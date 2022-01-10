The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Does The White Company’s £190 mattress topper deliver a five-star sleep?
It’s not cheap – but you might just be too comfortable to mind
Suffer with aches or pains when you sleep? Or perhaps you have a mattress that’s lost its oomph? And are you just desperate to not have to shell out for a new mattress? Good news: a mattress topper could be the answer to your woes.
Toppers slip on top of your mattress and give them a magical makeover, taking lumps and bumps and smoothing them over in an instant.
And who better to provide a luxurious night’s sleep than The White Company? Famed for its luxuriously pared back products, it makes sense that its toppers would be top notch. Indeed, this mattress topper is in such demand that it regularly sells out as soon as it comes back in stock – you have to be fast to get your hands on it.
The White Company’s luxury white down mattress topper comes in two parts, which button together. The top, thinner layer is filled with 80 per cent white goose down and 20 per cent white goose feather. For those not in the know, down is the fluffy layer that geese use for insulation. White goose down is a lovely, “puffy” filling for the ultimate in comfort. This is encased in a 300 thread-count casing for a smooth finish.
But did it make for a more premium night’s sleep? Read on to find out.
How we tested
We tried the kingsize version of the luxury white down mattress topper – which, unfortunately, is out of stock at the moment, but you can still sign up to be notified for when it returns. We trialled it over the course of three weeks, which is about 168 hours of testing.
We were curious to see if the topper genuinely improved the feel of our mattress. Did we sleep better, and did the topper give us extra support and help our aching back? Attention was also paid to whether the topper insulated us – could it keep us toasty in winter without overheating us?
The White Company luxury white down topper, single
Rating: 8/10
- Sizes available: Single, double, king, emperor, super king
- Type: Goose down, dual layer
- Depth: 9cm
- Warranty: None, but if it’s faulty you can exchange within 30 days
First impressions
This is a serious wodge of a topper. Standing at 9cm proud of the mattress surface, it definitely has the wow factor. It is heavy to put on, so not something you want to be doing on the regular. And you’ll need extra-deep fitted sheets to accommodate it.
The base layer is the thicker part of the topper, and is filled with 100 per cent goose feather. This filling has more structure to it, and is there to provide increased support and stability while you sleep. The top layer can be detached and is washable at 60C. Plus you can tumble dry the top layer, which is super handy if you want to give it a quick freshen up.
The topper comes in a decent range of sizes (we’ll talk more on this later) while it also has an elasticated strap to hold it firmly in place – these straps are deep enough to fit a 34cm-deep mattress.
This topper is quite similar to a duvet, in that it doesn’t unroll like some other toppers, and is instead foldable and squashy. This is great if you want to sink back into a cosy nest, but falls down slightly in the support department.
The fillings are held in place by quilting stitched through each layer. This gives a waffle-like texture to the topper, which we weren’t opposed to, while the high-thread count casing feels luxurious and smooth.
On first impressions, this topper seemed premium, so we couldn’t wait to sink in.
Comfort and performance
As soon as you lie down on this topper, it deflates slightly as you might expect from a duvet when you lie on it. This gave a nice nest-like feeling to it, and we felt really snug lying on it. It took our fairly comfortable bed and elevated it to one of the most luxuriously comfortable beds we’ve ever laid on.
We found the support from this topper to be just about enough. Any softer and it wouldn’t have ticked our boxes – and certainly, for those who like a firm sleep surface, this topper wouldn’t work. Because of the lack of support, it didn’t necessarily help our aching back noticeably – but then neither did it make it worse.
The insulation on this topper provides maximum cosiness on winter’s nights. The goose down did its job wonderfully, and we were nicely toasty through the night, but didn’t overheat or feel the need to kick off our covers. Even our (very fussy) co-tester, who is prone to night sweats, wasn’t cooked by it either.
We found however, after a handful of nights, the topper lost its puffiness from being laid on for extended periods of time. This is rectified by plumping it up again, but it’s a fair bit of effort to do this. If you’re up to the challenge, you could probably just re-fluff every time you change your sheets.
The verdict: The White Company luxury white down topper
It may not provide amazing lumbar support, or offer up the same credentials as some of the “tech” toppers, but if you’re looking for really high-end, immediate comfort, then this is the low-fi topper for you.
We think the price tag is reasonable for the quality of the product, but we did mark it down slightly owing to the fact you need to re-plump regularly.
