Candles are the ultimate treat buy, with a flickering flame and fragrant aroma adding extra ambience into any living space. But wen it comes to choosing them based on wax type, a soy candle is specifically seen as non-toxic thanks to its lack of synthetic ingredients.

The wax comes from soybean and is free of potentially toxic chemicals, like those found in paraffin and, as such, it produces a slow, clean burn with no residue or sooty smokiness.

Thanks to the cotton wicks, these natural candles can last longer too. Plus, the vegetable-based soy formula is vegan-friendly as there’s no beeswax to be found.

As far as non-toxic fragrance goes, this tends to come from essential oils, ensuring a lingering scent. We’d still recommend trimming the wicks in between use to stop any wax dips appearing though, ensuring your soy candle lasts as long as possible.

How we tested

We spent over a month perfecting our list of best soy candles which includes new finds and existing favourites. To make the cut, candles had to offer a clean smoke-free burn and appealing scent. Read on for our list of the best non-toxic soy candles, in different size, price and fragrance options.

The best non-toxic candles for 2022 are:

Best overall – Urban Apothecary tuberose petals luxury candle: £35, Lookfantastic.com

– Ishga Hebridean dreams candle: £35, Ishga.com Best supersized candle – Espa positivity candle: £44, Espaskincare.com

– Kiss The Moon glow aromatherapy soy candle: £40, Kissthemoon.com Best unique holder – Skin Alchemists summer candle: £65, Skinalchemists.com

– UpCircle espresso martini soy wax candle: £19.99, Upcirclebeauty.com Best for a smoke free flame – Ila fragrant candle for inner peace - tuberose and rose: £46, Ila-spa.com

– Ouai Melrose Place candle: £16, Theouai.co.uk Best alternative wick – Moo & You signature candle: £35, Mooandyou.com

– Noble Macmillan patchouli and ylang ylang personalised candle: £45, Noblemacmillan.com Best summery scent – Olivia’s Haven under the palm tree soy candle: £31, Olivias-haven.co.uk

– Boy Smells damasque candle: £44, Selfridges.com Best for a strong aroma – Miller Harris figue scented candle: £50, Millerharris.com

