Teens can be notoriously tricky to buy gifts for, with trends changing all the time and individual tastes differing too. But, whether they’re 13 or 19, they still enjoy the magic of unwrapping a special present.

Whether you’re getting organised for Christmas or seek inspiration to help with upcoming birthday buys, as always, our team of experts is here to help give you a shopping steer.

Should the person you’re browsing for be into beauty, tech, fashion, stationery, jewellery or Lego, one thing’s for certain – there’s not a naff present in sight within our round-up. And that’s because we asked a selection of teenagers to give us their honest opinion about what they’d like to receive.

We’ve got a candle making set from an independent business for craft and home fragrance fans, a skincare buy from TikTok-trending brand Rhode and Anker soundcore headphones which have just launched to keep you ahead of the gifting game. Plus, you’ll also find a Papier desk organiser for stationery aficionados, a sleek water bottle should you want a practical purchase, and an Oodie that they can snuggle up in.

Keep reading for the best presents to give teens who are friends or family members, with prices ranging from £15 to over £100.

How we tested

Our teenage reviewers spent several weeks helping us find the best presents to suit different tastes, from accessories and sportswear to skincare, tech gifts and Lego. They trialled lots of products to asses how useful, fun or stylish each one was, with only those given the teenage seal of approval making the final gift guide cut. Keep reading for our full round-up of presents for teens across all price points.

The best gifts for teens 2023 are: