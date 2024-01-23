Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara
- Lash effect: Lengthening
- Shades: Black, brown, burgundy, blue, pink
- Waterproof version available?: Yes
- Why we love it
- Buildable formula
- Eyelashes instantly look lengthened and lifted
- Flexible wand for hard-to-reach areas
What sets the sky high mascara apart from others is its uniquely designed brush, which is long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles.
The wand is extremely flexible with a conical shape that makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. I’m also a big fan of the tiny bristles that line the wand, which I have found help comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner – from root to tip, leaving you with a fanned-out look.Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara formula
The formula of this mascara feels fairly fluid, which I found unfamiliar at first, sparking concerns that it would leave smudges around my eyes. However, I was swiftly proved wrong as after a full day of wear, not even a rogue flake could be found.
As for its ingredients, the mascara is infused with bamboo extract and fibres, which grip onto your lashes helping to achieve serious length without weighing lashes down or becoming clumpy. While I prefer the original black formula, you can also pick up a waterproof version and a variety of other shades, including brownish black, blue, burgundy and pink.
Fragrance-free and ophthalmologist-tested, it’s also said to be suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara results
One Maybelline mascara is sold every seven seconds in the UK and, although the brand has a wealth of impressive formulas under its beauty belt, this one is my favourite yet. Ideal for everyday wear, it creates a natural look with a single coat but, if you’re the kind of person that likes their lashes with a tad more drama, applying two or three will help you achieve XXL length.
As someone with fairly short and straight lashes, I was sceptical that mine could achieve the great lengths I had seen plastered on social media but I definitely saw some great results. My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and most impressively, stayed that way all day.