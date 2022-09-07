Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aesop’s natural déodorant is our new on-the-go must-have, and here’s why

The pared back beauty brand does much more than just hand wash

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 07 September 2022 14:07
<p>The formula has removed common ingredients such as aluminium and talc for a more plant-based alternative</p>

The formula has removed common ingredients such as aluminium and talc for a more plant-based alternative

(iStock/The Independent)

Natural deodorant often gets a bad rap, with countless people reaching for standard sprays, roll-ons and sticks from the beauty aisle of many supermarkets. But, things are starting to shift as we all begin paying more attention to what goes into, and onto, our bodies.

From mineral sunscreens to sustainable beauty buys, many of us are now taking the time to trawl through the microscopic lists on the back of our shampoos, foundations, lip balms and eyeliner to determine just exactly what it is that makes them smell, feel and work in a certain way.

As a result, the number of natural and organic products has boomed. And one such product that has wowed us with its wonderful ingredient list, wearability and how well it works is Aesop’s déodorant.

While Aesop isn’t a wholly organic or natural brand – not all ingredients used in its products are natural, though some are – it does focus on the benefits plant-based products can have on the skin, incorporating them into many of its science-based formulas. Case in point, the déodorant removes common ingredients such as aluminium and talc for a more plant-based alternative.

Our tester has been trialling natural deodorants for weeks now, all in the name of finding a product that didn’t include ingredients they weren’t able to pronounce, but could also battle BO. And Aesop has truly delivered.

Related stories

11 best silk pillowcases that prevent frizzy hair and help reduce wrinkles
17 best natural deodorants that are kinder to your skin
Organic September is nearly here, and these are some of the simple IndyBest approved swaps you can make
Beauty advent calendars 2022: Your guide to this year’s Christmas treats, from Liberty to Cult Beauty

How we tested

As part of a six-week trial period, we used the Aesop déodorant for on-the-go top-ups as well as at the gym, on the beach and even through nights of dancing. We looked closely at the scent, how easy it was to apply and ultimately how well it banished BO. Read on to find out what we made of it.

Aesop déodorant

  • Best: Natural deodorant for on-the-go
  • Rating: 9/10
  • Type: Spritz
  • Size: 50ml
  • Scent: Musky and herbal

Buy now £23, Aesop.com

Although Aesop doesn’t brand this deodorant – or any of its products – as natural, it does correspond with the Healthline guidelines of what can be classified as a natural deodorant.

There are no hard-set rules, but generally speaking ingredients such as tea tree or coconut or oil are included for disinfectant or antibacterial properties. Naturally absorbent ingredients such as arrowroot, cornstarch or baking soda help to soak up sweat – although not fully, this is not an antiperspirant. And essential oils like bergamot, lavender or sandalwood provide scents instead of synthetic fragrances.

Formula

The main ingredients in this déodorant are alcohol denat, water and witch hazel water – which gives it the easy-to-spritz formula. However, this means it may not be ideal for those with sensitive skin due to the often irritating nature of alcohol denat, so just be sure to patch test before use. For those who aren’t sensitive-skinned though, we think you’ll fall for it just as much as we did thanks to its musky mix of herbs and spices.

Read more: 8 best laser hair-removal and IPL machines to use at home

The inclusion of witch hazel water is to help relieve inflammation, reduce skin irritation and also to fight bacteria that can lead to the smell of BO. Zinc ricinoleate is also included as it is an odour-absorbing agent adding to the BO banishing capabilities along with vetiveria zizanoides root and tea tree oil. We’ll touch more on how well it battled odour in a bit.

As for other ingredients, there’s coriander seed, lavender, eucalyptus and clove oil which all work to nourish the skin, reduce inflammation, pigmentation and moisturise – ideal for rough shavers – and have antioxidant properties, helping maintain the skin membrane too.

Design

Although it is on the smaller side at just 50ml, this déodorant makes for the perfect handbag, gym bag or office desk essential, easily slotting into our everyday carry-around for a quick spritz throughout the day. Plus, the minimalist design is quintessential Aesop, which is to say it looks high-end and also much more subtle than the bulky tins and garish pink tones of supermarket sprays.

Read more: 10 best hyaluronic acid products for an extra hit of hydration

We also appreciated that this is a spray bottle which makes it incredibly easy to use. In fact, we found that just two spritzes under each arm was enough to banish any odour without soaking your underarms in the product. There’s none of that sticky residue that you sometimes get from a roll-on or the white flakes that can appear after using a spray, especially when wearing black.

Performance

Providing instant freshness, even when putting it on a little too late in the day, this déodorant works to tackle bacteria that is already under the arms while warding off any new additions from forming. Although, as with most natural deodorants, we would recommend reapplying throughout the day.

The smell was genderless meaning there was no overly floral fragrance or deep musks and ultimately just gives a crisp and clean finish anyone would be happy with.

Read more: We tried Gucci’s new flora gorgeous jasmine perfume ahead of its launch

Without topping up, it kept our tester sweet smelling for around five hours, and can easily tackle a gym session, hot walk or sweaty tube ride. But, as we’ve already stressed, it really is no hassle to re-apply and started to serve as a little self-care ritual throughout our day.

The verdict: Aesop déodorant

Granted, for an everyday essential, Aesop’s déodorant is a little expensive, but while you may want to opt for something a little more cost savvy for your morning routine – or not, depending on how boujee you want to treat your BO – it is hard to beat when it comes to a trusty travel top-up.

When used little and often before the gym, after a stressful commute or midway through the day, it can make a big difference, and the cost really does come down per spritz – we estimate just a few pence per spray, which is hard to argue with.

Ultimately, for a handbag, gym bag or office desk drawer treat, we would highly recommend it. It’s an instantly mood-boosting, freshening and minimal fuss option that’s just bursting with natural odour busters. But, sensitive folks should proceed with care.

Continue reading...

Looking for other natural swaps to make? We’ve rounded up the best natural deodorants that are kinder to skin

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
Save £100 on selected package holidays £750 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Enjoy 20% off your orders £20+ with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off all new orders with this The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in