CeraVe’s £12 vitamin C serum rivals expensive alternatives

The brightening skincare hero is one of the best affordable vitamin C serums I’ve tried

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 12 August 2024 10:32 BST
I’ve been using the skin-renewing vitamin C serum twice daily, alongside my existing skincare products (The Independent)

Vitamin C serums are hugely popular regardless of skin type. However, often, these brightening pocket-rocket serums come with a hefty price tag.

Naturally, this meant I was thrilled to find out about the launch of CeraVe’s latest development: its affordable skin renewing vitamin C serum (£12.22, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’re a fan of CeraVe, you’ll be familiar with the brand’s incredible roster of affordable skincare, from the hydrating cleanser (£12.50, Lookfantastic.com), which beauty editor Lucy Partington loved, to the miracle-working advanced repair ointment (£14, Lookfantastic.com), which our Louise Whitbread swears by.

Now, the brand has added a shiny new vitamin C serum to its hall of fame. And to help you decide if it’s worth your money, I put the serum to the test. I wanted to see if it lived up to the lofty expectations the brand’s previous skincare heroes have left in their wake. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on.

How I tested

The serum was light and sank into my skin easily (The Independent/Lucy Smith)

I’ve been using the skin renewing vitamin C serum twice daily (once in the morning, once at night) alongside my existing skincare products. I applied the serum after my toner and before my moisturiser or night cream, allowing time for it to sink in before proceeding to the next step.

For context, I have oily skin that doesn’t take well to thick, gloopy-type products, so looked to see if the serum would affect my make-up application and wear. But also considered whether it made a noticeable difference to the overall appearance of my skin, and if I felt it layered well with my existing products.

CeraVe skin renewing vitamin C serum

CeraVe skin renewing vitamin C serum review Indybest
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin B5, three types of ceramides
  • Packaging type: Tube with tapered straw-style dispenser
  • Fragranced: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Leaves a nice glow on bare skin
    • Evens out redness
  1.  £12 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: CeraVe vitamin C serum

This serum has honestly blown me away. While I’ll continue to test it over a longer period of time, the initial results are impressive. Blemishes seem to have disappeared (which I hadn’t even set out for the serum to do), my redness has settled down significantly, and I found there to be absolutely no issues with my oily skin and excess shine. Importantly, my skin appeared brighter and even more youthful. Will I repurchase? 100 per cent.

