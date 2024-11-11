Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday may be a few weeks away but I’m seeing some brands jumping the gun and launching their deals early. Case in point: Ninja has already kicked off its Black Friday sale, with everything from blenders to ice cream makers and frying pans on offer. All this means you can kit out your kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances for a fraction of the price.

Ninja has become the gold standard when it comes to kitchen gadgets, offering high-performing and professional-quality products to meet all your cooking needs.

Read More: Black Friday 2024 live updates

The brand makes more than just a cracking blender, Ninja covers everything from air fryers to chef-grade knife sets and even pizza ovens. Whatever you need to express your inner Gordon Ramsey, Ninja has got you covered.

Here, I’ve compiled the best early Ninja Black Friday deals, and I will be updating this guide as new offers drop ahead of and during the official Black Friday sale dates (29 November to 2 December). So, keep scrolling for some super savings you can snap up right now.

Best Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja foodie zerostick vivid three-piece pan set: Was £114.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stellar set came out on top in our review of the best saucepans, receiving a glowing five-star rating from our tester, Jessie. This set includes three zero-stick saucepans with matching oven-proof glass lids, and Ninja is not messing around when it say zero-stick. Jessie found the pans stay “flake- and peel-free”, while requiring little to no oil during cooking. Jessie wrote: “These sets will see you through Ninja’s 10-year guarantee and, most likely, beyond.” Now, the set’s price has 33 per cent off at Amazon.

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £47.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best non-stick frying pans, this Ninja number has been reduced by 20 per cent, in the brand’s early Black Friday sale. To create the zerostick coating, Ninja “fuses plasma ceramic particles to the surface of the pan, creating a textured cooking surface that is scratch-resistant, lead- and cadmium-free and dishwasher-safe”, our reviewer explained. They added: “We haven’t really got a clue how it works, but we’re seriously impressed.”

Ninja foodi possiblecooker 8-in-1 slow cooker: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Rachael Phillips )

It is officially the season for comfort food, and, from hearty stews and casseroles to warming soups and curries, nothing does comfort food better than a slow cooker. If you’re hungry for a bargain, you’ll be pleased to know our favourite tried-and-tested slow cooker now has 20 per cent off. Rachael said in the review: “Whether you’re a keen cook or you lack space and want an appliance that does as much as possible in one machine, the Ninja foodi possiblecooker 8-in-1 slow cooker is an absolute must-have item for your kitchen.”

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker: Was £199.99, now £149, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

The coveted Ninja creami is now £50 cheaper. When Amira reviewed the creami, she was blown away by how simple the machine was to use. “Not only was the process of adding the ingredients to the tub easy (it doesn’t get simpler than pouring everything in together), the spin speed and duration of the process are all taken care of, thanks to the preset programs,” she said. Those preset programs include everything from ice cream and gelato to smoothie bowls and milkshakes, leaving you spoilt for choice.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £180, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Right now you can save big on this tried, tested and approved Ninja air fryer. Lauren named this machine the best air fryer for newbies, perfect for those kicking off their culinary journey. She said: “While we were testing out the air frying function, we also tried out the other settings and can confirm the multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too.” Just in time for the cosy season.

Ninja three-in-one process with auto i-Q: Was £199.99, now £149, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Rachael found this to be the best multi-tasking food processor in our review. She was blown away by the machine’s capabilities, whizzing up dips, smoothies, soups, doughs and more in just a flash. “It’s definitely something to consider purchasing if you like the highest quality technology for your appliance,” noted her review.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF400UK: Was £229.99, now £159, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When our reviewer put this air fryer to the test, it left them thoroughly impressed, scoring a full five stars out of five. “It has six settings, so it can roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device, and you can set each drawer to do a different thing – very handy when cooking a whole meal,” our tester said. “You can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time. It’s easy to use with simple press buttons on the top and you can tailor the temperature and time for each drawer, too,” they added. Now, you can save £70 on the price, thanks to the early Ninja Black Friday sale.

When will Ninja Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday will be gracing us with its presence on 29 November this year but Ninja has already launched its Black Friday deals.

While the original Black Friday was confined to a strict 24 hours, most retailers now opt for at least a full weekend of savvy shopping with the sale running until the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Some brands even launch their sales weeks in advance of the official dates, and Ninja is among their number this year.

For more Black Friday intel, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect