This new Marc Jacobs perfume is daisy but with an autumnal twist

The Marc Jacobs daisy perfume range is a firm fragrance favourite with everyone from teens to twenty-somethings and, now, with the designer’s latest release – daisy wild (was £60, now £48, Lookfantastic.com) – things are sweetening up as the darker nights draw in.

With the same jasmine heart and sandalwood base notes as the original daisy scent, daisy wild adds a unique banana blossom top note twist, which combines with the original aroma to create an indulgent and gourmand nose. It’s youthful, nostalgic – like an old-fashioned sweet shop – and the perfect evening antidote to the freshness of daisy original.

Certainly, as autumn nears and we begin to retire our coconut and citrus scents for another season, the colder months have us reaching for more woody and earthy perfumes. The Marc Jacobs wild scent draws on these elements with its macadamia warmth and spiced vetiver des sables. What’s more, the latter vetiver note is actually the aspect responsible for wild’s namesake given that vetiver des sables is actually wild vetiver root.

For more intel on the latest release, including how to save more than £15, keep reading.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester paid attention to the perfume’s initial scent as well as how it settled on the skin ( Lucy Smith )

Spritzing the new scent into the air for an initial overview, as well as on the skin for a more long-term test, our reviewer paid attention to how the fragrance sat on the skin, how quickly the aroma faded and which olfactory notes were the strongest. We wore the scent for a full eight hours, both indoors and outdoors – here’s how we got on.