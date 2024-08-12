CeraVe’s £12 vitamin C serum rivals expensive alternatives

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Vitamin C serums are hugely popular regardless of skin type. However, often, these brightening pocket-rocket serums come with a hefty price tag.

Naturally, this meant I was thrilled to find out about the launch of CeraVe’s latest development: its affordable skin renewing vitamin C serum (£12.22, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re a fan of CeraVe, you’ll be familiar with the brand’s incredible roster of affordable skincare, from the hydrating cleanser (£12.50, Lookfantastic.com), which beauty editor Lucy Partington loved, to the miracle-working advanced repair ointment (£14, Lookfantastic.com), which our Louise Whitbread swears by.

Now, the brand has added a shiny new vitamin C serum to its hall of fame. And to help you decide if it’s worth your money, I put the serum to the test. I wanted to see if it lived up to the lofty expectations the brand’s previous skincare heroes have left in their wake. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on.

How I tested

open image in gallery The serum was light and sank into my skin easily ( The Independent/Lucy Smith )

I’ve been using the skin renewing vitamin C serum twice daily (once in the morning, once at night) alongside my existing skincare products. I applied the serum after my toner and before my moisturiser or night cream, allowing time for it to sink in before proceeding to the next step.

For context, I have oily skin that doesn’t take well to thick, gloopy-type products, so looked to see if the serum would affect my make-up application and wear. But also considered whether it made a noticeable difference to the overall appearance of my skin, and if I felt it layered well with my existing products.