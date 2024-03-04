This popular CeraVe cleanser is reduced to less than £10 now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shopping for skincare can be an expensive pursuit, whether you need to top up on moisturiser, SPF, serum, or eye cream.

Should you like investing in premium skincare products or favour purse-friendly picks, our experts are on hand to help offer a steer. Popular budget skincare brand CeraVe slots into the latter category. It’s a beauty name known for serving up soothing, lightweight, blemish-busting, and often refreshingly simplified skin solutions, with prices coming in at less than £15.

Naturally, we were pleased to spot that CeraVe’s foaming cleanser is reduced at Amazon, with its affordable price tag even cheaper at 33 per cent off. An IndyBest-approved buy, we named it the best cleanser in our review of the best teenage skincare products.

The 236ml bottle is a decent size and it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, so this less than £10 price is extremely appealing. Here’s everything we know about this deal.

CeraVe foaming cleanser: Was £12.50, now £8.33, Amazon.co.uk

(CeraVe)

The foaming cleanser contains skin-balancing niacinamide and hydration-promoting ceramides, so it works to wash the skin and remove make-up without being harsh or stripping moisture. Plus, because it’s non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, the cleanser is suitable for sensitive skin and won’t block pores if you’re prone to acne or blemishes. We’re impressed by the sizeable 236ml bottle too, which should last a while.

In our review of the best teen skincare products, our teenage tester “found that the combination thoroughly cleaned their skin without causing tightness or drying it out, which can be a tricky balance to strike”. Now’s the time to bag this IndyBest-approved skincare buy for less.

