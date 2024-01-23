Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From viral dance routines to mob wife fashion and the thirst for Stanley water cups, TikTok has become the go-to breeding ground for the latest trends. In particular, the social media platform’s ability to make or break a beauty product is unparalleled.

In the fast and fickle world of TikTok crazes, it can feel as though a new one lands every week and, while there are certainly a fair few to avoid (we’re looking at you sunscreen contouring), every now and then a certified beauty gem will manifest itself into our daily routines.

One such product is Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara which, despite first launching in 2021, continues to dominate TikTok, arguably becoming its most viral beauty buy ever. If you type the hashtag “sky high mascara” into TikTok’s search bar, you’ll see that it has more than 1.8 billion views from thousands of videos posted by users sharing their thoughts on the mascara. Now that’s impressive.

Three years since it first landed in the UK and the videos continue to roll in. The hype is real, that’s for sure, but is it warranted? Persistently impressive sales of the product would suggest so – it’s the number one best-selling mascara in the UK – but here at IndyBest we like to dig a little deeper and, after months of real-life testing on my short, stubborn lashes the verdict is in. Keep scrolling for my full and honest review of Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara.

How I tested the Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara

One coat of the mascara made an instant difference to the length of my lashes (Sarah Young)

This mascara has become a permanent addition in my make-up bag since I first tried it back in 2021 so, it’s safe to say that it’s been put through its paces. I’ve worn it on windy seaside walks, nights out and through heatwaves to see how it fares. To help you figure out whether or not it’s the right mascara for you, I’ve taken everything from its design and formula to ease of application and the end result into consideration.