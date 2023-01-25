Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

This beginner’s knitting kit has all you need to start your new hobby

We cast on our first stitches and started making a scarf to keep us warm during the colder months

Dominique Boulan
Wednesday 25 January 2023 17:51
<p>The merino wool is incredibly soft to the touch, and the wooden needles prevent your stitches from slipping </p>

The merino wool is incredibly soft to the touch, and the wooden needles prevent your stitches from slipping

(The Independent)

In 2020-21 lots of old-school hobbies had a revival, thanks to lockdown boredom. Believe it or not, people got sick of watching Netflix and turned to puzzles, painting, crocheting, knitting and other screen-free activities instead.

The craft of knitting has appealed to me for quite some time – I remember my grandma trying to teach me when I was younger, only to find out I did not have the attention span to pick it up, nor the commitment to finish knitting a proper piece of clothing. Fast forward 20-something years and I’m finally ready to give it another go.

I love the look of knitted sweaters, vests, hats, blankets and even socks, and I was already dreaming of making matching beanies to gift my sisters next Christmas. However, I’m hardly at the same skill level as Tom Daley (yet), so, at the moment, a scarf was a little more realistic.

As I haven’t knitted before, I got off to a slow start

(Dominique Boulan)

For a complete newbie like me, it was quite the task trying to find out what wool, needles and pattern would work best – it didn’t take long before I basically gave up on this search.

Luckily, there are plenty of knitting kits for adults out there that include everything you’ll need to get started. If you’re only just getting acquainted with the craft, a scarf is probably your best bet, as it doesn’t require any difficult stitches or shapes. I came across this basic scarf kit and found it relatively easy to get knitting – although, at the rate I’m going, it will probably be a while before the end product is finished.

Related stories

Martin Lewis recommends heated gilets and hand warmers for staying warm – so we tried them
12 best winter coats for women that are worth braving the cold for
11 best women’s cashmere jumpers for every budget
13 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter

How we tested

I sat myself down, unboxed the knitting kit and got started on the project. While following the instructions included in the kit, I also watched a couple of YouTube videos, to see the casting-on technique and the different stitches in action. I looked at what’s included in the kit and whether it was all I needed, how easy it was to get started, the quality of the products included and how likely it is I’ll actually be able to finish the project.

Woolly Mahoosive easy knit scarf kit

  • Difficulty level: Beginner, although there are ways to make it more advanced too
  • Colourways: 10 options available
  • Needles: 12mm, can add on for an extra £5
  • Contains: 300g of Woolly Mahoosive super-chunky merino wool, pattern and knitting guidance, measuring tape
  • Time: The brand says it takes three hours to finish this project, depending on skill, but this will definitely take you longer if you’re just starting out

This kit contains everything you’ll need to get started on your first knitting project, as you can even add on the necessary knitting needles for an extra £5. I thought this was a great option, as many other kits I’ve seen did not include needles, meaning you’d have to find those elsewhere.

You’ll find 300g of the brand’s own super chunky merino wool, the pattern and a knitting guide included in the kit too. And you can choose your favourite colour from a range of options, including pink, mustard, teal, pearl, granite and more (I opted for pearl).

Depending on skill, the whole project takes around three hours to finish, according to the brand. I can confirm this is likely to be a lot longer if you’re a complete beginner, as it took me more than an hour to cast on and finish the first couple of rows. This included watching some YouTube tutorials, as, while the drawn and written instructions included in the kit were very helpful, I’m a visual learner and it really helped to see the movements in video format.

Once I figured out the movements, I got a lot quicker. However, I’m still getting the feel of how tight I should be pulling the wool, to get the scarf I want. So, if it’s your first project, you probably shouldn’t expect it to be perfect.

The 12mm wooden needles are large and easy to hold, and I love how soft the wool feels. Its texture does mean you have to be careful though, as you can accidentally put the needle right through it. We do think this type of wool in combination with the wooden needles make this the perfect project for beginners, though, as it’s not as slippery as when using metal needles or different materials, and, so far, I haven’t dropped a single stitch.

The kit includes three balls of merino yarn, and, while the pattern includes step-by-step instructions of how to cast on, knit, purl and how to cast off, they don’t say anything about attaching a new ball of wool to the part you’ve already knitted. So this is something I’m still figuring out at the moment, but I’m sure YouTube will come to the rescue when necessary.

Once done, the scarf should be 20cm wide and 185cm long, and I believe the soft merino wool will keep me cosy for the rest of the winter months (if I can finish it in time, that is).

Continue reading...

The verdict: Beginner’s knitting kit

Overall, I’m massively enjoying getting to grips with Woolly Mahoosive’s easy knit scarf kit. It’s nice to learn a new skill and I’m now reaching a point where I don’t have to focus on the knitting as much and can easily listen to a podcast or watch some telly simultaneously.

I do think the instructions provided should’ve included something on how to attach the next ball of wool to the part you’ve already knitted. While this is quite easy to find on YouTube, I think it’s an essential step in the project that needed explaining, and I deducted some points because of it. I’m also a little unsure of how realistic the brand’s timeframe is when it comes to completing the project. I know it depends on skill but as ‘easy’ is literally in the kit’s name, I assumed the three-hour estimation would apply to someone who’s relatively new to knitting. Yet, I can confirm there’s no way I’ll finish the scarf in anywhere near that time, but maybe I’m just a slow learner.

Apart from those minor gripes, I’m a big fan of this kit. It’s a relaxing activity and as I prefer to limit screen time during the evenings, it’s another way to entertain myself post-dinner. I think it would make a great gift too. With the winter weather turning quite grim, you’ll find me on the sofa working on my new scarf, and perhaps a matching hat in the future.

Whether you want to try your hand at pottery or pasta-making, these are the best craft kits for adults

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in