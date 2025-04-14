Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The best scented candles can help you set the mood in your home. Whether you want to create a cosy atmosphere in the evening or are looking for a fragrance that will help melt away stress or enliven your senses, a simple scented candle can do wonders.

Slumping on the sofa with a great new series on the telly, a bar of chocolate in hand and a candle burning away in the background is my idea of heaven.

When it comes to choosing the best scented candles for your home, however, there are a few things to consider, such as how clean the burn is, the wax blend, the scent throw, and how many hours burn time you get. All these things contribute to the candle’s quality and value for money.

If you’re looking to add some new candles to your collection, you’re in luck, as I’ve been busy sampling myriad options – from clean, fresh scents to viral best-sellers.

Keep reading for my pick of the best scented candles money can buy.

How I tested

A selection of the scented candles I tested ( Mollie Davies )

During the weeks I tested scented candles, I made notes on each candle's scent, appearance and size. I further detailed whether the candle had a clean burn and if any tunnelling occurred. To find out which ones offered the best value for money, keep reading for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Mollie Davis is a regular contributor to the section, having started her journalism career in 2018. A self-confessed candle connoisseur, she’s always got a candle or two burning at home, so, she knows what sets the best apart from the run of the mill.

The best scented candles for 2025 are: