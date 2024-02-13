I was never a big fan of foundation until I tried this one

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Foundation is probably one of the most finicky beauty products to buy. No matter who you ask, almost everyone has a different favourite. Right now, a quick search on social media will show you a whole host of reviews on the current trending trio: Laura Mercier’s real flawless foundation, Armani’s luminous silk foundation and the L’Oréal Paris true match foundation.

But, as someone with dry, dehydrated skin, TikTok’s trending beauty buys aren’t always best suited for my skin type, and I’m sure I’m not alone. So, after years of trying – and failing – to find the perfect product, I almost gave up on getting a flawless, non-cakey, natural-looking option. That was until I stumbled upon the Glossier stretch foundation.

The latest Glossier foundation launch is packed with skin-boosting benefits, delivers a dewy (not shiny) glow and comes in an impressive 32 shades. If that wasn’t enough, it conceals without looking cakey, and I promise I’m not exaggerating.

In fact, if it has converted a previous foundation loather into someone who loves applying this product, it has to be pretty special, and I’m not one to say many products are a must-try. So, if you’re searching for your next foundation, allow me to tell you why you’ve got to give Glossier a go.

Keep scrolling to see my full review and a deep dive into the ingredients list.

How we tested the Glossier stretch fluid foundation

The Glossier stretch fluid foundation launched in August 2023, meaning it’s still relatively new in the beauty world, and I’m now on my third bottle. With 32 shades, there are a fair few to choose from but “medium 2” seemed to suit my skin tone the best.

I’ve been using Glossier’s stretch fluid foundation for months (The Independent)

After applying my serums and moisturiser with SPF, I applied one pump of the stretch foundation to each corner of my face (forehead, each cheek and chin), using the Morphe 2 face foundation brush (£7.20, Superdrug.com). What I really wanted to see was how well it would sit on my dry, dehydrated skin and if the brand’s marketing of key hydrating ingredients would actually leave a dewy, non-drying, non-cakey finish. Keep reading to find out how well the foundation blends and lasts, and if it would help to hydrate my face.