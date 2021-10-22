We don’t know about you, but there’s something about the colder weather that makes us want to hunker down beside a fire, pop on a good film and keep warm with a chunky knit blanket and a steaming mug of hot chocolate. Whether it’s the slightly darker days and chill in the air or full-on wrap-yourself-up winter weather, you just can’t beat a cosy blanket for setting the ambience, keeping you toasty and creating a truly hygge home.

But what is it about a knit blanket that makes us reach for them, rather than just your average throw? For starters, ones made from natural wool are super soft and have an instantly tactile texture that’s easy to stretch around you and cuddle up in. Then there’s the fact that knit items have that special hand-crafted feel, which is incredibly comforting and instantly relaxing. Lastly, the look of a knit blanket really can’t be beat, whether you’re styling up your sofa, draping it over a bed, or stashing it in a basket in your home office ready to drape around you at the first signs of the cold creeping in.

If knitting a blanket yourself is off the cards, we’d suggest investing in one of the latest designs. How much you choose to spend will, of course, depend on the type of blanket you opt for and there are many different varieties around. Luxurious handmade merino wool designs, for example, can cost hundreds of pounds, while acrylic versions are often much less. Colour can also be a factor and these days knit blankets can pretty much be tailored to suit your décor – everything from soft baby pink to deep plums and soothing neutrals. We’ve been busy getting cosy in a range of blankets and throws to find the perfect chunky knits, thanks us later.

How we tested

We gave each blanket and throw a good cuddle and wrapped ourselves up to test for softness, warmth and how luxurious they felt, as well as taking into account their overall looks and affordability.

Read more:

The best chunky knit blankets and throws for 2021 are:

Nordic House super chunky knit blanket in graphite Best: For unbelievable softness Rating: 10/10 OK, so this blanket isn’t the cheapest, we acknowledge that, but if you’re after a quality pure-wool knit that you’ll be itching to squeeze, then this one really can’t be beat. Made from 100 per cent merino wool, it is by far the softest and most tactile of the blankets on our list and measures 150cm x 120cm, so a nice size whether you’re using it for styling purposes or to wrap up in. We love the large loops and the fluffy texture – all the better for snuggling into – and we can confirm that it’s beautifully warm. The grey-blue graphite colour is ideal for the winter too, as it has a real depth to it that’s also useful for hiding any marks. The only thing we’d say is that because of its material, you should be aware that for cleaning it’s a lukewarm hand wash or dry-clean. As we said, it’s not cheap, but it’s an investment buy that you won’t be sorry you made. Buy now £ 325 , Nordichouse.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dusk St Ives throw in natural Best: For bed styling Rating: 9/10 There’s nothing worse than laying a throw over your bed only to find it doesn’t reach the sides, which is why we love this roomy knit. Measuring 1.2m x 1.8m, it’s large enough to lay over a king size bed and comes at a pretty good price for its size. The weave is a little smaller than that of the Nordic House blanket above, and its texture isn’t quite as soft, but that’s because it’s made of acrylic – and we should say that it’s still soft enough to warrant making our list. We tested the natural colourway, which will go with pretty much any colour scheme, but you can also get the St Ives throw in pink, light grey or charcoal too. What we particularly love is that there are matching cushions to this throw, so you can ramp up the cosy vibes on your bed or sofa with a beautifully coordinating look. Buy now £ 73.80 , Dusk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next chunky cable knit throw Best: For sofa snuggling Rating: 9/10 Calling all boho lovers, this little beauty is bound to appeal, not just because of its relaxed chunky texture, but also the sweet tassel detail that gives the throw a carefree, playful vibe. It comes in two sizes, either 130cm x 150cm (which we tested) or 150cm x 200cm if you’re looking for a larger option, and its soft acrylic texture is incredibly touchy-feely. There’s a cable pattern to it that reminds us a bit of our favourite warming winter jumpers, especially as it comes in a soft cream colour – and we can see this styled up on many a sofa along with some equally textured cushions. Buy now £ 55 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm chunky hand-knitted olive knit throw Best: For those with kids Rating: 8/10 We’ve seen shades of green becoming increasingly popular in the interiors world this last year, drawing on our need for nature and the outdoors, and we’re pleased to report that’s a trend that’s set to continue. If you’re looking to add some of those restful tones into your own scheme, then this deep olive colour should hit the spot. With a similar texture to that of the Dusk throw – not super soft but still incredibly tactile – this acrylic design features a small hand-knitted weave that just invites you to scrunch it – trust us, it’s the first thing you’ll do! It measures 130cm x 180cm and can be machine washed and tumble-dried, making it a great option for families where spills and marks are pretty routine. It’s a good all-rounder at a great price. Buy now £ 45 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Retreat chunky knitted throw Best: For a quality feel Rating: 8/10 Looking for a looser weave to squeeze and squash? We hear you. Please meet the Retreat chunky knit throw from Amara, which boasts large laid-back loops in a soft cotton that are screaming to be touched. Its cream colourway is actually delightfully golden in appearance – almost honey coloured – making it as deliciously warm in looks as it is in cosiness. If that’s not for you, though, there are other colours available, along with matching cushions, and at 130cm x 170cm it’s a good size. Could you buy a cheaper knit throw? Yes – but this one’s made our round-up due to its indulgent feel and luxurious looks that won’t disappoint. Buy now £ 100 , Amara.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} George home pink chunky hand knitted throw Best: For affordable softness Rating: 9/10 Sometimes it’s true that you get what you pay for… in other cases, that theory is blown right out of the water. This is one of those times, as this £30 chunky throw from George at Asda proves. Super soft (it’s made from polyester, but reminds us of fluffy candy floss), we couldn’t get over just how heavenly this throw was to touch – in fact, in terms of cosiness and warmth, this came number two, just behind the Nordic House throw. We were also sold on the colour, which surprised us, as some of the cheaper designs can be more on the tacky “candy” side of pink, whereas this is more of a muted blush. Well done George Home, you’ve knocked it out of the park! Buy now £ 30 , Asda.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fable fleur/ellinor knit throw Best: For handmade looks Rating: 8/10 Want to tease guests into wondering if you’ve knitted your throw yourself? Then let us introduce you to this design from Fable, with its intricate knitted loops of varying sizes and bubble-style design that creates an arty, hand-crafted look. This throw isn’t quite as chunky as some of the others – it’s a much lighter design that would work well on the back of a chair or sofa if you don’t want it to take up too much room. However, it’s the inky blue colour that really makes it stand out to us, reminding us of dreamy sea views. Made from polyester, it measures a decent 130cm x 150cm and is polished off nicely with a ribbed border for a neat finish. Buy now £ 65.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loaf easy knit in sage Best: For pattern lovers Rating: 8/10 Ideal for loafing around – would you expect anything else from a Loaf blanket? – this design is less chunky knit and more subtle weave that’s light in weight and big on effortless style. Made from a durable mix of acrylic, alpaca, virgin wool and viscose, it’s soft to touch and can be hand-washed when needed, plus it’s a good size at 170cm x 180cm. The big seller for us, though, is its pattern, with sage green and cream stripes finished with a contrasting blue trim. Our biggest gripe? It comes in a range of delicious colours, so choosing isn’t easy. Buy now £ 135 , Loaf.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Helena Springfield Liv and Tolka knit throw Best: For a cheery addition Rating: 7/10 Pack a punch with this vibrant throw that’s as fun as it is functional. Part of a Copenhagen range by Helena Springfield, this light design comes in a sweet material bag and instantly made us want to reach out and touch its fluffy fabric. Oversized teal pompoms make a tactile trim, while the dazzling aqua colour will brighten even the dreariest of days. It’s washable, so a good choice for children’s rooms or heavy-use areas, and while it’s not our overall winner, we think it’s a knit throw that’s fabulously unique. Buy now £ 52 , Freemans.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tolly McRae super soft merino throw in mulberry herringbone Best: For sheer luxury Rating: 9/10 Described as being “for lazy days and cosy nights” this throw had our hearts the second we unwrapped it. One look and you’ll be envisaging laid-back country living and roaring fires and, although strictly speaking it’s woven rather than a chunky knit, we’ve squeezed it in because we love its pure merino wool softness. Made in a family-run mill in the British Isles, this is no cheap throw – we’re talking pure quality, which, much like a fine wine, is likely to improve with age. We love the beautiful mulberry colourway and the tassels give the throw a relaxed feel. Everything about it screams luxury, from its packaging (it comes in a gorgeous drawstring bag that you can easily reuse) to its smooth texture – again, we’ve cheated a bit with this one, as it’s less chunky, but you’ll forgive us once you feel it, we promise. Buy now £ 134 , Tollymcrae.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

