Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From undetectable sunscreen to blemish-busting cleansers, the brand’s elixirs are loved for a reason
It’s been almost six years since CeraVe made its way to the UK, and since then it’s gone from strength to strength. In part, its success comes thanks to TikTok – where products often go viral – but it’s also because the gentle and effective formulas really work.
A brand known and loved by skincare experts and novices alike, not to mention beauty editors and dermatologists, it’s celebrated for its fuss-free, affordable products that are kind to skin and never fail to deliver. CeraVe focuses its efforts on the skin barrier, creating science-led products that work to strengthen and support it and deliver realistic results.
Each product in the range uses the brand’s unique blend of three essential ceramides alongside clever MVE technology which ensures slow-release of ingredients to efficiently deliver them into skin. So, whether your skin is dry, dehydrated, oily or blemish-prone – or even if it’s just in need of a little bit of TLC – there are products to suit everybody no matter your skin type or concern.
The army of CeraVe products is continually growing – and although it’s not quite as vast as the collection that’s available in the US (if you have a trip planned soon, we recommend heading to Target, CVS or Ulta to check out their offering, especially the cleansing balm), it’s still fairly sizable. Most recently, we’ve welcomed advanced repair ointment into the UK fold, and we’re hopeful there’ll be a few more new products to get excited about later in the year.
But for now, we’ve pulled together a list of our notable favourites alongside the products that will fit into just about any skincare routine.
Our tester is a beauty editor who has used CeraVe in her everyday skin routine since its UK launch, so this review is certainly one you can trust. We’ve considered value for money, size and any short or long-term results. Consider this a list of the tried and tested best of the best.
A true hero of the CeraVe range, this hydrating cleanser quickly reached cult status – and for very good reason. It’s universally loved, and our tester is a huge fan of this suits-all, non-foaming gel cleanser because it works to remove makeup and cleanses quickly and easily.
It doesn’t ever strip or dry skin out, instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help make sure that the skin retains its much-needed moisture. Suitable for use twice a day, it’s best used in the morning and as a second cleanse each evening. It’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. Trust us: once you try it, you’ll never go back, we promise.
Having been available in America for a few years now, CeraVe’s advanced repair ointment launched in the UK at the start of 2024, and it’s been a roaring success for the brand so far. A thick emollient-based cream, it’s been designed to target dry, chapped and cracked skin.
As you would expect from a petroleum-based formula, it verges on the thick, greasy side (although our tester has used products that are much greasier than this one), so it’s not a product you would necessarily need to apply long-term on the skin. We like that it’s suitable for use on both the face and body and that the formula works to help protect skin from trans-epidermal water loss, which, in turn, will provide long-lasting hydration.
We found it cleared up dry patches within a few days of targeted use, and our tester enjoys using it on her lips and on her cuticles to keep them nourished and hydrated.
The first (and only) CeraVe retinol available in the UK, this is everything you’d expect from the brand. A great entry-level formula that shouldn’t irritate or dry skin out, if used properly. It’s formulated with a blend of ingredients that help smooth skin’s texture and reduce the appearance of post-acne marks, while also working to minimise the look of pores and generally improving the condition of skin.
We started using this every few days before building up to every other night, and we were impressed. The pump applicator makes it easy to control the amount that’s applied, and the price point is great. Our tester would recommend this as a great place to start if you’re somebody wanting to embark on their retinol journey for the first time.
This cleanser, alongside the blemish control face cleanser (£15, Boots.com), is up there with our tester’s CeraVe favourites. Having previously been a die-hard CeraVe SA cleanser fan, this one quickly became our tester’s go-to thanks to the kind-to-skin formulation that really worked to target and clear up breakouts and blemishes.
Unlike other similar cleansers designed for blemish-prone skin, this one doesn’t dry out skin or strip it of moisture. Instead, the blend of ceramides, niacinamide and salicylic acid (2 per cent) gently exfoliates the skin while removing both dirt. The hectorite clay targets excess oil, minimises shine and leaves the skin feeling comfortable. Paired with the moisturiser, which can be used all over the skin or as a targeted treatment, this duo really does help reduce the size and redness in a couple of days.
