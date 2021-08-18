Buy now £1,199, Brookandwilde.com

Sizes available: Single, double, king, super king

Single, double, king, super king Mattress depth: 28cm

28cm Material: Memory foam and springs

Memory foam and springs Feel: Soft, medium or firm options

Soft, medium or firm options Trial period: 100 nights

100 nights Guarantee: 10 years

Design and features

It’s astonishing how tightly packed this hybrid mattress was when it arrived, and while you’d expect such a small parcel from a pure foam mattress, when you consider the fact there are two layers of pocket springs here, it really is quite something. Most hybrid mattresses consist of five layers, but there are a whopping eight here.

At the bottom is a non-slip base to make sure your mattress stays put on your bed frame, followed by a support base, which is there to give the mattress structure. Then comes the first layer of pocket springs that give a little bounce and push back, and then there’s the foam layer (with what the brand terms “wave technology”) to aid spinal alignment and support pressure points.

In the middle, there is another layer of pocket springs – 2,500 mini springs to be precise – which work to move as you move and help to reduce any pressure your body may experience. On top of that, there’s a thermo-regulating foam layer that has an open-cell structure for temperature regulation and breathability. The second-to-top layer is a memory foam protector with a removable and washable cover, which can be cleaned at 30C.

This works well on a full range of bed frames, but Brook + Wilde advises that the slats on your bed are no less than 6cm in width and no more than 10cm apart. If you’re looking for a new one, the Brook + Wilde The Verity (£1,435, Brookandwilde.com) took the top spot in our review of the best double beds.

Comfort and performance

Like many mattresses on the market these days, this arrives vacuum packed, wrapped in two layers of plastic and housed within a cardboard box, which makes it easy to move around, although it is heavy. Once unwrapped, it’s ready to sleep on after four hours – the brand claims it can be slept on within two to three, but we’d recommend leaving it longer to allow it to fully inflate. Like most bed-in-a-box options, it does have a slight smell, but it quickly fades when left to air without bedding.

When it comes to the feel of the mattress, you can choose between soft, medium and firm. The brand recommends choosing based on your sleeping style – a soft mattress is best for side sleepers, a medium is best for back and side sleepers, or those who change positions during the night, and a firm mattress is best for front sleepers or people with back problems. And you don’t need to worry if you choose the wrong one, because Brook + Wilde will swap it for a different comfort level free of charge, or refund you. We opted for medium, and while it was a little softer than we were expecting, we soon got used to its sumptuous feel.

As for comfort, the mattress is extra thick (28cm) and every bit as luxurious as you’d expect from a premium brand at this price. We’d even go as far as to suggest it rivalled the most high-end of hotel beds, and it certainly lives up to Brook + Wilde’s claims of providing a “deep and restful sleep”.

The main USP of the elite mattress is its ability to relieve pressure and provide better spinal alignment thanks to its “signature wave” technology – it’s worth noting that we noticed no aches or pains after sleeping on this mattress for two weeks, and any discomfort we’d experienced before had been fixed. The top memory foam layer moulds to your body slightly, which only adds to its ability to provide support.

Owing to the number of layers used to make up the elite, you won’t notice your sleeping partner moving around in the night, so this is particularly good for any wriggly sleepers.

Another bonus is the temperature-regulating top layer, which has been designed to promote airflow, evaporate moisture and improve breathability, and which we found to work a treat. Even during the height of the summer, you can expect to stay cool and not overheat. Plus, if you do find yourself getting particularly sweaty, the top layer can be removed and washed – a plus considering that this is not a feature of all bed-in-a-box mattresses.

The verdict: Brook + Wilde elite mattress

Combining layers of pocket springs with memory foam, Brook + Wilde’s elite mattress gives you the best of both worlds and certainly delivers a serious level of luxury.

Whether you suffer from overheating, you’re looking for something extremely comfortable or are searching for a bed to provide pressure relief, this is the mattress for you.

The ability to choose the firmness, and swap it for free should you get it wrong, only adds to its appeal. Of course, the price tag is on the higher end, but if you’re looking to improve your sleep setup with a mattress that rivals even the most high-end hotel beds, the elite is well worth the investment.