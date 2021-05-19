10 best hyaluronic acid products for an extra hit of hydration

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring humectant that binds water to itself; the much-repeated statistic is that it can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. As we age, our body’s capacity to produce it diminishes, leaving skin drier and lacking in elasticity. Applying it topically can help remedy that, by improving the absorption of water in any products you apply after it.

You may well already be using a hyaluronic acid product without realising it, as it’s a common ingredient in moisturisers, serums, eye creams and masks. It can appear in ingredient lists as “hydrolysed hyaluronic acid”, “sodium acetyl hyaluronate” and “sodium hyaluronate”, as well as “hyaluronic acid”.

In serum form – our favourite form of application – hyaluronic acid products are usually clear and often a bit gloopy. They are usually lightweight and have great slip, meaning you can easily distribute a small amount across the face, and it will absorb swiftly.

You should see and feel a difference in dryness, glow and elasticity immediately, and the overall appearance of skin should improve with consistent repeated use.

It’s safe to apply hyaluronic acid both morning and night. Make it the final step before your moisturiser (and oil, if at night) to lock in as much moisture as possible.

Read more:

The best hyaluronic acid products for 2021 are:

Best overall – FaceGym hydro-bound, £60, Facegym.com

– FaceGym hydro-bound, £60, Facegym.com Best cult classic – Indeed Labs hydraluron moisture boosting facial serum, £20.83, Lookfantastic.com

– Indeed Labs hydraluron moisture boosting facial serum, £20.83, Lookfantastic.com Best for fine lines – Balance Me tri-molecular hyaluronic serum, £30, Balanceme.com

– Balance Me tri-molecular hyaluronic serum, £30, Balanceme.com Best for overnight care – Drunk Elephant f-balm electrolyte waterfacial, £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Drunk Elephant f-balm electrolyte waterfacial, £44, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best packaging – Dermalogica skin hydrating booster, £59, Dermalogica.co.uk

– Dermalogica skin hydrating booster, £59, Dermalogica.co.uk Best for glow – Beauty Pie triple hyaluronic acid & lipopeptide serum, £60, Beautypie.com

– Beauty Pie triple hyaluronic acid & lipopeptide serum, £60, Beautypie.com Best cream formula – Dr Dennis Gross hyaluronic marine moisture cushion, £59, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Dr Dennis Gross hyaluronic marine moisture cushion, £59, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best bargain – Vichy Mineral 89 hyaluronic acid hydration booster serum, £25, Boots.com

– Vichy Mineral 89 hyaluronic acid hydration booster serum, £25, Boots.com Best for potency – Elizabeth Arden hyaluronic acid ceramide capsules hydra-plumping serum, £45, Elizabetharden.co.uk

– Elizabeth Arden hyaluronic acid ceramide capsules hydra-plumping serum, £45, Elizabetharden.co.uk Best efficacy on a budget – The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, Theordinary.deciem.com

