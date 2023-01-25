Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In 2020-21 lots of old-school hobbies had a revival, thanks to lockdown boredom. Believe it or not, people got sick of watching Netflix and turned to puzzles, painting, crocheting, knitting and other screen-free activities instead.

The craft of knitting has appealed to me for quite some time – I remember my grandma trying to teach me when I was younger, only to find out I did not have the attention span to pick it up, nor the commitment to finish knitting a proper piece of clothing. Fast forward 20-something years and I’m finally ready to give it another go.

I love the look of knitted sweaters, vests, hats, blankets and even socks, and I was already dreaming of making matching beanies to gift my sisters next Christmas. However, I’m hardly at the same skill level as Tom Daley (yet), so, at the moment, a scarf was a little more realistic.

As I haven’t knitted before, I got off to a slow start (Dominique Boulan)

For a complete newbie like me, it was quite the task trying to find out what wool, needles and pattern would work best – it didn’t take long before I basically gave up on this search.

Luckily, there are plenty of knitting kits for adults out there that include everything you’ll need to get started. If you’re only just getting acquainted with the craft, a scarf is probably your best bet, as it doesn’t require any difficult stitches or shapes. I came across this basic scarf kit and found it relatively easy to get knitting – although, at the rate I’m going, it will probably be a while before the end product is finished.

How we tested

I sat myself down, unboxed the knitting kit and got started on the project. While following the instructions included in the kit, I also watched a couple of YouTube videos, to see the casting-on technique and the different stitches in action. I looked at what’s included in the kit and whether it was all I needed, how easy it was to get started, the quality of the products included and how likely it is I’ll actually be able to finish the project.