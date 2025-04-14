Jump to content
Best scented candles to create the perfect ambiance

Introduce fresh, cosy or calming scents to your home

Mollie Davies
Monday 14 April 2025 11:35 BST
I went on the hunt for long-lasting scents that fill a room
I went on the hunt for long-lasting scents that fill a room (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

The best scented candles can help you set the mood in your home. Whether you want to create a cosy atmosphere in the evening or are looking for a fragrance that will help melt away stress or enliven your senses, a simple scented candle can do wonders.

Slumping on the sofa with a great new series on the telly, a bar of chocolate in hand and a candle burning away in the background is my idea of heaven.

When it comes to choosing the best scented candles for your home, however, there are a few things to consider, such as how clean the burn is, the wax blend, the scent throw, and how many hours burn time you get. All these things contribute to the candle’s quality and value for money.

If you’re looking to add some new candles to your collection, you’re in luck, as I’ve been busy sampling myriad options – from clean, fresh scents to viral best-sellers.

Keep reading for my pick of the best scented candles money can buy.

How I tested

A selection of the scented candles I tested
A selection of the scented candles I tested (Mollie Davies)

During the weeks I tested scented candles, I made notes on each candle's scent, appearance and size. I further detailed whether the candle had a clean burn and if any tunnelling occurred. To find out which ones offered the best value for money, keep reading for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Mollie Davis is a regular contributor to the section, having started her journalism career in 2018. A self-confessed candle connoisseur, she’s always got a candle or two burning at home, so, she knows what sets the best apart from the run of the mill.

The best scented candles for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Neom it’s all rosy three-wick candle: £55, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Marks and Spencer library of scent lime, bergamot and mandarin scented candle: £10, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best pillar candle – The White Company Seychelles pillar candle: £22, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best spa scent – Ishga Hebridean dreams candle: £39, Ishga.co.uk
  • Best for relaxation – This Works deep sleep heavenly candle: £20.80, Thisworks.com

1
Neom it’s all rosy three-wick candle

Neom for best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 420g
  • Fragrance: Rose, orange and geranium
  • Burn time: 50 hours
  • Why we love it
    • 100 per cent naturally derived wax and fragrance
    • Feels calming and serene
    • Powerful, lasting fragrance

I’ve always got a Neom candle ready to burn at home, and although it’s usually the real luxury range, I must admit I’ve grown so fond of this limited-edition scent – it may just be my new favourite. A perfect option for those looking to de-stress at home, ‘it’s all rosy’ is not merely just a fantastic fragrance, it is hard working, too, calming the mind with its blend of rose, orange and geranium essential oils.

Neom testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
With its blend of rose, orange and geranium essential oils, this candle calms the mind (Mollie Davis)

Burning this triple-wick candle is a dream, with a clean, even burn that lets off a powerful scent throw. It brought a feeling of spring indoors, reminiscent of a handful of fresh rose petals.

  1.  £55 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Marks and Spencer library of scent lime, bergamot and mandarin scented candle

M&S for best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 200g
  • Fragrance: Zesty lime, bergamot and juicy mandarin
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Intense lasting fragrance
    • Elegant appearance
    • Great value

With an uplifting scent of zesty lime, sunny bergamot and juicy mandarin, this candle captures the essence of early summer. It was a little sweeter than I expected, but I enjoyed the clean appearance of the candle, which ensured a lovely ambience in the living room. I burnt this candle during the day and found the scent to be really uplifting. For just £10, it offers great value, and has a clean, even burn.

M&S testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
I enjoyed the clean appearance of this candle (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £10 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Le Labo ambroxyde 17 limited edition scented candle

Le Labo best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Limited edition candle
  • Size: 245g
  • Fragrance: Jasmine, moss, ambrette and ambroxan
  • Burn time: 60 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Intoxicating scent that fills the room
    • Smoke-free burn
    • Evokes personal memories

This beautiful, hand-poured candle looks great on any table (thanks to its unique frosted glass and classic Le Labo design) and it packs a total punch. The scent is a close cousin of Le Labo’s famous Another 13 fragrance, as it shares the same ambroxide note, which makes it intoxicating and sexy, along side notes of dewy moss, sweet jasmine and ambrette.

