7 best knitting kits that everyone can enjoy, from beginners to experts

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From scrunchies to scarves and jumpers, these are the best tried and tested knitting kits
If you’re new to knitting – or even if you’re a seasoned pro – a kit can be a great way to get started on a project without having to worry about tracking down specific needles or shades and sizes of yarn. Indeed, the premise is simple – you pick your kit and then everything you need is delivered right to your door.
Although, at first glance, premade kits might seem a little bit pricey, they’re very much worth the money, as they have all the tools and instructions you need for your knitting project. The yarn included also tends to be of a very high quality.
There’s something quite magical about being able to create a piece of clothing or an accessory in the exact way you want – trust us, you’ll never want to pick up any old acrylic jumper from the high street ever again.
For this review, we’ve tested a range of different projects, from the trusty scarf to more-advanced projects such as vests and cardigans. We’ve also tried to include different yarn sizes and fibres – everything from 3mm double knit (very small) to 15mm (super chunky).
Whether you want to create a garment for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, keep scrolling to uncover the best knitting kits on the market.
To find the best knitting kits, we assembled a team of knitters at different skill levels, from intermediate crafters to those who’ve never picked up a knitting needle before. We spent countless hours knitting, purling and yarning over to try and find kits that are easy to complete, offer good value and, most importantly, are fun to work on.
To put it simply, we loved this kit. The purl-fect vest comes beautifully packaged and there is also a very generous amount of yarn provided. Unlike most kits, which will give you the minimum amount of yarn, here, you’re given three 200g balls of super soft merino wool – enough to adjust your vest to whichever length you want or even make two (if you go for a shorter hem).
There are 25 colours to choose from (you choose one for the main body and a second to outline the armholes and neckline). We went for a delightful bright pink colourway with natural white for the contrast colour. The yarn was so nice to work with but we should note it does get tangled if you have to unravel your work more than once, so just be careful when it comes to frogging (knitting lingo for ‘undoing’). It also sheds tiny fibres, so, it’s best not to wear anything white when working on this kit.
Both sets of needles, made from birch, were nice and sturdy and enabled the yarn to move freely between both (there’s nothing worse than yarn that’s too tight). The kit is “knit in the round” (using circular needles and joining in the middle to create a seamless fabric) and then split to do the neckline and shoulders. The instructions were straightforward to follow as well – each row is accounted for, so, you’ll have a beautiful vest in no time.
You can never have too many scrunchies, and this kit from Wool Couture is great if you don’t want to commit to a big project.
Instead of a wool fibre, the yarn provided is 100 per cent cotton. It was nice to work with and, while it’s not as soft as some of the others in this review, the cotton has a nice, smooth texture. For the second scrunchie, a small ball of merino wool is also provided, so you can add polka dots to the hair accessory.
Our reviewer, who hadn’t used needles smaller than 5mm, was able to get the hang of the different sizes pretty quickly. You won’t find any complicated stitches here – it’s simply cast-on and work in stockinette stitch (knit one row, purl one row) all the way up the piece.
The pattern was easy to follow – our only critique is the instructions don’t give a specific row count. It just says “knit to 50cm”, so, we had to keep measuring to make sure it was the correct length. We also found that the needles, compared with other kits in this review, were quite flimsy and could probably snap if bent the wrong way. The tips are also quite sharp, which did cause some pain in the fingers after prolonged use.
The kit is available in lavender at John Lewis or you can buy it through the Wool Couture website, where it’s available in 14 different hues. Just note, for some reason, the needles have to be added as an extra if you buy from the brand directly.
If you don’t want to commit to an entire scarf, this knitting kit from Wool and the Gang – a London-based company beloved by knitters around the world – is ideal.
The snood is knitted completely flat and there are no fancy techniques to worry about. The only two you’ll have to learn are the knit and purl stitches, which are then alternated across each row. If you’re unsure about anything, the brand has a wealth of videos and other resources to help you with any issue you may have. The paper instructions also have pretty detailed notes, to help you with your project.
The 15mm bamboo needles are really nice to hold, and, as they’re so chunky, you won’t have to worry about any fiddly stitches. As for the yarn, the kit comes with one ball of the brand’s super chunky “crazy sexy wool”, a favourite of many knitters. There are many hues to choose from, from lilac to jet black, so there should be something for everyone. We went with primary grey – a nice cool-toned fibre with rainbow flecks.
