In pursuit of thick, fluffy lashes, we’ve tried countless mascaras and can confidently declare that sometimes it just isn’t enough. Lash lifts and extensions have soared in popularity over recent years, but nothing is as simple (or affordable) as a reliable pair of false eyelashes.

A lot of people are put off by falsies primarily because of the amount of effort required to apply to them. Thankfully, there’s a vast variety of options available on the market now – ranging from traditional strips to individual lashes and even magnetic sets – to make it as easy as possible.

Applying traditional lashes is an art that once perfected can transform your make-up routine. We recommend curling your lashes and applying one coat of mascara first, then using a pair of tweezers to gently place the false lashes on your lash line.

Make sure the eyelash glue is tacky before you do this – apply your lashes too soon after using the glue, and they’ll start peeling at the corners. Wait at least 15 seconds before applying for the best chance at a perfect application. You may also need to trim the lashes to suit your eye shape and size.

Although the glue should dry clear, you can cover up any obvious lumps and bumps with mascara or eyeliner. That’s the easy part.

How we tested

To test lashes, we wore each pair ragged to see how long each would last, both on the day of application and on the latest described by the brands themselves. In our mission to find something glamorous yet durable, we also looked at how easy they were to apply. Anything too fiddly didn’t make the cut, as well as any lashes that shed their fibres or didn’t stick closely enough to the lash line to look believable.

Morphe mesmerised premium lashes Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Full and fluffy, these lashes are subtly rounded to sit tightly on your lash line. We experienced no awkward lifting in the corners of our eyes (a common problem with falsies) and they kept their shape even after several wears. Handmade from synthetic fibres, they score the perfect balance between looking natural and dramatic. They’re designed to last for ten to fifteen uses and definitely keep their quality if you take good care of them, staying fresh for the longest period out of all the lashes we tried. Lash glue is sold separately. Buy now £ 12 , Uk.morphe.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Huda Beauty Jacqueline #20 lashes Best: For bigger eyes Rating: 8/10 Perfect for those with bigger eyes or looking for a dramatic finish, these are inspired by the sultry gaze of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The lashes are double-stacked for ultimate fluffiness and have a very thin band, which helps them blend into your lash line. While they are described as lasting up to 12 uses with proper care, we found it was more like eight or nine. We also found the lash line very long, so you may need to be generous when cutting them down to size. You’ll also need to purchase the glue separately. Buy now £ 17 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood red carpet lash Best: Eye-opening pair Rating: 8.5/10 Trusted by make-up artists, models and actresses everywhere, Charlotte Tilbury’s range are sure to give us red carpet-ready lashes. With an emphasis on fullness rather than length, these give your eyes the appearance of a subtle lash lift. Unlike a lot of synthetic lashes, they didn’t look plastic-y and sit very comfortably on your lid. Our only critique, the accompanying lash glue is thicker and harder to apply than others we’ve used. These lashes are so good they’re currently out of stock but you can sign up to receive an email for when they’re back. Buy now £ 14 , Charlottetilbury.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eylure London individuals Best: Individual lashes Rating: 9/10 Touted as the UK’s number one lashes brand, Eylure offers every style possible, but we think its semi-permanent individual lashes are its magnum opus. While they’re definitely not the replacement for lash extensions they claim to be (ours lasted a week, rather than the expected three to four), they’re a more than suitable temporary replacement. There are three levels of lashes – small, medium and large – which then range in thickness. Although it’s more time consuming to apply individual lashes, we love how you can choose to be as natural or dramatic as you like. They also come with both glue and lash remover, minimising the risk of damaging your natural lashes. Buy now £ 5.50 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ardell demi wispies Best: For everyday wear Rating: 9/10 These are a cult classic for a reason. Full and fluttery, they have just enough extra volume to flare out in the corners and define your shape. At the same time, the fibres look very natural and feel comfortable enough to wear everyday. As the band is extremely thin, they practically sit right on the lash line, and the included DUO lash adhesive dries transparent so there’s no unsightly clumping. Considering how light they are on your bank account, they wash and rewear well. Just be sure to brush them through so they don’t get tangled. Buy now £ 5.50 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anastasia Beverly Hills false eyelashes gorgina Best: For drama Rating: 9/10 If you’re looking for drama, these lashes have you covered. Surprisingly lightweight for how thick and fluffy they are, they provide maximum impact (especially when topped with a coat of mascara). They’re easy to clean, despite the multiple layers of fibres, but do require you to supply your own lash glue. If you’re looking for a natural look, these definitely aren’t for you. Buy now £ 13 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Doll Beauty frankie lashes Best: Fluffy lashes Rating: 8/10 Think you’ve seen fluffy lashes? Think again. These Doll Beauty lashes are one of the most intense pairs we’ve ever worn. To provide a cruelty-free alternative, the brand designed the fibres to closely resemble mink lashes. Like all lashes of this style, they look much less dramatic on than they do off, but still pack quite a punch. Although lighter than they look, there’s no ignoring them once they’re on, and they do get a bit irritating after a while. However, we were more than willing to put up with it considering how glam they looked. Admittedly our tester didn’t hit the claims of 20 rewears made on the box, but did manage a respectable 13. Buy now £ 10 , Dollbeauty.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lola’s Lashes diamond magnet lash Best: Magnetic falsies Rating: 9/10 Magnetic lashes truly feel like something from the future, and these ones couldn’t be easier to use. Simply apply the magnetic eyeliner on your lash line, wait for it to go tacky as you would with regular lash glue, then apply the lashes from the inner corner. Remember to press down near the roots to lock them into place. They’re as secure as you’d assume anything magnetic to be, and also look incredible. Light and wispy in the inner corner, they taper out to be more voluminous on the other side. The result is a dramatic cat-eye look that suits pretty much every eye shape. If you’re worried about removal, each pair also comes with a cleansing balm which makes it as straightforward and painless as possible. Buy now £ 35 , Lolaslashes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ardell chocolate lashes Best: Natural pair Rating: 8.5/10 Brown mascara is often recommended as a more natural choice for those with fairer complexions, and the same logic applies to false lashes. Ardell’s chocolate lashes blend different shades of brown in a criss-cross pattern that subtly enhances your eyes without looking as harsh as a solid black pair. The band is as thin as all Ardell lashes, so blends easily into your lashline. They washed and re-wore well and made a nice finishing touch to our tester’s minimal makeup look. We recommend giving them a skip if your lashes are naturally black though. Buy now £ 6.49 , Falseeyelashes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eylure felicity lion’s heart lashes Best: For beginners Rating: 8/10 Eylure’s second entry on this list was designed by model Felicity Hayward specifically for false lash newbies. Both the length and volume are just enough to accentuate your lashes without completely dwarfing your eyes. Of all those we tried, these lashes were by far the lightest. Despite feeling so flimsy, they were easy to glue onto our tester’s natural lash line (with the accompanying Eylure glue) and once on, we forgot they were there until the evening. However, as they’re so fine, we found they did get straggly quickly and didn’t quite meet the “up to five wears” promise on the box. Buy now £ 4.72 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