Le Labo testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Part of a limited-edition run in collaboration with AnOther magazine, ambroxyde 17 won’t hang around for long (Mollie Davis)

Despite being one of the more expensive candles I tested, it was clear from the first burn that it is worth the splurge. When lit, the scent filled the room quickly, as though somebody had just spritzed a bottle of perfume throughout. The burn is clean, and the flame stays steady, with an even burn and no tunnelling in sight. Part of a limited-edition run in collaboration with AnOther magazine, ambroxyde 17 won’t hang around for long.

  1.  £75 from Lelabofragrances.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Diptyque vanille scented candle

Diptyque best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Luxury candle
  • Size: 190g
  • Fragrance: Smoky leather and sweet vanilla
  • Burn time: 60 hours
  • Why we love it
    • A long-lasting scent
    • Not too sweet
    • Luxurious
    • Scent evolves over time

Diptyque is the epitome of luxury when it comes to scented candles – I’m always a little smug when one of these iconic vessels is burning on my table. I’m not usually a big fan of vanilla scents, finding them a little bit cloying and sickly, but this vanilla candle has quickly become one of my favourites, with a buttery, creamy scent that evolves over time, releasing an irresistible fragrance into any room.

Diptyque testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
This vanilla candle has quickly become one of my favourites (Mollie Davis)

The candle feels a bit romantic, too, with its smoky, leathery notes cutting beautifully through any heavy sweetness.

  1.  £58 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
The White Company Seychelles pillar candle

White Company best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Pillar option
  • Size: 573g
  • Fragrance: Bergamot, orange, coconut, amber, jasmine and buttery vanilla
  • Burn time: 120 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful fragrance
    • Looks chic on table
  • Take note
    • Be prepared with a candle dome or dish

This brand’s Seychelles fragrance collection has to be one of the most recognisable when it comes to candles, diffusers and oils, and it’s one of my favourites. When a Seychelles candle is burning in the living room, it’s easy to imagine walking near the ocean, with a warm, calming breeze washing over you. At the beginning of the burn, bergamot, amber and vanilla are easy to detect, but you'll also smell little hints of juicy orange and coconut, mixed with rich jasmine.

Pillar candles don’t get enough credit, in my opinion – skipping the need for jars and lids, you get much more for your money, and this pillar burns beautifully. I never had to worry about wax dripping down the side, either, thanks to the candle’s even burn.

  1.  £22 from Thewhitecompany.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Yankee Candle azure sky

Yankee Candle best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For a subtle scent
  • Size: 368g
  • Fragrance: Coastal tuberose, orange, mango, coconut, sea salt, pineapple, vanilla, rose, amber, and tropical musk
  • Burn time: 35-50 hours
  • Why we love it
    • It feels fresh and sunny
    • Burns evenly without tunnelling
  • Take note
    • Scent throw isn’t that strong

Many of us will remember Yankee Candle's iconic scents from back in the day but, recently, the brand has undergone a reimagining that features hand-illustrated labels and a premium soy wax blend. The difference in this candle is evident, with a smoke-free burn, thanks to the soy, and an even appearance, without any tunnelling.

Yankee Candle testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Fragrance notes include coastal tuberose, pineapple, coconut and sea salt (Mollie Davis)

Fragrance notes include coastal tuberose, pineapple, coconut and sea salt, which work well together, giving off a refreshing summer scent, although, it could be a little stronger.

  1.  £24 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Jo Loves rose a layered candle

Jo Loves best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Layered option
  • Size: 250g
  • Fragrance: Rose petals, lemon leaves, sweet dates
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Layered fragrance that changes with burn time
    • Beautiful design
  • Take note
    • Pricey

A new addition to Jo Loves's candle range, this layered candle is a unique blend of Jo's favourite rose scents, designed to offer a multi-layered fragrance experience. As the candle burns, it transitions from a bright and airy white rose with lemon leaves to a classic rose scent to the rice rose and dates fragrance. I really could tell the difference between each layer, as the room filled with soft rose petals mixed with complementing notes.

