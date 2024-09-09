Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

This new Marc Jacobs perfume is daisy but with an autumnal twist

This is the eighth addition to the best-selling collection

Sponsored by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Monday 09 September 2024 17:14 BST
You can currently save on the scent too
You can currently save on the scent too (Marc Jacobs/The Independent)

The Marc Jacobs daisy perfume range is a firm fragrance favourite with everyone from teens to twenty-somethings and, now, with the designer’s latest release – daisy wild (was £60, now £48, Lookfantastic.com) – things are sweetening up as the darker nights draw in.

With the same jasmine heart and sandalwood base notes as the original daisy scent, daisy wild adds a unique banana blossom top note twist, which combines with the original aroma to create an indulgent and gourmand nose. It’s youthful, nostalgic – like an old-fashioned sweet shop – and the perfect evening antidote to the freshness of daisy original.

Certainly, as autumn nears and we begin to retire our coconut and citrus scents for another season, the colder months have us reaching for more woody and earthy perfumes. The Marc Jacobs wild scent draws on these elements with its macadamia warmth and spiced vetiver des sables. What’s more, the latter vetiver note is actually the aspect responsible for wild’s namesake given that vetiver des sables is actually wild vetiver root.

For more intel on the latest release, including how to save more than £15, keep reading.

Related stories

How we tested

Our tester paid attention to the perfume’s initial scent as well as how it settled on the skin
Our tester paid attention to the perfume’s initial scent as well as how it settled on the skin (Lucy Smith)

Spritzing the new scent into the air for an initial overview, as well as on the skin for a more long-term test, our reviewer paid attention to how the fragrance sat on the skin, how quickly the aroma faded and which olfactory notes were the strongest. We wore the scent for a full eight hours, both indoors and outdoors – here’s how we got on.

Marc Jacobs daisy wild eau de parfum

marc jacobs daisy wild deal Indybest
  • Size: 50ml
  • Fragrance notes: Jasmine, banana blossom, macadamia, vetiver des sables and sandalwood
  • Cruelty-free: No, according to PETA
  • Why we love it
    • Scent has good longevity
    • Would layer well with a deeper fragrance, such as Tom Ford tobacco vanille
  • Take note
    • Less age universal than the original daisy scent

With the same Marc Jacobs packaging we’ve come to know and love, the brand has gone that extra step with daisy wild, extending the stems of the daisies into the bottle itself.

As for the scent, it’s sugary and almost akin to a stick of rock. Much like the original daisy, the florals are still prevalent but in a more immediate sense than in the longer-lasting skin scent. As the fragrance sits on the body, it develops a more creamy sweetness thanks to the macadamia and banana blossom.

We’d describe the scent as a perfect segue from day to night, taking your daytime Chloé (£95, Lookfantastic.com) or Jo Malone blackberry and bay (£118, Lookfantastic.com) – for instance – and adding some deepness as the evening darkness looms. Equally, it’s an all-round autumn scent that suits the cold yet sunny days as much as it does the rainy, muggy ones.

With regard to its longevity, it sits on the skin well and becomes less in-your-face as time passes, making way for the underlying sandalwood and vetiver root.

If you’re looking for a perfume that will provide the perfect antidote to cold winter, this one is a great one to snap up – and it’s currently reduced to less than £50.

  1.  £48 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Marc Jacobs daisy wild eau de parfum

Reductions aside, we think daisy wild is exactly the transitional scent your dressing table has been looking for with the seeming early end of summer and start of autumn upon us. It’s neither light nor heavy, sits on the skin beautifully and the packaging is – as always – a noteworthy addition to your bedroom. With the savings currently on offer via LOOKFANTASTIC, now’s the time to get on top of your chosen smell-you-before-they-see-you scent for September, October and beyond.

Buy now

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in