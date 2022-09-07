Aesop’s natural déodorant is our new on-the-go must-have, and here’s why

Natural deodorant often gets a bad rap, with countless people reaching for standard sprays, roll-ons and sticks from the beauty aisle of many supermarkets. But, things are starting to shift as we all begin paying more attention to what goes into, and onto, our bodies.
From mineral sunscreens to sustainable beauty buys, many of us are now taking the time to trawl through the microscopic lists on the back of our shampoos, foundations, lip balms and eyeliner to determine just exactly what it is that makes them smell, feel and work in a certain way.
As a result, the number of natural and organic products has boomed. And one such product that has wowed us with its wonderful ingredient list, wearability and how well it works is Aesop’s déodorant.
While Aesop isn’t a wholly organic or natural brand – not all ingredients used in its products are natural, though some are – it does focus on the benefits plant-based products can have on the skin, incorporating them into many of its science-based formulas. Case in point, the déodorant removes common ingredients such as aluminium and talc for a more plant-based alternative.
Our tester has been trialling natural deodorants for weeks now, all in the name of finding a product that didn’t include ingredients they weren’t able to pronounce, but could also battle BO. And Aesop has truly delivered.
How we tested
As part of a six-week trial period, we used the Aesop déodorant for on-the-go top-ups as well as at the gym, on the beach and even through nights of dancing. We looked closely at the scent, how easy it was to apply and ultimately how well it banished BO. Read on to find out what we made of it.
Aesop déodorant
- Best: Natural deodorant for on-the-go
- Rating: 9/10
- Type: Spritz
- Size: 50ml
- Scent: Musky and herbal
Buy now £23, Aesop.com
Although Aesop doesn’t brand this deodorant – or any of its products – as natural, it does correspond with the Healthline guidelines of what can be classified as a natural deodorant.
There are no hard-set rules, but generally speaking ingredients such as tea tree or coconut or oil are included for disinfectant or antibacterial properties. Naturally absorbent ingredients such as arrowroot, cornstarch or baking soda help to soak up sweat – although not fully, this is not an antiperspirant. And essential oils like bergamot, lavender or sandalwood provide scents instead of synthetic fragrances.
Formula
The main ingredients in this déodorant are alcohol denat, water and witch hazel water – which gives it the easy-to-spritz formula. However, this means it may not be ideal for those with sensitive skin due to the often irritating nature of alcohol denat, so just be sure to patch test before use. For those who aren’t sensitive-skinned though, we think you’ll fall for it just as much as we did thanks to its musky mix of herbs and spices.
The inclusion of witch hazel water is to help relieve inflammation, reduce skin irritation and also to fight bacteria that can lead to the smell of BO. Zinc ricinoleate is also included as it is an odour-absorbing agent adding to the BO banishing capabilities along with vetiveria zizanoides root and tea tree oil. We’ll touch more on how well it battled odour in a bit.
As for other ingredients, there’s coriander seed, lavender, eucalyptus and clove oil which all work to nourish the skin, reduce inflammation, pigmentation and moisturise – ideal for rough shavers – and have antioxidant properties, helping maintain the skin membrane too.
Design
Although it is on the smaller side at just 50ml, this déodorant makes for the perfect handbag, gym bag or office desk essential, easily slotting into our everyday carry-around for a quick spritz throughout the day. Plus, the minimalist design is quintessential Aesop, which is to say it looks high-end and also much more subtle than the bulky tins and garish pink tones of supermarket sprays.
We also appreciated that this is a spray bottle which makes it incredibly easy to use. In fact, we found that just two spritzes under each arm was enough to banish any odour without soaking your underarms in the product. There’s none of that sticky residue that you sometimes get from a roll-on or the white flakes that can appear after using a spray, especially when wearing black.
Performance
Providing instant freshness, even when putting it on a little too late in the day, this déodorant works to tackle bacteria that is already under the arms while warding off any new additions from forming. Although, as with most natural deodorants, we would recommend reapplying throughout the day.
The smell was genderless meaning there was no overly floral fragrance or deep musks and ultimately just gives a crisp and clean finish anyone would be happy with.
Without topping up, it kept our tester sweet smelling for around five hours, and can easily tackle a gym session, hot walk or sweaty tube ride. But, as we’ve already stressed, it really is no hassle to re-apply and started to serve as a little self-care ritual throughout our day.
The verdict: Aesop déodorant
Granted, for an everyday essential, Aesop’s déodorant is a little expensive, but while you may want to opt for something a little more cost savvy for your morning routine – or not, depending on how boujee you want to treat your BO – it is hard to beat when it comes to a trusty travel top-up.
When used little and often before the gym, after a stressful commute or midway through the day, it can make a big difference, and the cost really does come down per spritz – we estimate just a few pence per spray, which is hard to argue with.
Ultimately, for a handbag, gym bag or office desk drawer treat, we would highly recommend it. It’s an instantly mood-boosting, freshening and minimal fuss option that’s just bursting with natural odour busters. But, sensitive folks should proceed with care.
