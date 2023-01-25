Woolly Mahoosive easy knit scarf kit
- Difficulty level: Beginner, although there are ways to make it more advanced too
- Colourways: 10 options available
- Needles: 12mm, can add on for an extra £5
- Contains: 300g of Woolly Mahoosive super-chunky merino wool, pattern and knitting guidance, measuring tape
- Time: The brand says it takes three hours to finish this project, depending on skill, but this will definitely take you longer if you’re just starting out
This kit contains everything you’ll need to get started on your first knitting project, as you can even add on the necessary knitting needles for an extra £5. I thought this was a great option, as many other kits I’ve seen did not include needles, meaning you’d have to find those elsewhere.
You’ll find 300g of the brand’s own super chunky merino wool, the pattern and a knitting guide included in the kit too. And you can choose your favourite colour from a range of options, including pink, mustard, teal, pearl, granite and more (I opted for pearl).
Depending on skill, the whole project takes around three hours to finish, according to the brand. I can confirm this is likely to be a lot longer if you’re a complete beginner, as it took me more than an hour to cast on and finish the first couple of rows. This included watching some YouTube tutorials, as, while the drawn and written instructions included in the kit were very helpful, I’m a visual learner and it really helped to see the movements in video format.
Once I figured out the movements, I got a lot quicker. However, I’m still getting the feel of how tight I should be pulling the wool, to get the scarf I want. So, if it’s your first project, you probably shouldn’t expect it to be perfect.
The 12mm wooden needles are large and easy to hold, and I love how soft the wool feels. Its texture does mean you have to be careful though, as you can accidentally put the needle right through it. We do think this type of wool in combination with the wooden needles make this the perfect project for beginners, though, as it’s not as slippery as when using metal needles or different materials, and, so far, I haven’t dropped a single stitch.
The kit includes three balls of merino yarn, and, while the pattern includes step-by-step instructions of how to cast on, knit, purl and how to cast off, they don’t say anything about attaching a new ball of wool to the part you’ve already knitted. So this is something I’m still figuring out at the moment, but I’m sure YouTube will come to the rescue when necessary.
Once done, the scarf should be 20cm wide and 185cm long, and I believe the soft merino wool will keep me cosy for the rest of the winter months (if I can finish it in time, that is).