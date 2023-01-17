Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The Body Shop’s new make-up range is here and we were the first to try it

From the hemp serum primer to the sheer touch cheek tint, these new products pack a punch

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 17 January 2023 15:51
<p>This latest make-up launch is sure to get some attention</p>

This latest make-up launch is sure to get some attention

(The Independent)

The Body Shop has been a UK high-street staple since 1976, stocking beauty buys at bargain prices while never scrimping on quality.

From humble beginnings as a little green shop in Brighton, founder Anita Roddick grew the brand to gargantuan proportions before leaving it in the trusty hands of Natura & Co, the parent company behind some of the biggest beauty brands, such as Avon and Aesop.

B-Corp certified, The Body Shop holds itself in high regard in everything it does, regularly putting up political protests such as its current #votesat16 campaign, and has taken a stance against anti-ageing marketing by rebranding one of its bestselling ranges to the incredibly exciting Edelweiss.

But the brand does this all while creating bestselling beauty products that enable us to look good and feel great. So, it’s safe to say the latest launch of make-up will be making its way onto many a bathroom shelf, whether you’re perking yourself up for your own political protest or simply just love a bargain beauty buy.

We got our hands on the latest range ahead of the crowd, to see what bits really did impress, and have laid out our thoughts below.

Related stories

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top present ideas that she will adore in 2023, from perfume to pyjamas
The Body Shop’s edelweiss collection is here and we’re singing its praises
9 best anti-redness products for soothing, calming and colour-correcting skin
7 of the best multitasking beauty products to save you money
11 best red lipsticks for a standout pout

How we tested

You’ll never need to ask us twice when it comes to testing out the latest and greatest products from The Body Shop. So, rolling up our sleeves, we got our hands on the new make-up range just before it dropped, to see which bits really delivered and which not-so-new products we’re still picking up.

Hemp serum-in-primer

  • Best: New primer
  • Size: 30ml
  • Number of shades available: One
  • To be used on: Whole face, under make-up

Although the hemp serum-in-primer falls under the make-up category, if we didn’t know better, we’d say it was skincare. Included in the minty green, fresh-scented formula is hyaluronic acid, hemp-seed oil and Fair Trade aloe vera to hydrate, soften and protect skin while leaving it with a slightly dewy but not tacky finish.

What makes it perfect as a make-up primer is how it smooths out the skin, blurring the visible signs of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. And, it’s much more lightweight than any other primer we’ve tried before, so is sure to work wonders for those “no-make-up, make-up” masters.

Continue reading...

Sheer touch lip and cheek tint

  • Best: Lip and cheek tint
  • Size: 8ml
  • Number of shades available: Five
  • For use on: Cheeks and lips

Lip and cheek tints are often too weak, with our tester trying countless brands that usually need a lot of building. But this sheer touch told a different story, with a punchy deep pink that truly stood out. Available in five sheer shades, you can tailor the look depending on which shade you select. We opted for ‘brave’, which was bold, as the name suggests, and had a dewy finish that we fell in love with.

Continue reading...

Second skin tint

  • Best: Lightweight skin tint
  • Size: 30ml
  • Number of shades available: 12
  • To be used on: Entire face

The Body Shop is known for its wide range of shades with a promise to suit almost every skin type, so this natural-looking base should have a shade to suit everyone. Working like a BB cream, the lightweight formula offers a soft glow, smoothing fine lines, wrinkles and blurring blemishes, making it perfect for those barely there make-up days or as a primer for those who prefer a fuller, heavier foundation.

Enriched with Fair Trade shea butter and moringa-seed oil, it softens and hydrates the skin, sitting somewhere between the skincare and make-up must-have category, which caught our tester’s interest.

Continue reading...

Frame it brow pomade

  • Best: Brow gel
  • Size: 4ml
  • Number of shades available: Four
  • For use on: Eyebrows

For those who like to enhance their natural brows, a good brow product is sure to pique your interest. While the frame it doesn’t come in the widest range of shades, it does pack a punch for a relatively small product. The small brow brush is incredibly easy to use and effortlessly coats hairs in the colour for a more defined brow look. Our tester found it instantly fluffed up the hairs and was very simple to sculpt, colour and tint in seconds.

Continue reading...

Freestyle multi-tasking crayons

  • Best: Colour crayon
  • Size: 4.2g
  • Number of shades available: Nine
  • For use on: The entire face, including around the eyes

Whether you’re looking to add a bit of colour to your everyday make-up look, are after easy products to apply during your morning commute or are just an eyeliner-lover looking to shake up your style, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with these multi-tasking crayons.

Coming in nine shades, from a basic matte black to a shimmery gold tone, there’s something to suit everyone, and they couldn’t be easier to use. Simply swipe over the eyes as you would an eyeliner, scribble over for eyeshadow or apply to the sides of the face to add instant highlights and let the creamy coconut oil formula blend out beautifully. Just be sure not to over work it, as our tester found they were punchier when heavily piled on.

Continue reading...

Swipe it moisturising lip balm

  • Best: Tinted lip balm
  • Size: 5g
  • Number of shades available: Five
  • To be used on: Lips

These moisturising lip balms were our favourite pick of the pile and will be our go-to for an instant pop of colour on days when our pout needs a little TLC. While they aren’t all that new (launching late last year), with five sweet fruit-themed scents, they definitely deserve a spot in this round-up. Shea butter is the secret to what makes them so soft and smooth but it was the colour pay off that particularly piqued our interest and the sweet scent and taste that tempted our tester to keep applying.

Continue reading...

Natural form mascara

  • Best: Natural-looking mascara
  • Size: 9ml
  • Number of shades available: One
  • To be used on: Eyelashes

The natural form mascara launched late last year, so, while it isn’t quite in this cohort of exciting drops, it is still fresh on the scene. Adding just a touch of colour, dimension and length, it does exactly as the name suggests, enhancing your natural lashes ever so slightly for a “no make-up, make-up” look our tester just loved. It doesn’t clump or flake and was incredibly easy to take off with a re-usable make-up remover pad or cleanser. So, natural make-up-lovers, this is one for you.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Body Shop’s new make-up range

While The Body Shop may seem to only work around natural beauty, this latest launch proved the brand has a punchier side it’s ready to release. The swipe it lip balms are sure to be a bestseller alongside the sheer touch cheek tint, while the second skin, natural form mascara and frame it brow pomade are everyday essentials that can be readily relied upon for any occasion.

Looking for more goodies from The Body Shop? Take a look at our review of the Edelweiss collection

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Get up to 20% discount on gift sets at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in