The Aesop lucent facial concentrate isn’t solely a vitamin C serum, but is marketed as such, making up part of the brand’s vitamin C offering alongside the sublime replenishing night masque: £93, Independent.co.uk.

Formula

For anyone not well versed in their vitamin C knowledge – fear not. The keywords that stick out on this serum are Sodium ascorbyl phosphate, which, bear with us here, is the type of vitamin C used in this product.

Sodium ascorbyl phosphate is one of the most stable (and least likely to oxidise) versions of vitamin C, meaning the product shouldn’t spoil quickly at all – so long as the lid is kept on tight. And, although packing the same skin brightening punch as other forms of the vitamin, this is one of the best types for sensitive skin too.

Niacinamide and rose petal are the other two hero ingredients featured in this serum. The first, niacinamide, aka vitamin B, works to treat acne and helps to build cells in the skin while protecting them from pollution, toxins and sunlight. While the second, rose petal, helps the skin retain moisture and is also suitable for sensitive folks.

Finishing off the cocktail of ingredients is hydrogenated castor oil, boswellia carterii oil, fusanus spicatus wood oil and rosa damascena flower oil, providing a blend of moisturising, conditioning and nourishing ingredients that really are worth their weight in gold.

Design

In the classic aesthetic Aesop packaging, it’s a pared-back bottle that looks much more suited to a chemist’s shelf than your bathroom cabinet, but we love it. And, the darker glass bottles are only a good thing when it comes to vitamin C, keeping it protected from any sun rays.

At 60ml, it’s a fairly generous size for a serum. The pipette dropper easily allowed the product to be collected and just two drops were enough to cover most of the face and the neck with the instantly absorbing liquid. Just be sure to tighten the lid back after each use to keep the product crisp and fresh for as long as possible.

Performance

Best used each morning, in between your cleanser and moisturiser, this product brings results once used regularly – as with most beauty buys. After around four to six weeks you should start to see a notable difference in your complexion in a brighter, more even skin tone with reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

This is exactly what happened to our tester. With a semi-matte finish, it instantly adds a glow which lasts for a good few hours before disappearing into the deeper layers of the skin. Dark spots, acne scars and uneven pigmentation all seem to soften while fine forehead wrinkles and laughter lines blurred back too. Although, we have to stress that this wasn’t the only vitamin C product in our tester’s arsenal – after all, when inundated with options, who could choose just one? – but it was one of the most regular features, so we can pile a lot of the benefits seen into its back.

The verdict: Aesop lucent facial concentrate

At close to £90, this serum isn’t for those looking to save, but Aesop has never been the place to go for bargain beauty. Although, acting as a sort of two-in-one vitamin C and niacinamide serum, it can rid you of one less product, freeing up space in the bathroom cabinet and money from buying them separately – depending on what brands you’re looking at, of course.

For those happy to splash the cash, you won’t be disappointed. With a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, the vitamin-rich formula is sure to soak into your skin, nourishing cells with a whole host of goodness from fighting free radicals to enhancing the epidermis. And, the best part is it’s suitable for almost any skin type, so long as you aren’t allergic to any of the ingredients.

Our tester is sure to be using this throughout autumn and into winter, hoping to ward off the dry, flaky, grey-looking complexion colder climes usually bring. So, if you too would prefer to look less ghostly ghoul and more glowing goddess, then you may want to slather on this serum.