Jo Loves testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
You don’t need to burn this candle for long before a room is flooded with scent (Mollie Davis)

Although it comes with a hefty price tag, this candle lets out a captivating, lasting scent, that doesn’t need a long burn time to flood the space with fragrance. It looks absolutely beautiful, too, with its pretty, pink petal design.

  1.  £90 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Ishga Hebridean dreams candle

Ishga best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Spa scent
  • Size: 30cl (about 220g)
  • Fragrance: Seaweed, lavender, geranium and lemongrass
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Hand crafted in the UK
    • Beautiful spa-like scent
    • Cruelty-free
  • Take note
    • Simple design
    • Tunnels when burning

With this natural soya wax candle, Isgha has truly trapped the scent of a spa. Although the hand-poured candle does tunnel when burning, this reveals hand-harvested Hebridean seaweed, so I don’t mind too much.

Ishga testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
The brand’s signature scent blend is pure bliss (Mollie Davis)

Whenever I light this candle, my mind and body are whooshed back to relaxing moments at the spa, with the brand's signature blend of lavender, rose geranium, juniper and lemongrass oils. Pure bliss.

  1.  £39 from Uk.ishga.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Jo Malone red roses home candle

Jo Malone best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Floral fragrance
  • Size: 200g
  • Fragrance: Fresh cut roses, violet leaves and lemon
  • Burn time: 45 hours
  • Why we love it
    • A true rose scent
    • Lasting fragrance
  • Take note
    • A small amount of smoke after a few hours

If you’re looking for a true, authentic floral scented candle, look no further. This red roses option feels romantic and mysterious, evoking memories of walks in a flower garden. The rich rose scent is complemented by light and refreshing lemon, and a subtle gold honeycomb note. Whenever I want the house to smell as though a freshly cut bouquet has been placed in each room, I head straight for this candle.

Jo Malone testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
It’s instantly recognisable as being a Jo Malone fragrance (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £56 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
Molton Brown mesmerising oudh accord and gold scented candle

Molton Brown best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For a long-lasting scent
  • Size: 190g
  • Fragrance: Cinnamon, citrus and oudh
  • Burn time: 30-40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful and lasting scent
    • Feels rich and luxurious
  • Take note
    • The wick gets a bit messy

For those wanting a rich, opulent fragrance to fill the room long after the candle has been blown out, Molton Brown's mesmerising oudh accord and gold signature candle is an excellent choice. Although I am not usually a fan of cinnamon, Molton Brown has paired the spice with a heady oudh, for a very luxurious and memorable scent that feels warm and golden.

Molton Brown testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
There was an even burn, without any tunnelling, and very little smoke (Mollie Davis)

There was an even burn, without any tunnelling, and very little smoke. However, I did note that, when burning, the wick got a little messy and crumbled over slightly. On the next burn, I made sure to trim down the wick a bit shorter than usual, which prevented the issue from happening again.

  1.  £42 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

11
WoodWick terra haze large hourglass candle

Woodwick best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Crackling wick
  • Size: 610g
  • Fragrance: Aldehydes, cedarwood, and mossy earth
  • Burn time: 130 hours
  • Why we love it
    • The crackling gives a very cosy feel
    • Beautiful fresh scent
  • Take note
    • Can be smoky

I am a real sucker for a WoodWick candle, mainly because of their iconic wicks that crackle as they burn, creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere. Terra haze is a new scent in the range, and is reminiscent of petrichor – the scent of rain on soil, which evokes the sense of nature being stripped down to its molecules. The fragrance includes notes of aldehydes, cedarwood and mossy earth, of which the cedarwood seems most prominent.

