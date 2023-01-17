The Body Shop’s new make-up range is here and we were the first to try it

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Body Shop has been a UK high-street staple since 1976, stocking beauty buys at bargain prices while never scrimping on quality.

From humble beginnings as a little green shop in Brighton, founder Anita Roddick grew the brand to gargantuan proportions before leaving it in the trusty hands of Natura & Co, the parent company behind some of the biggest beauty brands, such as Avon and Aesop.

B-Corp certified, The Body Shop holds itself in high regard in everything it does, regularly putting up political protests such as its current #votesat16 campaign, and has taken a stance against anti-ageing marketing by rebranding one of its bestselling ranges to the incredibly exciting Edelweiss.

But the brand does this all while creating bestselling beauty products that enable us to look good and feel great. So, it’s safe to say the latest launch of make-up will be making its way onto many a bathroom shelf, whether you’re perking yourself up for your own political protest or simply just love a bargain beauty buy.

We got our hands on the latest range ahead of the crowd, to see what bits really did impress, and have laid out our thoughts below.

How we tested

You’ll never need to ask us twice when it comes to testing out the latest and greatest products from The Body Shop. So, rolling up our sleeves, we got our hands on the new make-up range just before it dropped, to see which bits really delivered and which not-so-new products we’re still picking up.