This cleanser is considered CeraVe’s best product

It’s no secret that a good cleanser is the heart of any skincare routine, whether that’s using a balm, liquid or gel to clear away the grime from the day.

When searching for your perfect cleanser, your skin type plays a huge factor – drier skin is typically more suited to cleansers packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, while gel cleansers generally work better for oily skin.

But sometimes, a product comes along that straddles the boundaries and suits all skin types, becoming a beauty editor favourite and a cult classic. Enter the CeraVe hydrating cleanser. Chosen as the best product overall in our review of CeraVe, this is why you need to add the cleanser to your skincare routine.

CeraVe hydrating cleanser: £12.50, Lookfantastic.com

( CeraVe )

Coming in the no-fuss packaging that CeraVe is famous for, it was described as a “true hero of the CeraVe range” in the review. The “hydrating cleanser quickly reached cult status – and for very good reason. It’s universally loved, and our tester is a huge fan of this suits-all, non-foaming gel cleanser because it works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily,” praised our beauty expert.

“It doesn’t ever strip or dry skin out, instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help make sure that the skin retains its much-needed moisture,” they added. It’s suitable for “use twice a day” and is “best used in the morning and as a second cleanse each evening”. The formula is “fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores”.

“Trust us: once you try it, you’ll never go back, we promise,” said our writer.