Woodwick testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Terra haze is a new scent in the range, and is reminiscent of petrichor (Mollie Davis)

WoodWick’s candles burn for a long amount of time – the large jars keep going for 130 hours, to be exact – and although there is a bit of smoke when burning, I’ve found this is usually the case with wooden crackling wicks.

  1.  £32 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

12
Cornish Sea Salt Co smoky sea salt candle

Cornish sea salt co best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Smoky scent
  • Size: 40 hours
  • Fragrance: Smoked sea salt, oak, cherry and apple wood
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Cosy and indulgent
    • Lasting fragrance

In a collaboration between Cornish Sea Salt and Keynvor, the brands have produced two hand-crafted sea salt candles. This smoky option is the richer of the two, with oak, cherry and apple wood notes balanced with green leaf and a woody base. Those who enjoy smoky and warm scents will love this candle, and appreciate its equally warm and golden jar. If you’re used to lighter fragrances, you may find the lingering scent to be a tad heavy.

Cornish sea salt co testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Those who enjoy smoky and warm scents will love this candle (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £28 from Cornishseasalt.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

13
Anthropologie the gather candle sea salt and driftwood

Anthropologie best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For gifting
  • Size: 590g
  • Fragrance: Salted citrus, white amber, musk, eucalyptus and wood
  • Burn time: 48 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Plant-based wax blend
    • Beautiful design
  • Take note
    • Fragrance isn’t that strong
    • Flame goes a bit high at points

This candle sits inside a beautifully hand-painted glass jar, making it a great choice for gifting. The stylish jar adds a decorative touch to a room, while the candle itself features the brand's signature fragrance of citrus and precious woods, paired with shimmering minerals, white amber, eucalyptus and musk. It’s available in a few different sizes, but I opted for this medium-sized, double-wick option, with a 54-hour burn time. As the candle burns, the fragrance is subtle, never overpowering, with fresh notes as a centrepiece.

Anthropologie testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
I opted for the medium-sized, double-wick option (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £36 from Anthropologie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

14
This Works deep sleep heavenly candle

Thisworks best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For relaxation
  • Size: 220g
  • Fragrance: Lavender, camomile and vetiver
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious scent
    • Deeply relaxing
  • Take note
    • Not a strong scent

I have used many of This Works's products over the years, especially those that help me get to sleep or wind down in the evening. I lit this candle a few hours before bedtime, with the aim of helping me relax, and it did a great job. It’s made using 100 per cent natural fragrance and comes with recyclable glass packaging. The candle's white jar allows for a beautiful glow, which works alongside the fragrance to calm the mind. As much as I enjoyed the scent, I would have liked it to be a tad stronger, but I could still smell the luxurious lavender and vetiver.

ThisWorks testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
The candle's white jar allows for a beautiful glow (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £26 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

15
Anya Hindmarch set of three ‘mini eyes’ candles

Anya Hindmarch best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Set
  • Size: 220g
  • Fragrance: Pencil shavings (cedar, patchouli, mandarin and pink pepper); happy days (blackcurrant leaves, green mandarin, juniper, peony and geranium and rose); chewing gum (mint, Madagascan pink pepper and thyme)
  • Burn time: 15 hours per candle
  • Why we love it
    • Fun designs
    • Unique fragrances
  • Take note
    • Pricey

From Anya Hindmarch’s iconic ‘eyes’ collection, this set of three candles will brighten up anybody's day. Each candle has a burn time of about 15 hours and, while they can be burned together, to really enjoy the fragrances, I used one at a time.

Anya Hindmarch testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Each candle has a burn time of about 15 hours (Mollie Davis)

‘Happy days’ was my favourite of the three, with a rich, summery scent of blackcurrant leaves and rose. The scent lingered in the air throughout the day, long after the flames were blown out. This set is certainly a splurge but it works out at £50 per candle, which is comparable with other luxury offerings. Plus, when the candles are used up, I will be rinsing out the fun containers and using them as pots to store bits and bobs, adding to the value for money.