Like the other cleansers in the CeraVe range, this one is also suitable for both the face and body. Although it does work to break down make-up, it’s not as oil-based as you would perhaps expect from a product like this, so we find that it’s best to apply it onto damp skin for it to emulsify and therefore work more effectively. However, we found it was great to use as a second cleanse, leaving our skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. It’s especially good for anybody who suffers from irritation.
We also found it a great option to use throughout the winter as a body cleanser – it’s formulated for anybody with normal to very dry skin, including those who have sensitive or atopic-prone skin. Follow it up with the brand’s moisturising cream (£16.15, Amazon.co.uk) to lock in hydration and you’re onto a winning combination that’ll give you super soft skin.
Arguably the most iconic and well-loved product, CeraVe’s moisturising cream is truly the gift that keeps on giving. As well as coming in this massive pot (now complete with a super useful pump), it’s also available in smaller versions, but the product inside remains the same. Incredibly hydrating, it’s suitable for both face and body so it’s a good one for travelling with.
It’s a great choice if you’ve gone too hard on the acids and just need to pair your routine back while incorporating something to bring your skin back from the brink. Our tester likes that it absorbs quickly and feels immediately moisturising, and it’s also worth noting that it works well to hydrate and nourish chronic skin conditions like eczema (but always check with your doctor if you’re not sure about whether to use it).
When is a micellar water not just a micellar water? When it’s created by CeraVe, of course. Our tester has been through countless bottles of this (having first bought it during a trip to New York before it was available in the UK) and really loves it. While it is just a glorified cleansing water, it doesn’t sting eyes and removes makeup well (although we’d recommend using a proper makeup remover to ensure all traces are gone) while being super gentle – no harsh rubbing or aggressive scrubbing is required.
It’s formulated with ceramides alongside niacinamide to balance the skin, plus it’s non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, making it suitable for both acne-prone and sensitive skin. However, the one downside is that this micellar water is a bit more expensive than others available, and the bottle is smaller than most, but in true CeraVe style, you won’t be disappointed if you do give it a try.
Before the blemish control range came along, this SA cleanser was the brand’s only targeted offering for oily, spot-prone skin types, and that’s why there was initially some confusion with it. While it is suitable to use on the face, our tester mostly uses it on her body.
It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back. It’s gentle but effective, and despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation, it’s not, instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed.
It’s unusual to come across a hyaluronic serum that has more of a creamy gel texture than a watery one, but that’s exactly what this is. Not only is this thicker serum easier to apply onto dry or dehydrated skin, but it’s super lightweight and offers up to 24 hours of hydration. Thanks to the pump mechanism, it’s easy to apply and the formula means it’s easier to control and therefore you’re less likely to waste product.
Our tester likes to use it under moisturiser for a more intensive hit of moisture, or occasionally as a makeup base – however, we would say you need to be careful how many products you layer underneath or over it as it can be prone to pilling (which is when skincare almost rolls off in little balls, usually caused by an overload of product). However, this serum is ar the more expensive end of the CeraVe price spectrum, but we would say it’s still a reasonable price for a product like this.
Potentially our all-time favourite CeraVe product (although saying that is like picking a favourite child for our tester), this SPF truly ticks all the boxes: it has broad-spectrum, SPF50 protection and it’s lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under makeup. It’s hydrating without being greasy or sticky, and it absorbs quickly and disappears into the skin after a few minutes, leaving a natural-looking glow in its wake.
Our tester particularly likes that the air-tight packaging means you really can use up every last drop, and for a little over £15, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better formula for a similar price. It’s one of the very best high-protection sunscreens available on the high street that’s more than suitable for everyday use all year round.
There really isn’t far to go wrong with CeraVe products: each product truly delivers on its promises, and there really is something for everyone – whether you want a whole new routine or are just looking for one or two products to compliment your existing skincare line-up, CeraVe will have what you’re looking for. The cleansers tick every box, and we especially love the sunscreen and the huge size of the moisturising cream that’ll last for ages.
While the prices have crept up over the last couple of years, CeraVe still remains one of the most affordable and effective ranges on the high street, and the fact it’s trusted by almost every dermatologist that our tester has spoken to really is a testament to the brand.
Looking for gentler make-up removal? Read our roundup of the best cleansing oils that nourish the skin
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in