydrated, dry skin, a caucasian complexion and a love of fake tan, I’m a huge fan of this foundation. It appears I’m not alone, either – with more than 380 reviews, the product has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five on the brand’s website. So, I’d encourage anyone to give it a go, so long as you like a dewy, skin-like finish and a foundation that steps into skincare, too.

Shade match

With 32 different shades, Glossier has given us quite an impressive range to choose from. Split into 12 ‘G’ shade categories with three or four options within each one, the brand claims there’s something to suit (almost) everyone.

Each shade has been photographed on a model with the corresponding skin tone, to make it easier to work out which is the closest match to your own. Plus, there’s a handy find your shade tool on the brand’s website.

Read more: The best red lipsticks for your pout

For me, anything between shade ‘medium 2’ to ‘medium 5’ seems to work quite well, mainly due to slight shade shifts while fake tanning. Glossier does describe each option as a ‘flexible shade’, meaning you may find two or three will suit your complexion equally as well.

Formula

The main pull of the Glossier stretch fluid foundation is that it’s packed full of skincare ingredients. Featuring heavily in the formula are squalane and glycerin, for a good hit of hydration; wild rose berry and plankton extract, which are said to moisturise, soothe and manage shine; and the pigments are coated in amino acids, which should help bind the product to the skin cells, giving it its ‘stretch’ capacity. The brand has even dubbed it “an 89 per cent skincare-based gel-cream foundation”, which should prove just how much of a priority the skin-loving ingredients list takes.

Read more: We review the best mascaras

So, it’s safe to say there’s definitely no dry or tight feeling, and I’ve found it doesn’t even get cakey, no matter how much product you apply, making it pretty perfect for dry, dehydrated and normal skin types.

Finish

In true Glossier fashion, this foundation will leave you with a slightly dewy, ‘your skin but better’ finish, typical of the brand’s clean girl aesthetic. Plus, as it’s packed with a whole host of moisturising ingredients, it does feel more like a lightweight moisturiser when it’s applied, giving a soft and gentle glow that doesn’t fade throughout the day.

Personally, I like to pop a little bit of powder across my T-zone, to stamp out the shine just a little and add concealer to any blemishes or under-eye dark circles. However, the foundation’s coverage is buildable to around a medium weight.

When it comes to how long it lasts, the brand promises 12 hours of wear and I’ve found this to be true. However, it isn’t completely sweat-proof, as proved by one intense HIIT class, but it has seen me through typical non-body-pumping days with no problem at all.

  1. £34 from Glossier.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Glossier stretch fluid foundation

If you’re someone who’s yet to find a favourite foundation, I’m hoping this review has encouraged you to give Glossier’s stretch fluid foundation a go – it’s not everyday I sing the praises of a beauty product quite as much as this one. With it’s hydrating ingredients and lightweight, dewy finish, I would say it’s best suited to those with ‘normal’ to dry skin (oily folks should definitely try the Laura Mercier real flawless weightless perfecting foundation), and should help to moisturise while lending a light-to-medium coverage that’s natural-looking and non-cakey. Although, you may want to have a powder to hand, to help stamp out excess shine.

Want more recommendations? Take a look at our guide to the best foundations

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£100 off all bookings over £1000 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything with this ASOS app discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in