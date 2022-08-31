Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

So far this year we’ve gone meat-free for Veganurary, tried to bid farewell to plastic packaging for Plastic Free July and now Organic September has rolled around, we’re turning our attention to organic food and drink, clothing and beauty, and household buys.

You may be wondering what exactly Organic September is, and, more to the point, what does the word organic really mean when it comes to food, drink, clothing and beauty? Well we’re here to shed some light on the matter.

Founded by the Soil Association, Organic September aims to raise awareness around the benefits organic farming can have on our health, the climate and nature. What makes a product organic is the lack of pesticides used to grow crops – with the exception of naturally derived options under restricted circumstances – avoiding using synthetic fertilisers to keep soil healthy, maintaining higher animal welfare by keeping them free-range, not using antibiotics as a preventative measure and not using GM (genetically modified) foods to feed any animals. And the use of artificial colours and preservatives is also banned along with hydrogenated fats.

Organic farmers must legally comply with strict EU regulations to require a certificate and be inspected by a certification body at least once a year to grow, supply and market organic produce. The Soil Association stress that getting organic certification is no easy feat either, so the farmers producing organic materials really are putting the leg work in.

For food and drink to have organic accreditation at least 95 per cent of the ingredients used must come from organically grown plants or animals. But, as you’ll soon see, beauty products and clothing can also be branded with the badge.

If you’re under the impression that organic buys cost a small fortune though, you’re not exactly wrong. Many organic options do come at a higher cost than regular buys, but we’ve rounded up our IndyBest-approved options that definitely don’t cost the earth.

Food and drink

Pukka joy tea 20 tea bags: £3.29, Hollandandbarrett.com

(Pukka tea)

Named best overall in our herbal tea round-up, the zesty lemon, rose and lavender blend of this Pukka pick really impressed our tester. Caffeine and tea-free, they shared it was calming yet uplifting with mood-balancing effects. All Pukka teas are organic, so even if this exact flavour doesn’t pique your fancy you can shop around for another blend safe in the knowledge that each ingredient has been sourced with the utmost care as well as being plastic-free too.

Buy now

Helen Browning’s Organic kids’ favourites: £20, Helenbrowningsorganic.co.uk

(Helen Browning)

Organic meat may be one of the first things that springs to mind when thinking of organic produce, and this Helen Browning meat box is a great option. Named best for pork in our meat delivery box round-up, our tester raved about the price, and how it covered four meals at great value for money. Sausages, ham, burgers and hot dogs are all included for a great Saturday night in with the kids – just get the ketchup at the ready.

Buy now

Daylesford Organic market garden veg box: £15, Daylesford.com

(Daylesford Organic)

Coming in at just £15 for five seasonal items of veg, whether that be a bunch of carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, swede or cabbage, this box was named best for organic simplicity in our best vegetable box round-up. Our tester raved about the standard of the produce, dubbing it “exemplary” and shared it would be great for those with little kitchens.

Buy now

Oddbird merlot shiraz: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Oddbird)

Non-alcoholic wine certainly isn’t everyone’s bag, but for those who like a tasty tipple without any alcohol, it’s not a bad idea. Named best for intensity in our alcohol-free wine round-up, our tester loved the dark berry, cherry and plum flavours that they shared lingered without too much sweetness. Suggesting we pair it with a cheeseboard – which we need little convincing to do – it’s said to be the perfect accompaniment for long evenings.

Buy now

Cocoa Loco milk chocolate flakes: £6.99, Cocoaloco.com

(Cocoa Loco)

Named best milk chocolate in our hot chocolate round-up, these chocolate flakes are set to be a tasty one to try. Our tester raved about the creamy texture with a nutty, caramel taste and it’s had our mouths watering at just the thought.