Our only critique is we ran out of yarn before the edges could be seamed together, despite following the stitch count and measuring it to the correct length. We had to use spare yarn to finish it, so, when you’re getting to the final few rows, check the amount of yarn you have left. You’ll need roughly the length of a single row plus some more, just in case.
Scarves are staple projects for many knitting newbies, and this kit from Woolly Mahoosive did not disappoint. Although you will have to buy the 12mm needles separately (£5, Woollymahoosive.com), you’re given everything else you need, including 300g of super chunky (and very soft) merino wool and a knitting guide. Our reviewer, who is a complete beginner, said: “The 12mm needles are large and easy to hold, and I love how soft the wool feels.” They also liked the combination of chunky yarn and wooden needles, saying it “makes the perfect project for beginners”.
Our reviewer did note that, although the kit provides written notes, they learned more from YouTube videos and felt the instructions didn’t explain how to attach a new ball of yarn.
We should start by saying this kit is slowly being phased out, which is a real shame, because the bouncy beanie is a great project to knit up. This offering comes from We Are Knitters – you’ve probably seen their yarn floating around social media – and is lovely and cosy. As well as 6mm needles (nice and grippy), the kit also comes with one ball of the brand’s “squishy yarn”, which is a soft blend of merino and alpaca wool. Our reviewer really enjoyed working with it, noting that there was a nice amount of stretch.
They did feel that the instructions weren’t as clear as some of the others in this article, but they did eventually get the hang of the pattern and also found the brand’s online videos to be helpful. Instructions are sent via email rather than paper, which may be a downside for some.
Unfortunately, there are only two colourways left: bubblegum and grey. Although We Are Knitters is discontinuing this kit, the brand has plenty more to try, too. If you happen to be in the neighbourhood, the brand also has a wonderful shop in Madrid…
Both grannies and style icons have been rocking cardigans for years, and this slouchy, oversized option makes a great addition to any wardrobe. The piece of me cardi is made up of the brand’s take care mohair yarn, a fluffy fibre made from 78 per cent goat hair. As a knitted fabric, mohair is great for both summer and winter clothing, due to its temperature-regulating abilities.
Our reviewer loved working on this kit, and found the yarn had a silky feel to it. They chose the colourways “lazy latte”, “chocolate brown” and “space black”, a trio of lovely, muted colours. There are not as many colour options to choose from in this yarn, compared with the brand’s “crazy sexy wool”, but the ability to mix and match the hues should mean you’ll find something that suits your taste.
Just note that mohair can be prone to tangling and breakage if pulled too much, so, be careful if you need to rip back rows or unravel your work. This kit is, therefore, recommended for more-advanced knitters, although, the instructions are really clear and don’t assume you know every single knitting reference. If you’re ready to take on the challenge, this kit is a great way to introduce mohair into your life.
This jumper is made from the brand’s “feeling good stripe”, a 70 per cent baby alpaca yarn that’s super soft and has a nice draping effect when the garment is finished. The project has a very simple design – you don’t have to worry about any complicated techniques, as the jumper is made up of four flat panels which are seamed together at the end.
This was a first knitting project for one of our reviewers and they really enjoyed the experience. They found the instructions really simple (the brand’s video tutorials were really helpful, too), while the needles are easy to hold. Our tester did have some trouble with ripping back their work as the yarn did knot up, meaning they had to cut off some of the yarn from the final row.
Just note that, as this yarn is self-striping (meaning it’s been dyed in such a way that the stripes will form themselves as you knit the project), the final results may vary, depending on how tight you knit and the size of the project. There are only five colourways, with most of them being on the neutral side, but if rustic-looking jumpers are your thing, you’ll love the options available.
We enjoyed working on all the kits featured here but, overall, the purl-fect vest from Lauren Aston Designs takes the top spot, not only for the effort put into making the kit but also for the generous amount of super soft yarn that came with it. For a less daunting project, we’d recommend either Wool and the Gang’s lil’ snood dogg or Wool Couture’s scrunchie duo kit, as both are reasonably priced and will teach you the basics if you’re a beginner. Meanwhile, if you want to flex your knitting skills a little more, Wool and the Gang’s mohair cardigan is a great pick.
Want more sartorial inspiration? Check out our women’s fashion guides
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in