  1.  £150 from Anyahindmarch.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

16
Space NK Sahara dusk scented candle

SpaceNK best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Holiday scent
  • Size: 210g
  • Fragrance: Cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, pine, vetiver and sandalwood
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful summery fragrance
    • Great scent throw that can be enjoyed throughout the home
  • Take note
    • Slightly uneven burn

On returning from a sunny holiday, we all want to hold on to that feeling of warmth and sunshine once back at home. With this candle, notes of cardamom, black pepper, and cinnamon leaf work well with fresh and earthy sandalwood, vetiver and pine, to provide a sunny fragrance that can be enjoyed at any time of the year. It’s a captivating scent, and the candle produces a smoke-free burn, and an even flame.

SpaceNK testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
The golden-toned jar helps produce a wonderful glow when the candle is lit (Mollie Davis)

My one gripe is that there was a slightly uneven burn, as the wax was not sitting evenly when it arrived, but I really enjoyed the golden-toned glass jar, which made the room glow.

  1.  £35 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

17
Byredo tree house candle

Byredo best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For cosiness
  • Size: 240g
  • Fragrance: Bamboo, pimento, hay, labdanum, myrrh, cedarwood, guaiac woods, leather and sandalwood
  • Burn time: 60 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Well balanced
    • Comforting scent
    • Even burn
    • Luxurious
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Wick can get quite flickery

A European brand known for its luxurious fragrances, Byredo has set out to evoke memories and emotions with its unique products – and this ‘tree house’ candle is a case in point. Cosy and comforting, the scent of spices, myrrh and leather add depth, with the fragrance filling the room about half an hour into the first burn – you’ll quickly notice the light woodiness, too.

Byredo testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
I loved the cosy, heady fragrance of this candle (Mollie Davis)

The wick had a little moment of craziness after about an hour and a half, but this soon settled, and an even burn was achieved. For a cosy, heady fragrance that will remind you of being outdoors on late summer evenings, this is a no-brainer.

  1.  £70 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

18
Bibbi ‘magic melancholy’ scented candle

Bibi best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For a dreamy scent
  • Size: 570g
  • Fragrance: Musk, wood, patchouli and plum
  • Burn time: 33 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent value
    • Beautiful ceramic vessel
    • Lovely scent
  • Take note
    • Scent when burning could be stronger
    • Touch of smoke

A totally magical offering from Paris fragrance house Bibbi, this candle’s scent features golden tangerine, sweet cassis, white leather and rose petals, which are blended to create a dreamy aroma.

Bibi testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Although it’s pricey, this is truly a luxurious candle (Mollie Davis)

Burning this vegetable wax candle was heavenly – the scent throw was strong, permeating throughout the house, providing a relaxing atmosphere. Although it’s pricey, this is truly a luxurious candle. There was a clean burn, and, once empty, I’ll be keeping the beautiful glass container – each one is hand-blown in a traditional hut, deep within a Swedish forest.

  1.  £95 from Libertylondon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

19
Cowshed indulge room candle

Cowshed testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For natural ingredients
  • Size: 220g
  • Fragrance: Ylang ylang, rose and palmarosa
  • Burn time: 45 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Feminine and delicate
    • 100% natural plant-based wax
    • Smoke-free burn
  • Take note
    • Fragrance lightens over time

For those moments of pure bliss, Cowshed's enchanting indulge candle is a must-have. Ylang ylang is blended with the scent of syrupy rose and slightly citrusy palmarosa. It feels cosy and relaxing – suitable for a self-care day or romantic night in.

Cowshed testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
There was no problem with tunnelling when I tested this candle (Mollie Davis)

Thanks to the 100 per cent natural plant-based and Egyptian cotton wick, the burn is smoke-free, with no tunnelling in sight.

  1.  £40 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

20
Earl of East iced matcha soy wax cafe candle

Earl of East best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Viral candle
  • Size: 300ml
  • Fragrance: Earthy matcha and cedar
  • Burn time: 60-70 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Fun, reusable vessel
    • Milky, cosy fragrance

Earl of East's luxury scented soy wax candles are hand-blended in London, and have become hugely popular since the brand launched its cafe collection in August 2024. Iced matcha is the collection’s best-seller – it sold out within three days of launch last summer. I’m not a matcha drinker, and tend to avoid scents that are particularly earthy, so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about this candle, but I adore it.

Earl of East best scented candles review indybest
The aroma is just enough to fill a room (Earl of East)

The bitter and herbal scent of matcha is cut through beautifully with an indelible creamy, milky scent that feels like a warm hug. The aroma isn’t overly strong when burning – just enough to fill a room. I love that, once the candle is used up, I can scoop out any remnants of wax and use the mug for my daily brew.

  1.  £40 from Earlofeast.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

21
Maison Margiela ‘when the rain stops’ scented candle

Maison Margiela best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: For a clean scent
  • Size: 165g
  • Fragrance: Aquatic accord, patchouli, rose and red berries
  • Burn time: 40 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful vessel
    • Strong scent throw

Using a high concentration of perfume and a blend of high-quality paraffin and mineral waxes, this Maison Margiela candle has one of the strongest, long-lasting scents of the options on test. The glass jar, complete with its Replica label, looks lovely on a side table, too.

Maison Margiela testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
The scent is initially very airy, with a sweetness that becomes a bit heavier and full bodied (Mollie Davis)

The candle lets out an incredibly clean, fresh fragrance when burning. The scent is initially very airy, with a sweetness that becomes a bit heavier and full bodied. As the scent started to settle, I could tell why the candle was named ‘when the rain stops’, as it has a slight petrichor sense to it.

  1.  £55 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

22
Phlur not your baby candle

Phlur best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Powder fresh scent
  • Size: 298g
  • Fragrance: Cardamom, bergamot, mimosa, violet, vanilla milk, tonka beans and sandalwood
  • Burn time: 70+ hours
  • Why we love it
    • Smells incredibly fresh
    • Delicate, milky powder scent
    • Beautiful vessel
    • Very clean and even burn

With more than 70 hours of burning time, I was impressed by the value of this luxurious candle. I’ve always been a big fan of baby-powder fragrances but this isn’t quite as clay-like as a typical powder scent – it’s milkier and creamier, with an edge of sweetness and gorgeous violet notes. The jar would look lovely on any table, and I noticed the flame was so calm, at a perfect height of around 2.5cm as it burned – there was not an aggressive flicker in sight.

Phlur testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
The jar will work with most interiors (Mollie Davis)
  1.  £45 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

23
Habitat patchouli and plum large ceramic candle

Habitat best scented candles review indybest
  • Best: Value for money
  • Size: 570g
  • Fragrance: Musk, wood, patchouli and plum
  • Burn time: 33 hours
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent value
    • Beautiful ceramic vessel
    • Lovely scent
  • Take note
    • Scent when burning could be stronger
    • Touch of smoke

A sweet scent, reminiscent of late summer days, Habitat's patchouli and plum ceramic candle is filled with woody notes and musky spice, mixed well with earthy patchouli and sticky plum.

Habitat testing pics for best scented candles review indybest
Once empty, this candle’s ceramic vessel would make a lovely pot for a succulent (Mollie Davis)

Despite its large size, the candle’s average burn time is stated to be about 33 hours, however, I found it lasted a lot longer than this. The ceramic candle container looks great on a worktop or desk, and makes the room glow, thanks to the three-wick design. Once empty, this candle’s ceramic vessel would make a lovely pot for a succulent, too.

  1.  £15 from Argos.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Scented candles

There are myriad options on the market but, ultimately, the best scented candle for you will come down to your fragrance preferences and budget. For a solid pocket-friendly buy, Marks and Spencer’s library of scent lime, bergamot and mandarin option provides a lovely aroma, and the candle has an even, clean burn. For something that’s cosy yet fresh, I’d recommend Phlur’s not your baby candle, while Le Labo’s luxury ambroxyde 17 limited-edition candle has an addictive scent. However, for me, it was Neom’s it’s all rosy three-wick candle that came out on top, thanks to its wonderful summery scent.