Buy now

Beauty

Faith in Nature blue cedar body wash, 400ml: £5.69, Amazon.co.uk

(Faith in Nature)

Featuring in our best organic body wash round-up, this Faith in Nature body wash is a little bit of a tricky one when it comes to organic accreditation. Although it is a cruelty-free and vegan brand, it’s not completely organic, so you do need to go through the ingredient list to see what does and doesn’t make the cut. Our tester loved the invigorating scent of the blue cedar wash that reminded them of walks by the sea.

Buy now

Zao liquid eyeliner: £18.95, Peacewiththewild.co.uk

(Zao)

This isn’t the cheapest of beauty buys, granted. But there are much more expensive eyeliners out there, so it could be classed as middle ground. Featuring in our best refillable make-up round-up, this Zao liquid eyeliner wowed our tester with its vegan, cruelty-free, 100 per cent natural formula with 59 per cent of ingredients coming from organic farming. “The fine brush allows for precision when drawing a cat-eye flick and we found it lasted pretty well, with no smudging into the eye crease”, shared our tester, who also recommended buying the refills.

Buy now

Conscious Skincare make-up melt: £13, Conscious-skincare.com

(Conscious Skincare)

Made with organic sesame and castor oils and housed in plastic-free packaging, this Conscious Skincare make-up melt wowed our tester in our organic skincare round-up. Melting off waterproof make-up without irritation, our tester was suitably impressed while rosemary, eucalyptus and myrtle essential oils helped to clarify and even out skin.

Buy now

Hey Girls organic tampons with cardboard applicator: £4.10, Heygirls.co.uk

(Hey Girls)

Named best for giving back in our eco-period product round-up, these organic tampons help to tackle period poverty in the UK. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton with a cardboard applicator and wrapped in biodegradable paper, they’re sure to be better for the environment than regular tampons. And our tester was also a fan of the period pads (from £34.05, Heygirls.co.uk), made of bamboo and corn fibre.

Buy now

Dr Organic aloe vera lip balm: £3.99, Hollandandbarrett.com

(Dr Organic)

Featuring in our best SPF lip blam round-up, this Dr Organic option protects from UVA and UVB rays with the addition of organic aloe vera to hydrate and soothe pouts. Our tester dubbed it a bargain at under £4 and praised its easy application and transport.

Buy now

Fashion

Pop My Way short-sleeved bodysuit: £18, Popmyway.co.uk

(Pop My Way)

Featuring in our best organic babygrow round-up, our tester fell in love with the innovative design idea behind this brand. With a selection of interchangeable accessories, from pips to collars that pop onto each plain-looking babygrow, the end result is a customisable, fun outfit with little faff. Fully GOTS certified, the organic cotton is naturally grown in Peru, before being spun into cute little costumes.

Buy now

Brava Fabrics gelato T-shirt: £35, Brotherswestand.com

(Brava Fabrics)

We raved about Brothers We Stand in our round-up of men’s sustainable fashion brands. This sunshine yellow T-shirt of made from 100 per cent organic cotton, it’s sure to brighten up even the dullest of days.

Buy now

People Tree Alison seed print skirt in stone: Was £85, now £42.50, Peopletree.co.uk

(People Tree)

Ethically made fashion is famous for being expensive, and although some brands are on the cheaper side, the majority will cost more than your high street favourites. And for good reason, as the brand often pays high wages to its staff, making smaller quantities, and sourcing higher prices materials. People Tress, featured in our best women’s sustainable fashion brands guide, hosts a handy outlet section on the site with great finds for less such as this midaxi skirt.

Buy now

Birdsong x JPR ‘stay curious’ limited edition organic cotton tee: £39, Birdsong.london

(Birdsong)

Also featuring in our women’s sustainable fashion brands guide, Birdsong is another sustainable fashion brand making waves within the industry. This artist collab T-shirt is made in Tamil Nadu, Southern India by Continental with low-impact organic farming resulting in a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to a regular T-shirt thanks to renewable energy practices.

Buy now

Read our directories for the best sustainable brands for women and men