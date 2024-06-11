7 best knitting kits that everyone can enjoy, from beginners to experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re new to knitting – or even if you’re a seasoned pro – a kit can be a great way to get started on a project without having to worry about tracking down specific needles or shades and sizes of yarn. Indeed, the premise is simple – you pick your kit and then everything you need is delivered right to your door.

Although, at first glance, premade kits might seem a little bit pricey, they’re very much worth the money, as they have all the tools and instructions you need for your knitting project. The yarn included also tends to be of a very high quality.

There’s something quite magical about being able to create a piece of clothing or an accessory in the exact way you want – trust us, you’ll never want to pick up any old acrylic jumper from the high street ever again.

For this review, we’ve tested a range of different projects, from the trusty scarf to more-advanced projects such as vests and cardigans. We’ve also tried to include different yarn sizes and fibres – everything from 3mm double knit (very small) to 15mm (super chunky).

Whether you want to create a garment for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, keep scrolling to uncover the best knitting kits on the market.

How we tested the best knitting kits

Using the knitting kits on test, our reviewers whipped up a range of items

To find the best knitting kits, we assembled a team of knitters at different skill levels, from intermediate crafters to those who’ve never picked up a knitting needle before. We spent countless hours knitting, purling and yarning over to try and find kits that are easy to complete, offer good value and, most importantly, are fun to work on.

The best knitting kits for 2024 are: