Introduce fresh, cosy or calming scents to your home
The best scented candles can help you set the mood in your home. Whether you want to create a cosy atmosphere in the evening or are looking for a fragrance that will help melt away stress or enliven your senses, a simple scented candle can do wonders.
Slumping on the sofa with a great new series on the telly, a bar of chocolate in hand and a candle burning away in the background is my idea of heaven.
When it comes to choosing the best scented candles for your home, however, there are a few things to consider, such as how clean the burn is, the wax blend, the scent throw, and how many hours burn time you get. All these things contribute to the candle’s quality and value for money.
If you’re looking to add some new candles to your collection, you’re in luck, as I’ve been busy sampling myriad options – from clean, fresh scents to viral best-sellers.
Keep reading for my pick of the best scented candles money can buy.
During the weeks I tested scented candles, I made notes on each candle's scent, appearance and size. I further detailed whether the candle had a clean burn and if any tunnelling occurred. To find out which ones offered the best value for money, keep reading for my full review and verdict.
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Mollie Davis is a regular contributor to the section, having started her journalism career in 2018. A self-confessed candle connoisseur, she’s always got a candle or two burning at home, so, she knows what sets the best apart from the run of the mill.
I’ve always got a Neom candle ready to burn at home, and although it’s usually the real luxury range, I must admit I’ve grown so fond of this limited-edition scent – it may just be my new favourite. A perfect option for those looking to de-stress at home, ‘it’s all rosy’ is not merely just a fantastic fragrance, it is hard working, too, calming the mind with its blend of rose, orange and geranium essential oils.
Burning this triple-wick candle is a dream, with a clean, even burn that lets off a powerful scent throw. It brought a feeling of spring indoors, reminiscent of a handful of fresh rose petals.
With an uplifting scent of zesty lime, sunny bergamot and juicy mandarin, this candle captures the essence of early summer. It was a little sweeter than I expected, but I enjoyed the clean appearance of the candle, which ensured a lovely ambience in the living room. I burnt this candle during the day and found the scent to be really uplifting. For just £10, it offers great value, and has a clean, even burn.
This beautiful, hand-poured candle looks great on any table (thanks to its unique frosted glass and classic Le Labo design) and it packs a total punch. The scent is a close cousin of Le Labo’s famous Another 13 fragrance, as it shares the same ambroxide note, which makes it intoxicating and sexy, along side notes of dewy moss, sweet jasmine and ambrette.
Despite being one of the more expensive candles I tested, it was clear from the first burn that it is worth the splurge. When lit, the scent filled the room quickly, as though somebody had just spritzed a bottle of perfume throughout. The burn is clean, and the flame stays steady, with an even burn and no tunnelling in sight. Part of a limited-edition run in collaboration with AnOther magazine, ambroxyde 17 won’t hang around for long.
Diptyque is the epitome of luxury when it comes to scented candles – I’m always a little smug when one of these iconic vessels is burning on my table. I’m not usually a big fan of vanilla scents, finding them a little bit cloying and sickly, but this vanilla candle has quickly become one of my favourites, with a buttery, creamy scent that evolves over time, releasing an irresistible fragrance into any room.
The candle feels a bit romantic, too, with its smoky, leathery notes cutting beautifully through any heavy sweetness.
This brand’s Seychelles fragrance collection has to be one of the most recognisable when it comes to candles, diffusers and oils, and it’s one of my favourites. When a Seychelles candle is burning in the living room, it’s easy to imagine walking near the ocean, with a warm, calming breeze washing over you. At the beginning of the burn, bergamot, amber and vanilla are easy to detect, but you'll also smell little hints of juicy orange and coconut, mixed with rich jasmine.
Pillar candles don’t get enough credit, in my opinion – skipping the need for jars and lids, you get much more for your money, and this pillar burns beautifully. I never had to worry about wax dripping down the side, either, thanks to the candle’s even burn.
Many of us will remember Yankee Candle's iconic scents from back in the day but, recently, the brand has undergone a reimagining that features hand-illustrated labels and a premium soy wax blend. The difference in this candle is evident, with a smoke-free burn, thanks to the soy, and an even appearance, without any tunnelling.
Fragrance notes include coastal tuberose, pineapple, coconut and sea salt, which work well together, giving off a refreshing summer scent, although, it could be a little stronger.
A new addition to Jo Loves's candle range, this layered candle is a unique blend of Jo's favourite rose scents, designed to offer a multi-layered fragrance experience. As the candle burns, it transitions from a bright and airy white rose with lemon leaves to a classic rose scent to the rice rose and dates fragrance. I really could tell the difference between each layer, as the room filled with soft rose petals mixed with complementing notes.
Although it comes with a hefty price tag, this candle lets out a captivating, lasting scent, that doesn’t need a long burn time to flood the space with fragrance. It looks absolutely beautiful, too, with its pretty, pink petal design.
With this natural soya wax candle, Isgha has truly trapped the scent of a spa. Although the hand-poured candle does tunnel when burning, this reveals hand-harvested Hebridean seaweed, so I don’t mind too much.
Whenever I light this candle, my mind and body are whooshed back to relaxing moments at the spa, with the brand's signature blend of lavender, rose geranium, juniper and lemongrass oils. Pure bliss.
If you’re looking for a true, authentic floral scented candle, look no further. This red roses option feels romantic and mysterious, evoking memories of walks in a flower garden. The rich rose scent is complemented by light and refreshing lemon, and a subtle gold honeycomb note. Whenever I want the house to smell as though a freshly cut bouquet has been placed in each room, I head straight for this candle.
For those wanting a rich, opulent fragrance to fill the room long after the candle has been blown out, Molton Brown's mesmerising oudh accord and gold signature candle is an excellent choice. Although I am not usually a fan of cinnamon, Molton Brown has paired the spice with a heady oudh, for a very luxurious and memorable scent that feels warm and golden.
There was an even burn, without any tunnelling, and very little smoke. However, I did note that, when burning, the wick got a little messy and crumbled over slightly. On the next burn, I made sure to trim down the wick a bit shorter than usual, which prevented the issue from happening again.
I am a real sucker for a WoodWick candle, mainly because of their iconic wicks that crackle as they burn, creating a cosy, inviting atmosphere. Terra haze is a new scent in the range, and is reminiscent of petrichor – the scent of rain on soil, which evokes the sense of nature being stripped down to its molecules. The fragrance includes notes of aldehydes, cedarwood and mossy earth, of which the cedarwood seems most prominent.
WoodWick’s candles burn for a long amount of time – the large jars keep going for 130 hours, to be exact – and although there is a bit of smoke when burning, I’ve found this is usually the case with wooden crackling wicks.
In a collaboration between Cornish Sea Salt and Keynvor, the brands have produced two hand-crafted sea salt candles. This smoky option is the richer of the two, with oak, cherry and apple wood notes balanced with green leaf and a woody base. Those who enjoy smoky and warm scents will love this candle, and appreciate its equally warm and golden jar. If you’re used to lighter fragrances, you may find the lingering scent to be a tad heavy.
This candle sits inside a beautifully hand-painted glass jar, making it a great choice for gifting. The stylish jar adds a decorative touch to a room, while the candle itself features the brand's signature fragrance of citrus and precious woods, paired with shimmering minerals, white amber, eucalyptus and musk. It’s available in a few different sizes, but I opted for this medium-sized, double-wick option, with a 54-hour burn time. As the candle burns, the fragrance is subtle, never overpowering, with fresh notes as a centrepiece.
I have used many of This Works's products over the years, especially those that help me get to sleep or wind down in the evening. I lit this candle a few hours before bedtime, with the aim of helping me relax, and it did a great job. It’s made using 100 per cent natural fragrance and comes with recyclable glass packaging. The candle's white jar allows for a beautiful glow, which works alongside the fragrance to calm the mind. As much as I enjoyed the scent, I would have liked it to be a tad stronger, but I could still smell the luxurious lavender and vetiver.
From Anya Hindmarch’s iconic ‘eyes’ collection, this set of three candles will brighten up anybody's day. Each candle has a burn time of about 15 hours and, while they can be burned together, to really enjoy the fragrances, I used one at a time.
‘Happy days’ was my favourite of the three, with a rich, summery scent of blackcurrant leaves and rose. The scent lingered in the air throughout the day, long after the flames were blown out. This set is certainly a splurge but it works out at £50 per candle, which is comparable with other luxury offerings. Plus, when the candles are used up, I will be rinsing out the fun containers and using them as pots to store bits and bobs, adding to the value for money.
On returning from a sunny holiday, we all want to hold on to that feeling of warmth and sunshine once back at home. With this candle, notes of cardamom, black pepper, and cinnamon leaf work well with fresh and earthy sandalwood, vetiver and pine, to provide a sunny fragrance that can be enjoyed at any time of the year. It’s a captivating scent, and the candle produces a smoke-free burn, and an even flame.
My one gripe is that there was a slightly uneven burn, as the wax was not sitting evenly when it arrived, but I really enjoyed the golden-toned glass jar, which made the room glow.
A European brand known for its luxurious fragrances, Byredo has set out to evoke memories and emotions with its unique products – and this ‘tree house’ candle is a case in point. Cosy and comforting, the scent of spices, myrrh and leather add depth, with the fragrance filling the room about half an hour into the first burn – you’ll quickly notice the light woodiness, too.
The wick had a little moment of craziness after about an hour and a half, but this soon settled, and an even burn was achieved. For a cosy, heady fragrance that will remind you of being outdoors on late summer evenings, this is a no-brainer.
A totally magical offering from Paris fragrance house Bibbi, this candle’s scent features golden tangerine, sweet cassis, white leather and rose petals, which are blended to create a dreamy aroma.
Burning this vegetable wax candle was heavenly – the scent throw was strong, permeating throughout the house, providing a relaxing atmosphere. Although it’s pricey, this is truly a luxurious candle. There was a clean burn, and, once empty, I’ll be keeping the beautiful glass container – each one is hand-blown in a traditional hut, deep within a Swedish forest.
For those moments of pure bliss, Cowshed's enchanting indulge candle is a must-have. Ylang ylang is blended with the scent of syrupy rose and slightly citrusy palmarosa. It feels cosy and relaxing – suitable for a self-care day or romantic night in.
Thanks to the 100 per cent natural plant-based and Egyptian cotton wick, the burn is smoke-free, with no tunnelling in sight.
Earl of East's luxury scented soy wax candles are hand-blended in London, and have become hugely popular since the brand launched its cafe collection in August 2024. Iced matcha is the collection’s best-seller – it sold out within three days of launch last summer. I’m not a matcha drinker, and tend to avoid scents that are particularly earthy, so I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about this candle, but I adore it.
The bitter and herbal scent of matcha is cut through beautifully with an indelible creamy, milky scent that feels like a warm hug. The aroma isn’t overly strong when burning – just enough to fill a room. I love that, once the candle is used up, I can scoop out any remnants of wax and use the mug for my daily brew.
Using a high concentration of perfume and a blend of high-quality paraffin and mineral waxes, this Maison Margiela candle has one of the strongest, long-lasting scents of the options on test. The glass jar, complete with its Replica label, looks lovely on a side table, too.
The candle lets out an incredibly clean, fresh fragrance when burning. The scent is initially very airy, with a sweetness that becomes a bit heavier and full bodied. As the scent started to settle, I could tell why the candle was named ‘when the rain stops’, as it has a slight petrichor sense to it.
With more than 70 hours of burning time, I was impressed by the value of this luxurious candle. I’ve always been a big fan of baby-powder fragrances but this isn’t quite as clay-like as a typical powder scent – it’s milkier and creamier, with an edge of sweetness and gorgeous violet notes. The jar would look lovely on any table, and I noticed the flame was so calm, at a perfect height of around 2.5cm as it burned – there was not an aggressive flicker in sight.
A sweet scent, reminiscent of late summer days, Habitat's patchouli and plum ceramic candle is filled with woody notes and musky spice, mixed well with earthy patchouli and sticky plum.
Despite its large size, the candle’s average burn time is stated to be about 33 hours, however, I found it lasted a lot longer than this. The ceramic candle container looks great on a worktop or desk, and makes the room glow, thanks to the three-wick design. Once empty, this candle’s ceramic vessel would make a lovely pot for a succulent, too.
There are myriad options on the market but, ultimately, the best scented candle for you will come down to your fragrance preferences and budget. For a solid pocket-friendly buy, Marks and Spencer’s library of scent lime, bergamot and mandarin option provides a lovely aroma, and the candle has an even, clean burn. For something that’s cosy yet fresh, I’d recommend Phlur’s not your baby candle, while Le Labo’s luxury ambroxyde 17 limited-edition candle has an addictive scent. However, for me, it was Neom’s it’s all rosy three-wick candle that came out on top, thanks to its wonderful summery scent.
