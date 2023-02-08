Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An air fryer is a staple kitchen appliance buy if you’re looking to rustle up a healthy meal. They use little to no oil for low-fat food prep, and are designed to cover multiple cooking functions, including roasting, baking, grilling and steaming.

Plus, the energy-efficient devices can cook a meal in less time, meaning they should save you cash on bills too. An increasingly sought-after purchase that we were seeing everywhere last year, our expert shopping team predicts this popularity will continue soaring for 2023.

Whether you’re a whizz in the kitchen or could do with a helping hand, most air fryers have simple settings and can be used for a multitude of cooking purposes. You can shop by size too, depending on how many plates you need to fill at dinnertime. They do take up a bit of surface space, so if you’ve got a smaller kitchen, you may want to look for a compact version.

Ninja is one of the most well known air fryer brands, with it being responsible for several tabletop cooker models. So, we were very excited to hear about Ninja’s latest release – the speedi rapid cooker and air fryer, which has launched today. Complete with a whopping 10-in-1 cooking functions, it’s billed as being able to conjure up chef-style meals in less than 15 minutes. That’s some sizzling hype indeed.

While we’ve not tested this new model yet, our team has gathered some key information, hot off the press. Read on for everything we know about Ninja’s speed rapid cooker and air fryer launch.

Ninja speedi rapid cooker and air fryer: £249.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

This new Ninja model has a rapid cooker and air fryer mode, and an impressive 10 functions. These include: steam, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, slow cook, sear, sauté and sous vide. Complete with a 5.7l capacity, the air fryer can cater for up to four people at a time, meaning this should be a good buy for hosting friends and cooking family-friendly dinners alike.

Inside the box, you’ll find the air fryer, a condensation collector, removable 5.7l cooking pot and a cook and crisp tray. Suggested cooking options outlined by the brand include steaming fish and vegetables, grilling chicken, baking cakes, serving up a curry via the sear and sauté functions, making crisps with the dehydrate mode, and slow cooking roasts and casseroles. The cooking pot and the cook and crisp tray are dishwasher-safe for ease of use. Meanwhile the steam setting can also be put to work for cleaning the lid’s inside and other parts of the air fryer.

A tried-and-tested IndyBest brand, we named Ninja’s foodi dual zone air fryer best overall in our best air fryers guide. Our tester said: “It’s super simple to use, with a digital control panel, countdown timer and variable temperature controls you can tweak to make every meal perfect.”

Ninja is also serving up extra cooking inspo alongside this launch, with the debut of the speedi meal builder recipe page. Meanwhile, there’s a recipe guide included with the air fryer itself too.

Priced at £250, this air fryer is most definitely an investment kitchen appliance purchase, so we’re keen to try it for ourselves and deliver our full verdict. However, if – like us – you’re partial to a one-pot meal and love the sound of these settings, this 10-in-1 air fryer may also be seriously piquing your interest right now.

