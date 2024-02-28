Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable year-round, wherever you live. A broad-spectrum SPF provides protection from UVA and UVB rays, which can cause ageing effects such as fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, as well as harmful damage that can lead to skin cancer.

With many SPF options coming with a premium price tag, it can be tricky to find an affordable option which ticks all of the boxes. And as it’s something to wear every single day, considering cost does come into play.

So, we were pleased to discover that Garnier’s Ambre Solaire anti-dark spots and anti-pollution SPF50+ is currently down to less than a tenner at Amazon. This IndyBest-approved purchase was named best budget buy in our review of the best sunscreens for the face, so we know it’s a trusted pick, too.

Here’s everything we know about this lightweight lotion which protects skin from pollution, helps target dark spots and contains skin-loving ingredients.

Garnier Ambre Solaire anti-dark spots and anti-pollution protection fluid SPF50+: Was £13, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 40ml bottle of sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection, and it’s an ideal size for top-ups on the go. The lightweight lotion is ideal for quick and easy absorption, while it is fragrance-free for those with sensitive skin. It’s worth knowing that the formula is non-comedogenic so it won’t block your pores, either. In terms of its key ingredients, hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and vitamin E provide a moisture boost.

We named this exact product the best budget buy in our best sunscreen for the face review, where our reviewer said that the “lightweight lotion instantly absorbs into the skin, while hyaluronic acid and vitamin E give that hit of hydration”.

