Rating: 8/10

Sizes available: Single, double, king, emperor, super king

Single, double, king, emperor, super king Type: Goose down, dual layer

Goose down, dual layer Depth: 9cm

9cm Warranty: None, but if it’s faulty you can exchange within 30 days

First impressions

This is a serious wodge of a topper. Standing at 9cm proud of the mattress surface, it definitely has the wow factor. It is heavy to put on, so not something you want to be doing on the regular. And you’ll need extra-deep fitted sheets to accommodate it.

The base layer is the thicker part of the topper, and is filled with 100 per cent goose feather. This filling has more structure to it, and is there to provide increased support and stability while you sleep. The top layer can be detached and is washable at 60C. Plus you can tumble dry the top layer, which is super handy if you want to give it a quick freshen up.

The topper comes in a decent range of sizes (we’ll talk more on this later) while it also has an elasticated strap to hold it firmly in place – these straps are deep enough to fit a 34cm-deep mattress.

This topper is quite similar to a duvet, in that it doesn’t unroll like some other toppers, and is instead foldable and squashy. This is great if you want to sink back into a cosy nest, but falls down slightly in the support department.

The fillings are held in place by quilting stitched through each layer. This gives a waffle-like texture to the topper, which we weren’t opposed to, while the high-thread count casing feels luxurious and smooth.

On first impressions, this topper seemed premium, so we couldn’t wait to sink in.

Comfort and performance

As soon as you lie down on this topper, it deflates slightly as you might expect from a duvet when you lie on it. This gave a nice nest-like feeling to it, and we felt really snug lying on it. It took our fairly comfortable bed and elevated it to one of the most luxuriously comfortable beds we’ve ever laid on.

We found the support from this topper to be just about enough. Any softer and it wouldn’t have ticked our boxes – and certainly, for those who like a firm sleep surface, this topper wouldn’t work. Because of the lack of support, it didn’t necessarily help our aching back noticeably – but then neither did it make it worse.

The insulation on this topper provides maximum cosiness on winter’s nights. The goose down did its job wonderfully, and we were nicely toasty through the night, but didn’t overheat or feel the need to kick off our covers. Even our (very fussy) co-tester, who is prone to night sweats, wasn’t cooked by it either.

We found however, after a handful of nights, the topper lost its puffiness from being laid on for extended periods of time. This is rectified by plumping it up again, but it’s a fair bit of effort to do this. If you’re up to the challenge, you could probably just re-fluff every time you change your sheets.

The verdict: The White Company luxury white down topper

It may not provide amazing lumbar support, or offer up the same credentials as some of the “tech” toppers, but if you’re looking for really high-end, immediate comfort, then this is the low-fi topper for you.

We think the price tag is reasonable for the quality of the product, but we did mark it down slightly owing to the fact you need to re-plump regularly.