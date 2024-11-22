Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Christmas scented candles are a hugely popular home scent, and a cosy alternative to diffusers, that can turn any room into your very own festive haven. Whether you are treating yourself, want to level up your Christmas Day tablescape with an eye-catching and glowy centrepiece, or are buying a gift for someone special, there are plenty of Christmas candles to shop.

Candles come in a variety of sizes, scents and formulations, from paraffin to soy wax candles, and there are different types of wicks, including cotton, linen, silk, wood, and synthetic fibres.

While there are countless candles, typically paraffin or soy wax candles are the most popular designs. Paraffin is said to provide a strong and long-lasting scent, while soy wax candles are preferred by those who are eco conscious and want a natural candle. A cotton wick is a popular choice, as well as linen, synthetic fibres are more budget-friendly, while silk is inevitably more luxurious and expensive.

In terms of festive fragrances, some of the most popular include log fire, fir tree, sweet cinnamon, and warming cloves. But why stick to one single scent when you can opt for a layered candle that combines a medley of your favourite festive accords?

From Jo Loves, The White Company and Acqua di Parma, to ESPA, Rituals and the iconic M&S candle, I have tested a wide range of Christmas candles worth investing in this year.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve hunted down the best Christmas candles for that festive feeling ( The Independent )

Over the past few weeks, I have been getting into the festive spirit by testing a variety of Christmas candles from high end and high street brands.

It is recommended to burn a candle for a minimum of two hours, and a maximum of four, which I adhered to. I assessed how evenly each candle burned, how strong the scent was and how long each scent lingered when lit and after it was blown out. I also considered how well the candles transported, which is crucial if you are buying a Christmas candle as a gift, and whether the candles came in their own container, or required an additional jar to avoid molten wax falling on a bare table.

Candles can of course be dangerous, they get hot and need to be handled with care, so it should always be placed on a heat-resistant surface or mat.

The best Christmas candles of 2024 are: