Want to find out about the best Aldi deals this Black Friday? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Aldi’s Specialbuys hit the middle aisles of its stores twice a week (landing every Thursday and Sunday) and have garnered quite the reputation for being a treasure trove of affordable and varied items that you didn’t always know you needed.

The deal with Specialbuys is that once they’re gone, they’re gone, so you’re going to need to be quick if you’ve got your eye on something.

With many keen to score great deals this Black Friday, from an impressive air fryer saving to a Dyson supersonic-style hair dryer, you’ll want to be quick. To help, we’ve shared some of the Black Friday Aldi Specialbuys that are in store now, as well as some speculation on other deals we expect to see popping up soon.

Best Aldi Black Friday Specialbuys for 2025:

Ambiano vertical air fryer: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk Reka walking pad: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Was £89.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk Visage beauty box with LED mirror: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

£12.99, Aldi.co.uk Bauhn kids’ tablet: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Crofton cast iron Dutch oven: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With its striking resemblance to Le Creuset’s classic dish, food writer Emma Henderson put Aldi’s cast-iron Dutch oven to the test against Le Creusets, and she was impressed by the budget-friendly supermarket’s design. “You absolutely will not be disappointed with the performance of this Aldi dish,” she wrote. It’s “affordable and good quality for the price”, and she found it “easy to clean”. For soup season, this is the perfect Black Friday purchase.

Ambiano vertical air fryer: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Ambiano vertical air fryer ( Aldi.co.uk )

Home chefs seeking to modernise their kitchen setups may find the new vertical air fryer a worthwhile addition. Designed with a compact, stacked layout, the appliance features two independent cooking baskets, enabling users to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously.

You can select an exact temperature of up to 200C or opt for one of several preset menus and functions via a digital touchscreen. When it comes to cleaning, both drawers can be removed and placed directly in the dishwasher, for a quick and convenient clean-up. Now reduced by a further £10.

Reka walking pad: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Reka walking pad will be available on 6 November ( Aldi )

The fitness trend is fast-changing, and walking pads have taken TikTok by storm. Aldi’s new reka model looks as though it’s ideal for those who want to get their steps in when they are working from home or when the unpredictable weather takes a turn for the worse. The compact design offers easy storage and is small enough to fit under sofas. There is an LED screen for you to track time, distance, speed and calories. It also comes with a battery-powered remote control and a wrist strap for added safety. Now reduced by a further £10.

Visage foldable styler: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Visage foldable styler ( Aldi.co.uk )

Be ready to turn heads this festive season, thanks to this air styler, which is said to have been designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. With a single twist, this device transforms from a hair dryer to an air styler, complete with five accessories (air wrap long barrels, styling concentrator, soft smoothing brush, oval brush). The styler offers three heat settings and three speed settings. Now reduced by a further £10.

Visage beauty box with LED mirror: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Visage beauty box with LED mirror ( Aldi.co.uk )

Keep beauty tools and cosmetics organised with this beauty box, which comes with an LED mirror. At just £12.99, the box features a large capacity (it measures 40cm x 20.5cm x 19.4cm) and an adjustable interior compartment. The lid, which doubles as an LED mirror, can be removed to stand independently, too. You can pick up the beauty box in either champagne, beige or grey colourways.

Bauhn kids’ tablet: Was £49.99, now £39.99 Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery Bauhn kids tablet ( Aldi.co.uk )

When it comes to toys, Aldi’s kids’ tablet is just £50, and it should be ideal for keeping your child entertained during long journeys. Available in pink and blue, the tablet is equipped with a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera. At the back of the tablet, you will find a stand, which can be adjusted to suit the height of children, helping to protect their eyesight and enhancing reading comfort. It has a read-only memory of 32GB and a charging input of 5V 2A. Now reduced by a further £10.

open image in gallery Zinc 3-in-1 scooter ( Aldi.co.uk )

For little ones on the go, this three-in-one design has been created to be a first scooter that teaches kids to safely to ride while having fun. It is equipped with two large front wheels and a rear wheel for extra stability. The scooter comes with a robust footbrake, designed to bring your child safely to a stop. It also has a flashing deck and battery-free light-up wheels. What more could you want?

Crofton ceramic roaster: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Need some new kitchenware ready for rustling up Christmas lunch? Whether you're cooking roast potatoes or a festive dessert, these ceramic dishes can be used in the oven or microwave, and they're dishwasher-safe. There's a choice of three colours, too: orange, green and grey.

Crane basketball game: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you want to buy hours of fun (aka distraction) for the kids this Christmas, look out for this soft basketball game in Aldi’s Specialbuys this Black Friday. It comes sound effects and electric counter, plus batteries included and a three year warranty are included, so you can take it back if it winds up faulty within that timeframe.

Bauhn premium headphones: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you need new headphones, but don’t want to break the bank on an expensive pair, Aldi has the perfect alternative. The retailer’s premium headphones are less than £20 and come with a 50cm charging cable, 1-metre AUX cable and there’s a three year warranty card.

Crane Pilates Reformer: Was £149.99, now £144.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s Pilates reformer goes flying off the shelves every time it’s released. It has adjustable resistance and height levels, so you can tailor it your body and your fitness level. You can easily move it around your home thanks to its wheels and it's can be folded away too, so it won’t take up too much space. New to Pilates? It also comes with a introductory exercise chart.

Bauhn gaming chair: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you want to stay comfortable while gaming, this Aldi gaming chair is a great pick. It has a 360-degree swivel, adjustable armrests and cushions, plus a reclining backrest so you can find the perfect position. It comes in two colours: black or red.

Ferrex 6-gallon vacuum cleaner: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This vacuum from Aldi makes cleaning a breeze. It has a strong blowing function, handy water drainage on the tank, and built-in storage for accessories and the cable. You’ll also get a 1.8m suction hose, two extension tubes, multiple nozzles for different surfaces, and washable filters for both wet and dry cleaning. With a 1200W motor, strong 16KPA suction, and a 25l tank, it’s a mammoth of a vacuum, and capable of handling the big tasks.

Hotel Collection XXL inclusion candle: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s alternative to The White Company’s luxury six-wick botanical candle in ‘Winter Spice’ can be yours for a fraction of the cost of the extra-large White Company equivalent. It looks almost identical, and it’s only £24.99.

When does Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 event start?

Aldi’s Black Friday event kicked off on Thursday 6 November 2025. As always with Aldi’s Specialbuys, the deals on products will be available in-store only and until stocks last.

What are the best deals in Aldi’s Black Friday 2025 sale?

The deals in Aldi’s Black Friday sale are across everything from beauty and tech to appliances and toys, so you can expect to tick off your Christmas shopping list and pick up trending buys for less.

