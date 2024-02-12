When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 and what deals can we expect?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With evenings gradually getting lighter, and Easter celebrations inching a little closer, spring is on the horizon. This also means Amazon has another of its famous savings extravaganzas waiting in the wings to help us save some cash: the Amazon Spring Sale.

While an exact date for this year’s spring sale is yet to be announced, we are counting on spotting discounts across all sections, from beauty and clothing to home appliances, tech and TVs.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, fancy a discounted coffee machine or could do with stocking up on dishwasher tablets, Amazon’s Spring Sale is an ideal opportunity to pick up products for less. As well as offers on Amazon’s own brands, the ecommerce giant could slash the prices of items from big-name brands such as Apple, Ring, Nespresso, Ninja and much more.

Keep reading for everything we know about this bargain bonanza, from when the event may land to which Amazon Spring Sale savings we’re hoping for, as well as the best deals available to shop at the online retailer right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

The Amazon Spring Sale is an annual shopping event that first launched in 2023, so 2024 is only the second year is has taken place. As with other Amazon sales, such as Prime Day, this bargain bonanza sees savings across all sorts of shopping categories and brands.

When was last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

Last year’s Amazon Spring Sale ran from 6pm on Monday 27 March right through to 11:59pm on Wednesday 29 March.

The three-day event included savings such as an Amazon Kindle paperwhite (£134.99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by £35, Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen (£207.92, Amazon.co.uk) sliced in price by £20, 31 per cent off a Nespresso creatista plus automatic pod coffee machine (£399, Amazon.co.uk), and many more.

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last?

In 2023, Amazon’s Spring Sale lasted for three days, so, we’re expecting it to run for a similar length of time this year, too.

What are the best deals at Amazon right now?

If you can’t wait until the Amazon Spring Sale 2024, we’ve rounded up a list of top savings to shop right now.

Amazon Echo Dot, 5th gen (2022 release): Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a whopping 45 per cent with this deal on a fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Key features include a built-in Amazon Alexa for setting alarms, making lists, and asking questions, while you can also sync it up with the likes of Apple Music and Spotify to listen to your favourite songs, podcasts and audiobooks. You’ll also find an indoor temperature sensor that works with smart home heating devices. In our review of the speaker, our tech writer Alex Lee gave it five stars and said: “Don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexafies every room in your home, on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.”

Buy now

Oral-B pro series 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with £55 off an Oral-B electric toothbrush, thanks to this sparkling Amazon saving. The pro series 3 has three cleaning modes and a timer, including help with achieving the correct amount of gum pressure for optimum oral health. Plus, it also comes in a selection of colours, including pink, black and white, and you’ll get a free tube of whitening toohpaste with this discounted buy, too.

Buy now

Lumie bodyclock spark 100: Was £99, now £74.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re keen to alert you to this 25 per cent saving from popular SAD lamp and sunrise alarm clock brand Lumie. Key features include a gradual 30-minute wake-up or wind-down, which copies the calming light effect of a sunrise or sunset. Whether you prefer the dimming or brightening options at each end of the day, it’s designed to wake you up or soothe you to sleep using LED lights. An IndyBest tried and tested brand, two Lumie products featured in our best sunrise alarm clocks round-up, including the similar Lumie bodyclock luxe. After testing, our reviewer said: “We definitely felt less groggy every morning – even our children commented we seemed more awake than usual.”

Buy now

